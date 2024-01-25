Arthroscopy Devices Market Size to Reach USD 10,135.8 Million by 2029, According to Persistence Market Research

Explore the growth trends and opportunities in the Arthroscopic Devices Market. Discover how factors such as the rise in sports injuries, increasing musculoskeletal complications, and technological advancements are driving the market's expansion

New York, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arthroscopy devices are medical instruments utilized for the visualization, assessment, and treatment of various joints in the body, encompassing areas like the knee, hip, spine, shoulder, and elbow. These devices play a crucial role in identifying conditions such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, tendinitis, and bone tumors within joint structures. The global arthroscopy devices market is estimated to be worth $7,264.8 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2029, reaching $10,135.8 million by 2029.



The market for arthroscopic devices is poised for growth, driven by factors like the rising incidence of sports-related injuries, where arthroscopic surgery offers a less invasive alternative to complete joint replacements. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of bone-related and musculoskeletal disorders contributes significantly to the expanding market for arthroscopic devices

An arthroscope is a specialized medical device utilized by physicians for the purpose of assessing, diagnosing, and conducting therapeutic procedures on various joints including the knee, hip, spine, shoulder, and elbow. Arthroscopic devices have the capability to identify conditions such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, tendonitis, and even bone malignancies occurring within these joints. The growing prevalence of musculoskeletal ailments like osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis among the aging population is contributing to the heightened demand for arthroscopy procedures. Moreover, the increased incidence of sports-related injuries necessitating arthroscopic surgeries as an alternative to complete joint replacements is propelling the Arthroscopy Equipment Market forward.

In addition, arthroscopic implants currently constitute a significant portion of the global arthroscopy device market and are anticipated to maintain their prominence in the foreseeable future. This trend can be attributed to the expanding usage of implants in arthroscopic interventions for joint damage, along with the introduction of advanced implant designs, including smart and customized implants tailored to address specific conditions. The rise in sports-related injuries, coupled with the growing number of sporting events, further fuels the utilization of arthroscopy equipment. Additionally, the demand for minimally invasive treatments continues to surge. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements have broadened the spectrum of bone and joint issues that can be addressed using arthroscopy devices, thus presenting substantial opportunities within the arthroscopy device market

Arthroscopic Devices Market Report Scope:

Market Revenue 2022 US$ 7,264.8 Mn Estimated Revenue 2029 US$ 10,135.8 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR (2022-2029) 4.9% Forecast Period 2022-2029



Key Market Segments Covered By End User

By Region



Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa











Key Companies Profiled Arthrex, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew Plc.

CONMED Corporation

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Johnson & Johnson

Arthroscopy Devices: Market Dynamics

The Arthroscopy Devices Market is characterized by dynamic factors that shape its growth and development. One of the key drivers is the escalating incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, which necessitate arthroscopic procedures for diagnosis and treatment. The trend toward minimally invasive surgery in healthcare is driving the adoption of arthroscopic techniques, offering patients shorter recovery times and reduced postoperative discomfort. Technological advancements, such as high-definition imaging systems and innovative instruments, are enhancing the precision of arthroscopic surgeries. The rising prevalence of sports-related injuries, especially among athletes, is also contributing to the market's growth, as arthroscopy is a preferred method for diagnosing and treating joint injuries. Moreover, the aging global population is experiencing a higher incidence of age-related musculoskeletal conditions, further boosting the demand for arthroscopic devices. Customized implants, outpatient procedures, artificial intelligence, and regenerative medicine are among the emerging trends shaping the market's landscape. Additionally, sustainability practices are gaining prominence among manufacturers, aligning with environmental concerns and consumer preferences. These dynamics collectively fuel innovation and progress in the arthroscopy devices sector, ensuring better patient care and outcomes.

Key Drivers for the Arthroscopic Devices Market

1. Growing Geriatric Population and Increased Joint Replacement Surgeries

The expansion of the arthroscopy devices market is attributed to the surging demand for joint replacement procedures. Moreover, the escalating elderly population plays a pivotal role in driving the global arthroscopy devices market, resulting in a higher prevalence of knee and joint ailments among older individuals. According to the World Health Organization, there were one billion people aged 60 and above in 2019, a number projected to reach 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050. With an increasing number of individuals affected by musculoskeletal disorders, the demand for arthroscopy devices is poised for substantial growth.

2. Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries

Sports and other physically demanding activities with a propensity for injuries hold a dominant position in the arthroscopy devices market. Arthroscopy is emerging as the preferred choice over traditional surgical methods due to its advantages, including reduced muscle damage, faster recuperation, and swifter rehabilitation. Arthroscopic devices designed for managing sports-related injuries are expected to present lucrative opportunities for key market players. The rising occurrence of sports-related injuries is anticipated to propel the growth of the arthroscopy devices market throughout the forecast period.

Key Trends in the Arthroscopic Devices Market:

Technological Advancements: Ongoing innovations in arthroscopic device technology, including improved imaging systems, smaller and more flexible instruments, and advanced materials, are enhancing the precision and effectiveness of arthroscopic procedures.

Minimally Invasive Surgery: The shift towards minimally invasive surgical techniques is driving the adoption of arthroscopic devices. Patients prefer these procedures for quicker recovery times, reduced scarring, and less postoperative pain.

Growing Sports Injuries: The rise in sports-related injuries, particularly among athletes and active individuals, is increasing the demand for arthroscopic surgeries to diagnose and treat joint injuries, such as torn ligaments and cartilage damage.

Aging Population: The aging global population is experiencing a higher incidence of musculoskeletal disorders like osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, creating a larger patient pool for arthroscopic procedures.

Customized Implants: Advancements in implant design and materials are allowing for customized implants tailored to individual patient needs, improving long-term outcomes for arthroscopic joint surgeries.

Outpatient Procedures: Increasing preference for outpatient arthroscopic surgeries, which require shorter hospital stays and reduce healthcare costs, is a significant trend in the market.

AI and Robotics: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics in arthroscopic procedures is enhancing surgeons' capabilities, improving diagnostics, and enabling more precise interventions.

Regenerative Medicine: Growing interest in regenerative medicine techniques, such as stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments, as adjuncts to arthroscopic surgery for joint repair and regeneration.

Emerging Markets: The arthroscopic devices market is expanding in emerging economies due to rising healthcare infrastructure, increased awareness, and accessibility to advanced medical technologies.

Sustainable Practices: Manufacturers are focusing on sustainable and eco-friendly practices in device production, aligning with global environmental concerns.

Competitive Landscape

The arthroscopy devices market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Manufacturers of arthroscopic devices are focusing on expansion of their manufacturing facilities to improve production capabilities. To increase their global market presence, market leaders are engaging in various product launches and development activities focusing on orthopedic surgical treatments.

Arthroscopic Devices Market Categorization

Arthroscopic Devices Market by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics





Arthroscopic Devices Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





