Minimum Age for Purchase of Tobacco and Vapour Products Set to Increase

Effective February 1, 2024, the minimum age for the purchase of tobacco and vapour products will increase from 18 to 19 years of age.

In October 2023, the Government of Saskatchewan passed proposed legislation calling for the increase in the minimum age for tobacco and vapour product purchases. The legislative change aligns tobacco and vaping product restrictions with alcohol and cannabis.

"It is important for us to protect Saskatchewan youth from the dangers of tobacco and vapour products," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "These products have no place in Saskatchewan schools and I'm pleased that MLAs on both sides of the house voted unanimously to take the necessary steps to protect students from being exposed to these products."

Tobacco and vapour product retailers are responsible for ensuring they only sell these items to people 19 years and older. Government-issued identification containing the person's photograph, date of birth and signature (e.g. a passport or driver's license) is required to confirm age.

Retailers will have to update their signage to reflect the new minimum age. The sign must be visible at the cash register where products are purchased.

The Ministry of Health will be mailing new till stickers to retailers in January. Retailers can get additional till stickers from their local public health office or by downloading and colour-printing the signage directly from the Signs for Tobacco and Vapour Product Retailers webpage.

