Shoppers Drug Mart to hit record milestone: 103 pharmacy care clinics across Alberta by end of 2024

Clinics part of a minimum capital investment of $77 million in the province since 2022

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of an overall minimum capital investment of $77 million in the province since 2022, Shoppers Drug Mart was joined by Premier Smith, Minister Jones, Minister LaGrange, and Invest Alberta to announce plans to expand its pharmacy care clinic network across Alberta, opening 44 additional locations in 2024.

Shoppers opened its first pharmacy care clinic in Lethbridge in June of 2022 with great success. Today’s announcement will bring the total number of Shoppers clinics to 103 by the end of the year.

The new locations slated for 2024 include Okotoks, Sherwood Park, Calgary, Edmonton, Stony Plain and Spruce Grove, among others, and will have a new look and feel to improve the patient experience.

Thanks to the investment and professional practice climate in Alberta, today’s announcement is helping to improve access to basic primary healthcare services at a time of record population growth. As a complement to existing services and service providers, the clinics are an effective tool in reducing wait times and other strains on public healthcare systems, ultimately leading to better outcomes for patients.

To date, nearly 200,000 patients have visited the clinics and 35 per cent of all visits have been related to the management of chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

To learn more about the clinics and the services they provide, please visit: https://www.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en/pharmacist-clinic?province=AB

QUOTES

“We’re pleased to announce this record milestone with the government of Alberta today – 103 pharmacy care clinics across the province by year end – in a jurisdiction that proudly welcomes investment and innovation for the benefit of the province. We’re grateful to partner with a government who understands the valuable role pharmacists can play in the delivery of primary care and are proud to be doing our part within the broader public system to make sure patients are able to get the care they need, when they need it.” - Jeff Leger, Pharmacist and President of Shoppers Drug Mart

“Alberta has always been a province of problem solvers. As demands on our health care system grow, this investment by Shoppers Drug Mart will help ensure Albertans can get the answers and services they need when it comes to their health. At the same time, we are continuing to show that our province is a welcoming place for investment in every industry.” – Danielle Smith, Premier

“I’m excited to hear that Shoppers Drug Mart will be opening more pharmacy care clinics, in locations across the province, to provide Albertans with better access to care. These innovative clinics build upon pharmacists’ broad scope of practice and the convenience and accessibility of community pharmacies. They also complement the government’s efforts to refocus the health system and help ensure accessible primary care for all Albertans.” – Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Health

“This expansion will benefit Albertans across the province. Alberta’s business-friendly policies, access to skilled workers and lowest corporate taxes in Canada allow companies like Shoppers Drug Mart to focus on what they do best. It’s all part of the Alberta Advantage – making our province the best place to live, work and raise a family.” - Matt Jones, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade

“Shoppers Drug Mart’s $77m investment is an investment in the health of Albertans across the Province. This innovative model of care showcases the growth prospects available within Alberta’s healthcare sector. We look forward to supporting future opportunities for Shoppers to continue bringing meaningful changes to the province.” - Rick Christiaanse, Invest Alberta CEO

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug MartTM stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

About Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta engages the world and provides high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. Since 2020, Invest Alberta has supported the commitment of nearly $20 billion in investment that created more than 27,000 new high-value jobs for Albertans. For more information, please visit investalberta.ca.

