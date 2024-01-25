Low and Middle Income Countries Opioid Substitution Therapy Market Size to Worth USD US$1,211.2 Million by 2030 | Persistence Market Research

The LMICs Opioid Substitution Therapy Market is driven by increasing awareness and collaborative efforts to combat opioid dependence, with opioid antagonists witnessing rapid growth to address emergencies

New York, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opioid substitution therapy (OST) plays a crucial role in combating opioid dependence, particularly in low and middle income countries (LMICs). OST involves replacing illicit opioids with medically supervised, safer alternatives like methadone or buprenorphine. Its primary goal is harm reduction, mitigating risks associated with opioid use such as overdoses, blood-borne diseases, and health complications. OST provides a controlled substitute, helping individuals manage withdrawal symptoms, break addiction cycles, and reintegrate into society.



The low and middle income countries opioid substitution therapy market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% and thereby increase from a value of US$744.5 Mn in 2023, to US$1,211.2 Mn by the end of 2030.In LMICs, where opioid misuse is a significant public health challenge, OST is a vital strategy for reducing its adverse effects and promoting harm reduction. Factors driving the OST market in these countries include increased awareness of its effectiveness, rising acknowledgment of opioid addiction as a public health issue, and government and international efforts to address substance use disorders.

Market players have opportunities to collaborate with healthcare providers and policymakers in LMICs, offering culturally and economically aligned OST solutions. Additionally, integrating telemedicine and technology-driven approaches into OST delivery can reach underserved populations. As governments enhance healthcare infrastructure, the LMIC OST market is poised for growth, providing essential support for those grappling with opioid dependence and advancing broader public health goals.

Low and Middle Income Countries Opioid Substitution Therapy Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$744.5 Mn Estimated Revenue 2030 US$1,211.2 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 7.2% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 200Pages



Key Market Segments Covered Drug Class

Indication

Distribution Channel

Region



Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa











Key Companies Profiled Indivior Inc.

Alkermes, Inc

Mundipharma GmbH

Viatris Inc

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Camurus

Low and Middle Income Countries Opioid Substitution Therapy: Market Dynamics

Drivers :

The LMICs opioid substitution therapy market's upward trajectory is significantly driven by the growing recognition of opioid addiction's public health impact. Governments and international health organizations now acknowledge the substantial strain opioid dependence places on public health systems and communities. This awareness has prompted proactive efforts to address substance use disorders, with OST becoming a vital component of harm reduction strategies. The understanding that OST benefits individuals by providing a safer alternative while contributing to broader community health outcomes fuels its robust growth in LMICs.

Collaborative initiatives and policy support are pivotal drivers propelling the OST market's expansion in LMICs. Governments, in partnership with NGOs and international entities, are adopting comprehensive approaches to combat opioid dependence. This includes formulating and implementing supportive policies that integrate OST into existing healthcare systems. The synergy among stakeholders, including healthcare providers, policymakers, and advocacy groups, facilitates the scaling up of OST programs. With increasing collaboration and policy alignment, the market experiences accelerated growth, driven by a collective commitment to addressing opioid addiction at both individual and societal levels in LMICs.

Restraints

Regulatory Complexity and Market Performance

The complexity of regulatory frameworks poses a substantial potential impact on the low and middle-income countries opioid substitution therapy (OST) market's performance. Implementing OST programs necessitates maneuvering through diverse regulatory landscapes in LMICs, each characterized by its unique challenges and prerequisites. Disparities in regulations, encompassing licensing procedures and limitations on specific medications, can create obstacles for market participants aspiring to achieve consistent and widespread OST adoption. To mitigate the effects of regulatory challenges, it is imperative to harmonize regulatory approaches and foster collaborations between governments and healthcare stakeholders. The ability to navigate and exert influence within these regulatory environments will be instrumental for companies aiming to establish a dominant presence in the LMICs OST market.

