Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Brookview Single-Family Home Community in Lake Stevens, Washington

Onsite model home grand opening event to be held on Saturday, January 27 from noon – 4pm PT

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its new Brookview community in Lake Stevens, Washington. The new boutique community of 23 homes, which is now open for sale, offers a collection of 2- and 3-story home designs featuring modern farmhouse, craftsman, and northwest contemporary architecture. The Sales Center and model home is located at 1335 72nd Avenue SE in Lake Stevens. The public is invited to attend a grand opening event at the community this Saturday, January 27 from noon to 4pm PT to tour the model home and four quick move-in homes.



Home buyers can choose from innovative 5- to 6-bedroom floor plans showcasing main-floor bedrooms, flex spaces, daylight basements, covered outdoor living, and up to 4-car garages. These homes offer exceptional living options and range from 2,784 to 3,739+ square feet of luxury living space.





“Brookview is a unique community that offers a variety of flexible living options and an array of personalization selections,” said Kelley Moldstad, Group President of Toll Brothers in Washington and Oregon. “We are excited to unveil our incredible model home and begin sales in this community that offers home buyers a beautiful new home designed to perfectly suit their lifestyle.”

Conveniently located close to Highway 9 and U.S. Route 2, Brookview offers residents easy access to Everett and the eastside employment centers. Home buyers will also experience stunning views of the Olympic Mountains and Puget Sound, plus a private community playground and nature path. The community is near endless recreation opportunities, including water activities on Lake Stevens and Puget Sound, hiking, fishing, nearby river excursions, and winter sports at Stevens Pass. For entertainment and shopping, residents can enjoy the diverse options at the Tulalip Resort and the Seattle Premium Outlets, Alderwood Mall, or downtown Snohomish.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Immediate move-in and quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home in early 2024.

Homes within Brookview are priced from $1 million. For more information about this new Toll Brothers community, call (844) 845-5263 or visit the TollBrothers.com/WA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | (215) 938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6f85dc8-43d0-43eb-80ad-dd8e29293e11

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13700869-bf10-492e-a90b-841851d262da

