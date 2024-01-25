Edge Zero Announces Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer for North America
Edge Zero has appointed leading distributed energy executive Jonathan “J.T.” Thompson to drive its expansion into US marketMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edge Zero, an Australia-based energy technology company that provides real-time visibility and management of the low voltage (LV) electric grid, has hired former Generac Grid Services executive Jonathan “J.T.” Thompson to lead its move into North America.
“I am delighted to announce the appointment of J.T. to drive our North American expansion,” said Richard McIndoe, Chairman and CEO of Edge Zero. “Edge has been highly successful in providing network monitoring solutions to over 65% of Australian electricity distribution utilities and we have further programs with utility customers in Europe, SE Asia and South America. J.T.’s knowledge and relationships in the industry, together with the passion and customer focus he brings to the table, provides the ideal foundation for the expansion of our North American business.”
J.T. comes to Edge Zero with a long history in the growing distributed energy resources (DER) space. He was recently the Senior Vice President of Sales for Generac Grid Services, formerly known as Enbala Power Networks. During his time with Enbala, now Generac, he helped drive sales of demand management and distributed energy resource services to utilities and cooperatives across North America and internationally. Prior to that, he held multiple commercial roles with GE.
“I am excited to lead Edge Zero’s move into North America,” stated J.T. “Over the past several years, I have been at the forefront of providing technology to integrate the proliferation of distributed energy on the U.S. electric grid. Connecting the growing number of customer solar, battery, EV charging and demand management programs is creating a huge strain on our grid.”
“Edge Zero’s sensor technology has been deployed at scale in Australia to identify real time power flows, faults and safety issues,” said J.T. “Australia has the highest adoption of rooftop solar anywhere in the world and Edge’s technology has proven instrumental in managing that solar integration and delivering critical grid resilience, safety and reliability for utilities and cooperatives as they deal with the net zero transition.”
About Edge Zero: Edge Zero supplies proprietary low voltage grid monitoring hardware and cloud-based grid management solutions to utilities in Australia, New Zealand, UK, Brazil and South East Asia. Edge Zero technology provides real time visibility of power flows, faults and safety hazards across the low voltage electricity grid for major utilities in Australia, representing over 7 million end customers. Edge Zero’s proprietary “EdgeConnectedTM” software enables the utilities to manage and control operation in real time of customer solar, battery and EV charging assets within the physical constraints of the electricity grid.
For further information please contact Jonathan “J.T.” Thompson (jt@edgezero.co) and Richard McIndoe, CEO (richard@edgezero.co) or refer to the company website www.edgezero.co.
Jonathan Thompson
Edge Zero
jt@edgezero.co