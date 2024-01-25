PUR Adhesives in Electronics Market Size to Reach USD US$ 5,780.6 Million by 2032, According to Persistence Market Research

The growth of PUR Adhesives in Electronics is driven by the increasing demand for effective heat management solutions and reliable protection of electronic components in compact and powerful devices.

New York, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyurethane Reactive (PUR) adhesives have become indispensable in the electronics sector, serving as a fundamental element for bonding and encapsulating electronic components. PUR Adhesives in Electronics Market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% and thereby increase from a value of US$ 3,895.6 Million in 2023 to US$ 5,780.6 Million by the end of 2030



These adhesives, curing through a chemical reaction with moisture, offer a dependable solution to ensure the longevity and stability of electronic devices. Extensively utilized in bonding circuit boards, sensors, and microchips, PUR adhesives bring forth a range of advantages. Their outstanding chemical resistance, strong bonding capabilities, and capacity to endure extreme temperatures make them highly suitable for the diverse materials encountered in electronic assemblies.

The driving force behind the increasing prevalence of PUR adhesives in electronics stems from the industry's persistent pursuit of miniaturization and lightweight design. As electronic components continue to shrink in size and complexity, the demand for robust bonding solutions that provide protection against moisture, chemicals, and thermal stress grows stronger. Ongoing innovation and evolution within the electronics sector further accelerate the expansion of the PUR adhesives market. With electronic devices continuously advancing in functionality and design, the demand for high-performance adhesives like PUR is set to surge, ensuring the reliability and resilience of electronic assemblies across a wide spectrum of applications

Seeking Deeper Insights into Competitor Analysis? Request a Sample of the Report Now! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33796

PUR Adhesives in Electronics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 3,895.6 Million Estimated Revenue 2030 US$ 5,780.6 Million Growth Rate – CAGR 5.8% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 222Pages



Key Market Segments Covered Component Type

Application

Region



Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa











Key Companies Profiled Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

3M

H.B Fuller

Dow Chemical Company

Sika AG

Avery Dennison

Master Bond Inc.

Lord Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Permabond

DELO Industries Adhesives

Panacol

ITW Polymers Adhesives

PUR Adhesives in Electronics : Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The growing utilization of Polyurethane Reactive (PUR) adhesives in the electronics industry is a direct response to the industry's unwavering commitment to achieving miniaturization and lightweight design in electronic devices. As consumer expectations and technological progress propel the electronics sector toward smaller, more compact, and lighter products, the significance of adhesives becomes paramount in ensuring the structural durability, dependability, and longevity of these devices. The demand for diminutive and lightweight electronic devices spans a wide range of applications, encompassing smartphones, wearables, medical equipment, and automotive electronics. Both consumers and industries seek products that not only offer advanced features but are also portable and seamlessly integrate into everyday life. PUR adhesives, with their capacity to deliver robust bonds and reliable safeguarding against environmental elements, align perfectly with the need for sturdy yet compact electronic assemblies.

In the realm of miniaturized electronic components, where conventional mechanical fastening methods may prove impractical or unfeasible, PUR adhesives provide a versatile and effective solution. Their adaptability to a variety of substrates and materials commonly used in electronics, in combination with their exceptional chemical resistance and thermal stability, positions them as an indispensable element in the manufacturing process. As electronic components continue to diminish in size and complexity, the driving force behind the widespread adoption of PUR adhesives lies in their ability to effectively address the distinct challenges posed by miniaturization. This trend is anticipated to persist and even intensify, cementing the role of PUR adhesives as a crucial facilitator in the ever-evolving landscape of electronic device design and production.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/pur-adhesives-in-electronics-market.asp

Restraints:

The elevated cost linked to high-performance Polyurethane Reactive (PUR) adhesives represents a notable impediment to their wider acceptance within the electronics sector. PUR adhesives, renowned for their advanced characteristics and adaptability, may entail a greater initial expense when compared to conventional adhesive options. This cost factor has the potential to sway decision-making processes, particularly in industries where cost-efficiency holds paramount importance. Striking a balance between the heightened performance advantages offered by PUR adhesives and their economic viability presents a challenge, particularly in markets highly attuned to production expenses. Manufacturers and end-users must diligently assess the comprehensive cost-effectiveness to ensure alignment with budgetary constraints.

