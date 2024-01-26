I Am Unbreakable™ Global Media Founder Adrianne Fekete accepted into the Rolling Stone Culture Council
Adrianne Fekete, Founder of The I Am Unbreakable™ Global Media brand, has been accepted into Rolling Stone Culture Council, a vetted community of leaders on the cutting edge of what’s new in culture.
I am humbled to have been invited to be a part of Rolling Stone Culture Council. To stand beside such incredible humans and an amazing community is truly an honour.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adrianne Fekete, Founder of The I Am Unbreakable™ Global Media brand, has been accepted into Rolling Stone Culture Council, a vetted community of leaders on the cutting edge of what’s new in culture.
The I Am Unbreakable™ Global Media brand encompasses a unique and innovative podcast, magazine, speakers, and events, and stands united in its commitment to empowering and amplifying voices that create a positive impact worldwide.
Adrianne Fekete was invited into the community because of her contributions to the media and success in Leadership, Social Impact, and Empowerment.
As a member, Adrianne joins leaders and senior executives across industries to build connections, share their expertise, and influence cultural trends.
“I am humbled to have been invited to be a part of Rolling Stone Culture Council. To stand beside such incredible humans and an amazing community is truly an honour. I am all about creating relationships, especially in a space where culture, authenticity and storytelling are at the forefront. This rockstar partnership is in complete alignment with our mission. I Am Unbreakable™ Global Media stands united in its commitment to empowering and amplifying voices that create a positive impact worldwide,” says Fekete.
Rolling Stone Culture Council contributors are a curated network of senior executives and influential leaders selected for their accomplishments in many areas, such as media, television, film, music, and entertainment.
They are the voices of outstanding thought leaders, change-makers and disruptors who are passionate about leadership, equality, mentorship, and social influence.
“You can't always get what you want. Or can you?” laughs Fekete. “Working with some of the most iconic musicians in the world has taught me so much. Music has always been a roadmap to the lives we've lived, the places we have been, and the people who we have danced through this journey with.”
“As a young child, it was the catchy Sesame Street tunes; getting a little older, I loved the Bay City Rollers, The Beach Boys and Pat Benatar. Into my early teens, my love of rock and roll began with greats like Van Halen, Phil Collins, Journey, and Rush, to name a few. We often get to look back when we hear a tune that we perhaps had our first kiss, the first slow dance, our first heartbreak, the first dance at our wedding, or a loved one who has passed: Bing Crosby's White Christmas was my father's favourite,” says Fekete.
“The culture of music is a window to our souls. Embrace it, remember it, and love it. So, it seems perfectly fitting that I landed here with Rolling Stone Culture Council, especially after working with Mic and the boys,” she says.
“The collaboration with Rolling Stone Culture Council is another avenue within a rockstar community to share their authentic and unfiltered journeys to personal and professional success. The uniqueness of this partnership jives perfectly with my passion for music and culture.
The I Am Unbreakable™ movement is revolutionizing how voices are celebrated and heard worldwide.
Learn more about Adrianne Fekete and her I Am Unbreakable™ Global Media brand today: www.iamunbreakable.com
