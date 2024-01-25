AI Nexus Healthcare Appoints New CEO, Patrick M. Healy, Amidst Significant Growth Heading Into 2024

Patrick M. Healy - CEO, AI Nexus Healthcare

“It is an exciting time to be joining AI Nexus Healthcare and it is a pleasure to be working alongside world-class engineers, scientists and physicians.” — Patrick M. Healy

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATEES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Nexus Healthcare, leading developer of AI-powered healthcare solutions, welcomes new CEO Patrick M. Healy to their leadership team.

Patrick is a seasoned executive with 40 years of experience in both healthcare and insurance industries and has a proven track record in creating, managing and revitalizing organizations in the healthcare space.

He brings senior executive experience with global health care brands including the Mayo Clinic and the Cleveland Clinic, international brands such as The Travelers Insurance Company and Centene Corporation, and other public and privately held regional healthcare organizations.

“The timing is perfect for Patrick to be joining us as we anticipate a monumental amount of growth in 2024. His expertise in both healthcare and management leadership has allowed him to hit the ground running and we are poised for an exceptionally exciting start to the year” – Faramarz Farhoodi, Founder & President.

AI Nexus Healthcare is at the forefront of developing innovative, high-quality healthcare solutions and smart health and wellness applications powered by cognitive artificial intelligence. Their signature technology suite mia was named Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023 Top Pick by Hemisphere Magazine and the company has recently been accepted into the prestigious Mayo Clinic Platform Accelerate program. In addition, AI Nexus Healthcare was a keynote presenter and panel member at the Davos World Innovation Economics Forum this January, where the company was given an Innovation Award by the Swiss Technology and Finance Association as the number one technology healthcare startup in a juried competition.

Patrick M. Healy said “It is an exciting time to be joining AI Nexus Healthcare and it is a pleasure to be working alongside world-class engineers, scientists and physicians. I am proud to be part of an exciting new company focused on bringing groundbreaking AI technology to the healthcare landscape.”

