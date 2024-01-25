Webinar: Becoming a Teacher of Students with Visual Impairment or an Orientation and Mobility Specialist

Please join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education, Education Services for Blind and Visually Impaired Children, and Catholic Charities Maine for a joint presentation about how to become a teacher of students with visual impairments or an orientation and mobility specialist.

Do you have a Bachelor’s Degree? Would you like a free Master’s degree? Do you enjoy working with children? Do you like variety in your job settings and enjoy travel? Are you looking to expand your professional skills? If you answered yes to these questions…

Please join us for a webinar to learn more about becoming a teacher of students with visual impairment or an orientation and mobility specialist.

Tuesday, January 30th

4:00 – 5:00 pm

Held virtually via Zoom – Register here

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. This webinar will be recorded for you to view at your convenience.

For additional information or questions please contact Amanda Castner at amanda.castner@maine.gov.