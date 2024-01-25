Public hearing set for February 6 on Mayo New Prague ending labor and delivery services

News Release

Jan. 25, 2024

Contact information

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will hold a public hearing on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. on Mayo Clinic Health System New Prague ending labor and delivery services.

Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague will soon stop providing labor and delivery services, including operative delivery and Cesarean delivery, according to the submission it filed with MDH. Mayo Clinic Health Systems will continue to provide prenatal, post-natal and well-women outpatient services at its New Prague location.

The hearing will be hosted by MDH’s Health Regulation Division to provide a forum for the greater New Prague community to discuss the change in services and available alternatives for Mayo Health System patients.

Those interested in participating can join the public hearing via the Microsoft Teams event: Mayo New Prague Public Hearing or by calling 651-395-7448 and using the access code 688 607 696#.

More information about the hearing, including accessibility accommodations and a form to submit public comments or questions is available on the Mayo New Prague Public Hearing webpage.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services or cessation in offering certain services. Details regarding the legislation are available at Minnesota Statutes Sec. 31.

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Garry Bowman

MDH Communications

651-529-5164

garry.bowman@state.mn.us