Opportunities:

Introducing Sustainable and Environmentally Friendly Adhesive Solutions in the Electronics Industry

Manufacturers of PUR adhesives can strategically position themselves by innovating and promoting eco-friendly formulations. This strategy involves integrating bio-based or renewable raw materials, minimizing volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, and providing adhesives with a reduced environmental footprint throughout their lifecycle. Such initiatives align with the growing emphasis on corporate social responsibility and the need to comply with strict environmental regulations. Companies can capitalize on this opportunity by investing in research and development to create PUR adhesives that not only meet high-performance criteria but also adhere to eco-conscious principles. Marketing these sustainable adhesives as a premium and environmentally responsible choice for electronic assembly can appeal to environmentally conscious manufacturers and consumers.

Moreover, forging partnerships with electronics manufacturers committed to sustainability can unlock new revenue streams. Collaborating with industry leaders or engaging in eco-certification programs can enhance the credibility of eco-friendly PUR adhesives and raise their market visibility. By embracing sustainability, companies in the PUR adhesives sector not only contribute to environmental preservation but also position themselves as trailblazers in innovation and corporate ethics. This approach not only caters to the evolving preferences of environmentally conscious consumers but also ensures long-term competitiveness and profitability in a market where sustainability increasingly influences purchasing decisions.

Challenges Stemming from Regulatory Requirements and Compliance in Chemical Formulations

Stringent regulations governing volatile organic compounds (VOCs), hazardous materials, and other environmental aspects have become increasingly stringent. Consequently, manufacturers of PUR adhesives encounter the challenge of ensuring that their products meet evolving standards. Complying with intricate and continuously changing regulations necessitates ongoing research, development, and possibly reformulation of adhesive products. Navigating the complex regulatory landscape introduces an additional layer of intricacy and cost to the production process, affecting the pace of innovation and time-to-market. Companies in this market must proactively address regulatory challenges to maintain compliance and uphold their competitiveness.

Segmentation:

Which Component Types Are Expected to Generate the Most Revenue?

The Thermal Conductive Component Type is poised to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for effective heat management solutions in the electronics sector. Within the Component Type segment, which includes thermal conductive, electrically conductive, UV curing, and others, the thermal conductive subsegment emerges as the frontrunner. The prevalence of thermal conductive PUR adhesives can be attributed to the growing need for efficient heat dissipation in compact and powerful electronic devices. Effective heat transfer, facilitated by thermal conductive PUR adhesives, mitigates the risk of overheating and enhances overall device reliability. However, it's noteworthy that the electrically conductive segment within the PUR Adhesives in the Electronics market is experiencing the fastest growth. This surge is fueled by the rising demand for electronically connected devices, particularly in sectors like automotive and telecommunications.

Which Application Area Should Receive the Most Sales Focus?

Potting & Encapsulation is the prominent application area, driven by the increasing demand for safeguarding and insulating electronic components across various industries. The Application segment, encompassing surface-mount devices, potting & encapsulation, conformal coatings, and others, is expected to be led by the potting & encapsulation subsegment. This dominance is attributed to the rising need for dependable protection and insulation of electronic components in diverse industries. Potting & encapsulation entail the use of adhesives to encase electronic components, providing resilience against environmental factors such as moisture, chemicals, and mechanical stress. Conversely, the segment experiencing the most rapid growth is Conformal Coatings, driven by the heightened complexity of electronic devices, particularly in sectors like consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace, which has spurred the demand for conformal coatings

PUR Adhesives in Electronics Market Research Segmentation

By Component Type:

Thermal Conductive

Electrically Conductive

UV Curing

Others

By Application:

Surface-mount devices

Potting & Encapsulation

Conformal Coatings

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045, India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com