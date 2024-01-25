Lynne Coy-Ogan Named New President of Husson University

Coy-Ogan will be Husson’s first female president in its 125-year history

BANGOR, MAINE, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Husson University Board of Trustees has unanimously and enthusiastically elected Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Lynne Coy-Ogan as Husson’s next president.

Coy-Ogan will assume the role on July 1, 2024, succeeding Robert Clark, who has served as Husson’s president since 2010.

“It has been my privilege to serve as senior vice president and provost for the last 15 years and I am truly honored to become Husson University’s next president,” said Coy-Ogan. “I believe strongly in Husson’s mission and look forward to moving the institution forward toward our shared vision of excellence.”

Coy-Ogan received a bachelor’s degree in elementary/special education from Boston University, a master’s degree in school counseling from Johns Hopkins University and her Ed.D. in educational leadership from Liberty University. She joined Husson University as dean of the School of Education in 2005 and rose to provost in 2009.

She previously was a principal for the Bangor School Department and SAD 68 in Dover-Foxcroft and worked in various educational roles for Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland. She was also named a National Distinguished Principal in 2002.

Clark, the longest currently-serving president at any four-year college or university in Maine, announced his retirement in October 2023. The Board of Trustees immediately formed a presidential search committee composed of faculty, staff, board members and a student representative to begin the process of selecting a new president.

“We chose to start with an internal search because of the trust and confidence we have in our leaders at Husson University. We believe strongly in the skill of our leadership team,” said Daniel Hutchins III, Chair of the Husson Board of Trustees and the search committee.

Coy-Ogan will be Husson’s seventh president in its 125-year history and its first female president.

“We are thrilled to have Lynne Coy-Ogan as Husson’s next president. She has demonstrated great leadership ability during her 19-year career at Husson. She is passionate about our university and has a vision for the future that stood out throughout the process,” said Hutchins.

Over the next few months, as Coy-Ogan prepares to become president, Clark will assist with the transition.

“I’m grateful that the board has chosen a trusted leader and colleague to be Husson’s next president and know that Lynne has the skills to continue to move Husson forward as it prepares students for their professional lives,” said Clark.

As provost, Coy-Ogan has been instrumental in leading Husson’s academic program development and ensuring that Husson’s educational offerings continue to evolve to meet the needs of the workforce.

“Husson University has made great strides in recent years expanding its Bangor campus and developing new online programs for Maine, New England and beyond under the leadership of Dr. Clark. We are excited to continue the expansion of Husson’s high quality academic programming and geographic reach to transform more students' lives under Dr. Coy-Ogan’s leadership,” Hutchins said.

Coy-Ogan is ready for the challenge.

“At Husson University, we prioritize providing students an education that prepares them for future careers. That is something I look forward to continuing, building on the legacy of President Clark through the development of a new strategic and financial plan that will continue to ensure Husson’s success and growth in a changing higher education landscape,” said Coy-Ogan.







