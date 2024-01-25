Submit Release
MDC offering free native plant cordage classes Feb. 3 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – A way to tie things together meant comforts, adornments, and sometimes survival for early humankind. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering free Cold Cordage classes from 10 to 11 a.m., from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. The cold in the program’s title refers to twisting grasses into cordage as a good indoor winter pastime. But the skills are also useful in outdoor survival situations.

Pat Whalen, MDC naturalist, will teach how to twist prairie plants into rope and string. Participants learn how to create a natural bracelet or necklace adorned with shells, beads, and antler buttons. The classes are open to participants ages 12 and older. Registration is required.

For information about the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.

