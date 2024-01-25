LED Chips Market to Accrue USD 58.6 Billion by 2032, According to Persistence Market Research

Explore the dynamic trends driving LED Chips Market growth, including increasing adoption in various applications, from backlighting to automotive and street lighting, as well as advancements in LED technology and energy-efficient solutions

New York, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the driving forces behind the increasing demand for LED chips is their extensive application in backlighting, which is expected to expand at a robust 8.7% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, offering substantial revenue prospects for LED chip manufacturers. The Global LED Chips Market witnessed remarkable growth, surging from US$ 22.2 billion in 2021 to US$ 24.9 billion in 2022. With an anticipated 8.9% CAGR projected from 2022 to 2032, the market is poised to surpass a valuation of US$ 58.6 billion by 2032.



Several key trends are fueling the demand for LED chips, including their growing use in backlighting, signaling, and illumination applications. Additionally, LEDs are gaining popularity in automotive and street lighting, further boosting LED chip sales. The ongoing shift from traditional lighting to energy-efficient LED solutions, coupled with reduced LED lighting costs, is fostering substantial demand for LED chips. Government initiatives promoting the adoption of cost-effective LEDs and the development of innovative LED chips for high-end applications are creating opportunities in the market. The increasing penetration of smartphones and TVs worldwide is also contributing to the growth of the LED chips industry. Furthermore, advancements in chip-on-board (COB) LED technology are expanding the market's size and capabilities. The evolution of LED technology has seen the emergence of various LED chip types, including surface-mounted device (SMD) LED chips and chip-on-board (COB) LED designs, broadening their applications across multiple industries.

LED chips, also known as surface-mounted diodes (SMDs), are crucial in determining light quality and are typically manufactured through metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD). They serve as core components in LED lighting products, converting electrical energy into light energy.These LED chip products encompass blue, red, yellow, green, white, and infrared LED chips, each finding application in various industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, and more.

The growing demand for LED chips, driven by their energy efficiency and brightness, is evident in applications ranging from electronic item backlighting to general illumination, street lighting, and automotive lighting. Increased awareness of LED benefits and the need for energy conservation further contribute to the growing demand for LED chips.LED chips are also gaining traction in signage and signaling applications, operating on electricity or solar power, effectively controlling vehicle and pedestrian traffic at intersections.

Leading LED chip manufacturers are committed to developing environmentally friendly, low-power-consuming lighting solutions, addressing environmental concerns. They leverage advanced technologies to introduce innovative products, exemplified by the launch of Fagerhult's flip chip technology LEDs for luminaries in 2019.

Seeking Deeper Insights into Competitor Analysis? Request a Sample of the Report Now! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33408

LED Chips Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 24.9 Billion Estimated Revenue 2032 US$ 58.6 Billion Growth Rate – CAGR 8.9% Forecast Period 2022-2032 No. of Pages 250Pages



Key Market Segments Covered Product

Application

Region



Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa











Key Companies Profiled AVA Technologies, Inc.

Bright LED Electronics Corporation,

Wolfspeed

Bridgelux, Inc.

Hitachi Cable, Ltd.

Dowa Electronics Materials Co., Ltd.

Epistar Corporation

Nichia Corporation

Goldeneye, Inc.

Kingbright Electronic Co. Ltd.

Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Optek Technology

LED Chips : Market Dynamics

The LED chips market is characterized by several dynamic factors that influence its growth and trends:

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Lighting: The increasing awareness of the benefits of LED lighting, such as energy efficiency and long lifespan, is driving the demand for LED chips. As governments and consumers focus on energy conservation, the transition to cost-effective and energy-efficient lighting solutions is boosting LED chip demand.

Application Diversity: LED chips find applications in various industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, general illumination, street lighting, and more. Their versatility and power efficiency make them suitable for a wide range of applications, contributing to market growth.

Technological Advancements: LED technology is continuously evolving, with innovations like surface-mounted device (SMD) LED chips and chip-on-board (COB) LED designs. These advancements enhance the performance and capabilities of LED chips, driving their adoption in different sectors.

