Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,019 in the last 365 days.

Webinar: Becoming a Teacher of Students with Visual Impairment or an Orientation and Mobility Specialist

Please join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education, Education Services for Blind and Visually Impaired Children, and Catholic Charities Maine for a joint presentation about how to become a teacher of students with visual impairments or an orientation and mobility specialist.

Do you have a Bachelor’s Degree? Would you like a free Master’s degree?  Do you enjoy working with children? Do you like variety in your job settings and enjoy travel? Are you looking to expand your professional skills? If you answered yes to these questions…

Please join us for a webinar to learn more about becoming a teacher of students with visual impairment or an orientation and mobility specialist.

Tuesday, January 30th
4:00 – 5:00 pm
Held virtually via Zoom – Register here

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. This webinar will be recorded for you to view at your convenience.

For additional information or questions please contact Amanda Castner at amanda.castner@maine.gov.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Webinar: Becoming a Teacher of Students with Visual Impairment or an Orientation and Mobility Specialist

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more