Navigating Regulatory Hurdles and Implementation Complexities

The LMICs OST market grapples with challenges primarily stemming from the intricacies of diverse regulatory frameworks. Achieving alignment across countries with varying legal structures presents a substantial hurdle. Differences in licensing processes, medication constraints, and levels of governmental support can hinder the seamless rollout of OST programs. Tackling these regulatory obstacles necessitates collaborative endeavors among stakeholders and advocacy for standardized guidelines. Striking a delicate balance between compliance with regulatory prerequisites and facilitating widespread OST adoption is imperative for companies to surmount these challenges and effectively navigate the regulatory landscape prevalent in LMICs

Opportunities

Expansion of Telemedicine Initiatives

An active revenue opportunity for the LMICs opioid substitution therapy market lies in the expansion of telemedicine initiatives. Leveraging technology to provide remote OST consultations and support services enhances accessibility, especially in regions with limited healthcare infrastructure. Implementing telemedicine not only addresses geographical barriers but also improves the continuity of care, ensuring individuals in diverse LMICs have consistent access to OST resources. Companies embracing and investing in telemedicine solutions can tap into a significant market segment, demonstrating a commitment to innovative and accessible OST delivery.

Moreover, another active opportunity for revenue growth in the LMICs OST market is fostering strategic collaborations for capacity building. Partnering with local healthcare providers, NGOs, and governmental organizations allows market players to contribute to the development of sustainable healthcare ecosystems. Collaborations that focus on training healthcare professionals, raising awareness, and establishing infrastructure support not only enhance the delivery of OST services but also position companies as integral contributors to the broader public health landscape. This approach not only addresses the immediate needs of individuals requiring OST but also builds long-term partnerships that align with the social and healthcare development goals of LMICs.

Segmentation:

Which Drug Class Dominates the Revenue Share?

Opioid Antagonists Take the Lead as the Preference Shifts Towards Holistic Treatment Approaches

The market is primarily led by opioid agonists, owing to their comprehensive approach in addressing opioid dependence. Notable drugs in this category, such as methadone and buprenorphine, act on opioid receptors to alleviate withdrawal symptoms without inducing the euphoria associated with illicit opioids. Meanwhile, the fastest-growing segment in the LMICs opioid substitution therapy market is opioid antagonists, with naloxone and naltrexone gaining prominence.

The rapid growth of opioid antagonists can be attributed to their crucial role in addressing emergency situations, particularly opioid overdoses. Naloxone, known for its swift onset and ability to reverse opioid effects, is increasingly recognized as a life-saving intervention. The surge in opioid-related emergencies in LMICs has driven the demand for opioid antagonists, making it the fastest-growing category.

Which Indication Takes Center Stage?

Opioid Withdrawal/Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Remains Prominent Due to Growing Public Health Concerns

The opioid withdrawal/opioid use disorder (OUD) category holds a dominant position, driven by pressing public health concerns related to opioid dependence. As opioid misuse escalates, particularly in LMICs, the need for effective interventions to manage withdrawal symptoms and treat OUD continues to rise. Opioid substitution therapy, encompassing medications like methadone and buprenorphine, becomes a cornerstone in addressing the opioid epidemic. The dominance of this category underscores its pivotal role in mitigating the individual and societal impact of opioid use disorder, making it a primary indication for OST in LMICs.

Pain management emerges as the fastest-growing category in the LMICs opioid substitution therapy market, propelled by expanding clinical applications and a growing emphasis on accessible pain relief options. Opioid substitution therapies, such as methadone, prove effective in pain management, particularly in LMICs with limited access to alternative pain medications, driving accelerated growth in this category.

What's the Leading Distribution Channel?

Government-Supported Centers/NGOs/Tenders Lead the Way in Distribution

Government-supported centers, NGO initiatives, and tenders dominate the distribution channels of the low and middle-income countries opioid substitution therapy market. This dominance stems from strategic healthcare initiatives, where governments collaborate with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and utilize tenders to ensure the widespread availability of opioid substitution therapies. These channels often receive substantial financial support and play a pivotal role in executing public health programs, making them primary sources for distributing medications such as methadone and buprenorphine.

Online sales emerge as the fastest-growing category in the LMICs opioid substitution therapy market, driven by technological advancements and the increasing need for accessible healthcare solutions. The rapid growth of internet penetration in LMICs, coupled with the surge in telehealth platforms, facilitates the online sale of opioid substitution therapies. This channel offers convenience, especially in regions with limited access to physical healthcare facilities.

Low and Middle Income Countries Opioid Substitution Therapy Market Research Segmentation

By Drug Class:

Opioid Antagonists

Naloxone

Naltrexone

Opioid Agonists and Partial Agonists

Methadone

Buprenorphine

By Indication:

Pain Management

Opioid Withdrawal/Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)

Alcohol De-addiction

Depression

By Distribution Channel:

Government-supported Centers/NGO’s/Tenders

Institutional Sales

Hospitals

Psychiatric clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

By Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