Environmental Concerns: Leading LED chip manufacturers are focusing on developing environmentally friendly and low-power-consuming lighting systems to address rising environmental concerns. This trend encourages the adoption of green lighting solutions in the market.

Government Initiatives: Increasing government investments and initiatives to promote the use of low-cost LEDs are creating opportunities for LED chip manufacturers. Incentives and regulations aimed at reducing energy consumption contribute to market growth.

Growing Usage in Signage and Signals: LED chips are increasingly used for signs and signals, including traffic control at intersections. They can operate on electricity or solar power, offering energy-efficient solutions for controlling vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Consumer Electronics and Automotive Lighting: The growing penetration of smartphones and televisions, along with the increasing popularity of LEDs in automotive lighting, is boosting the LED chips industry.

Innovative Product Development: LED chip manufacturers are continuously working on developing advanced and efficient solutions to meet evolving customer demands. For example, the introduction of new LEDs with flip chip technology for luminaries in 2019 expanded the market.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/led-chips-market.asp

Key players

Prominent players in the LED chips market, including Dowa Electronics Materials Co., AVA Technologies, Inc., and Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH, are dedicated to innovating and expanding their presence through strategies like acquisitions and facility expansions. Recent developments in the industry include Osram AG's launch of high-performance LED products for vertical farming, USHIO's entry into the SWIR LED chip market, and SMART Global Holdings Inc.'s acquisition of CREE Inc.'s LED Products business unit.

Key Trends

Rising Demand for Miniaturization: There is a growing trend towards smaller and more compact LED chips. These miniaturized chips are in high demand for applications like mobile devices, wearables, and automotive lighting, where space is limited, and precise illumination is required.

High-Brightness LEDs (HB LEDs): The demand for high-brightness LEDs is increasing, particularly in applications such as stadium lighting, automotive headlights, and high-definition displays. This trend is driven by the need for intense and focused illumination.

Smart Lighting Solutions: The adoption of smart lighting systems that can be controlled remotely and offer energy-saving features is on the rise. LED chips integrated with smart lighting technologies are becoming more prevalent in homes, offices, and urban lighting projects.

Human-Centric Lighting: Human-centric lighting systems, which mimic natural light to enhance well-being and productivity, are gaining popularity. LED chips with tunable color temperatures and brightness levels are essential components of these systems.

Efficiency Improvements: LED chip manufacturers are continuously working to enhance the efficiency and luminous efficacy of their products. This includes developing chips with higher lumen outputs while consuming less energy.

Emergence of Micro-LEDs: Micro-LED technology is gaining traction in the display industry, especially for large-scale displays and TVs. Micro-LEDs are known for their high resolution, brightness, and energy efficiency, driving demand for these chips.

Automotive Lighting Innovations: The automotive industry is witnessing innovations in LED chips for headlights, taillights, and interior lighting. Adaptive headlights, dynamic turn signals, and intelligent lighting systems are becoming more common.

Environmental Concerns: Sustainability and environmental considerations are prompting LED chip manufacturers to focus on eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes. This includes reducing the use of heavy metals and adopting cleaner production methods.

UV-C LED Applications: With the need for disinfection solutions, UV-C LEDs are finding applications in water purification, air sterilization, and surface disinfection. This trend has led to increased demand for UV-C LED chips.

Customization and Specialty Lighting: LED chips are being customized to meet specific requirements, such as specialized color rendering, color temperature, and spectral composition for applications like horticulture, healthcare, and art preservation.

Connected Lighting: In the era of the Internet of Things (IoT), LED chips are being integrated into connected lighting systems that can communicate with other devices and sensors. This enables smart and responsive lighting solutions.

Global Expansion: LED chip manufacturers are expanding their global presence through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, aiming to tap into emerging markets and diversify their product portfolios.

Global LED Chips Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Blue LED Chips

Red LED Chips

Green LED Chips

Infrared LED Chips

Yellow led Chips

White LED Chips

By Application:

Backlighting

Illumination

Automotive

Signs And Signals

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa





About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045, India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com