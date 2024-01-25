Submit Release
Eddy County Clerk’s Office unavailable after 2:00 pm on Friday, January 26, 2024

Court Staff in the Eddy County Clerk’s Office will be unavailable after 2:00 pm on Friday, January 26, 2024.  For questions about court cases or assistance with on-line payments please contact the Foster County Clerk’s Office at 701-652-1001. 

