Northeast Bank Announces Dates for Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Results and Conference Call

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, announced today it will release its fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings results on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Following the release, the Bank will host a conference call with a simultaneous webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The conference call will be hosted by Rick Wayne, President and Chief Executive Officer, JP Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer.

To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (Phone Registration), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via a live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there is a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

