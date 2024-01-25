Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,012 in the last 365 days.

CORRECTION: Summit Financial Group Reports Earnings of $1.11 Per Share for Fourth Quarter 2023

MOOREFIELD, W.Va., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Thursday, January 25th by Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF), please note that in the Annual Performance Summary (unaudited) table, cash dividends per common share for the year ended 12/31/2023 have been corrected to $0.84. The corrected release follows:

Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Company" or "Summit") (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, highlighting robust core operating performance marked by continued notable strength in its net interest margin. The Company’s continued success underscores its position as an exceptional community bank, reflecting a sound strategy and solid operational execution.

The Company, which serves commercial and individual clients across West Virginia, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, Kentucky, the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware through Summit Community Bank, Inc., reported net income applicable to common shares of $16.4 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $16.1 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023 and $14.9 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Key Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Year 2023

  • Our pending merger with Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. ("Burke & Herbert") was approved by both Burke & Herbert’s and Summit’s shareholders on December 6, 2023. The transaction is expected to close in late Q1 2024 following receipt of Federal regulatory approval.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Common Share ("TBVPCS") increased by $1.67 to $23.89 during the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a 7.5 percent increase. This increase was primarily due to retained earnings and the increase in the fair value of available for sale securities reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss. For 2023, TBVPCS increased by $2.19.
  • Our net interest margin ("NIM") decreased 12 basis points to 3.76 percent from the linked quarter. For the year 2023, NIM increased 11 basis points.
  • The fourth quarter saw a modest increase in total loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and acquired loans, registering an increase of 2.85 percent (11.4 percent annualized). This performance was further underscored by year-over-year growth of 8.3 percent.
  • Summit's core deposits experienced modest decline in the fourth quarter of 2023, down 1.1 percent from the linked quarter and, excluding acquired Provident State Bank, Inc. ("PSB") deposits, increased 1.5 percent during full-year 2023.
  • The Company’s provision for credit losses totaled $1.50 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $1.25 million in the linked quarter.
  • Summit’s efficiency ratio was 47.33 percent compared to 47.15 percent in the linked quarter, indicating optimized use of resources. For full year 2023, the efficiency ratio was 47.51 percent compared to 47.76 percent in 2022.
  • Annualized non-interest expense ratio decreased to 2.05 percent of average assets from 2.10 percent in the previous quarter and increased from 1.92 percent in the same quarter last year. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, annualized non-interest expense would have been 1.98 percent of average assets in Q4 2023 and 2.01 percent of average assets for Q3 2023.

"We are extremely pleased by our core performance both for fourth quarter and for the year 2023," stated H. Charles Maddy III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Financial Group, "highlighted by solid loan growth, a stable top quartile peer net interest margin, an enviable efficiency ratio and best-in-class return on tangible common equity." Mr. Maddy continued, "Looking ahead as we prepare for our strategic merger with Burke & Herbert, we remain committed to enhancing shareholder value, driven by our foundational strengths and synergistic growth plans. With our dedicated team, resilient strategies and community trust, we are optimistic and geared up for the opportunities and challenges ahead."

Results from Operations

Net interest income totaled $40.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, marking an increase of 18.7 percent from the prior-year fourth quarter and down 1.2 percent from the linked quarter. This year-over-year robust growth is primarily attributable to our strategic expansion of the loan portfolio and optimizations in investment allocations. NIM for the fourth quarter 2023 was 3.76 percent compared to 3.88 percent for the linked quarter and 3.80 percent for the prior-year quarter, as the cost of interest-bearing funds outpaced the increased yields on interest earning assets.

Summit recorded a $1.50 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $1.25 million for the linked quarter and $1.50 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for fourth quarter 2023 was $5.80 million compared to $5.27 million for the linked quarter and $4.87 million for the comparable period of 2022. The Company recognized net gains on equity investments of $365,000 in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $180,000 in the linked quarter. Excluding gains and losses from debt securities and equity investments, the combined revenue from net interest income and non-interest income for Q4 2023 was $46.2 million compared to $46.4 million in the linked quarter and a substantial 18.6 percent growth from $39.0 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total noninterest expense decreased to $23.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, down 1.1 percent from $24.2 million in the linked quarter primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits and fewer acquisition-related expenses in the fourth quarter. Conversely, there was a 26.8 percent hike from $18.8 million for the same quarter in the prior year, attributed mainly to the assimilation of operational costs from the newly integrated PSB operations and higher acquisition-related expenses in 2024.

Salary and benefit expenses were $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease from $12.0 million in the preceding quarter but up from $10.5 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the PSB acquisition and higher group health insurance premiums.

Acquisition-related expenses representing legal, due diligence and fairness opinion costs relative to the Burke & Herbert merger were $839,000 for Q4 2023 compared to $1.11 million for the linked quarter and $81,000 during Q4 2022.

Summit’s efficiency ratio was 47.33 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase from 46.40 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, and marginally better than the 47.15 percent in the linked quarter. Concurrently, the non-interest expense to average assets ratio was optimized to 2.05 percent, compared to 2.10 percent in the previous quarter, indicating enhanced operational efficiency despite the expanded asset base post-PSB acquisition.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2023, total assets were $4.6 billion, an increase of $717.6 million, or 18.3 percent since December 31, 2022. Excluding acquired PSB assets, total assets increased by $149.3 million, or 3.8 percent since December 31, 2022.

Total loans net of unearned fees increased 19.4 percent to $3.7 billion as of December 31, 2023, from $3.1 billion at December 31, 2022. Total loans, excluding those related to mortgage warehouse lending and acquired loans, reached $3.2 billion as of December 31, 2023. This represents an increase of 2.85 percent (or 11.4 percent when annualized) during the quarter just ended.

Deposits totaled $3.7 billion on December 31, 2023, a 1.0 percent decrease during the fourth quarter. Core deposits decreased 1.1 percent during the fourth quarter 2023 to $3.7 billion. Adjusted uninsured deposits (excluding uninsured public deposits otherwise secured or collateralized as required by law) were 34.8 percent of total deposits at December 31, 2023 compared to 29.8 percent at year-end 2022.

Total shareholders’ equity was $440.2 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $354.5 million at December 31, 2022. Summit paid a quarterly common dividend of $0.22 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share ("TBVPCS") increased by $1.67 to $23.89 during the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a 7.5 percent increase. This increase was primarily due to retained earnings and the increase in the fair value of available for sale securities reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Summit had 14,683,457 outstanding common shares at December 31, 2023, compared to 12,783,646 at year-end 2022.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded net loan recoveries of $188,000 during the fourth quarter 2023, representing 0.02 percent of average loans annualized, compared to net loan charge-offs ("NCOs") of $119,000, representing 0.01 percent of average loans annualized, in the linked quarter. NCOs of $1,000 represented 0.0 percent of average loans annualized in the year-ago period.

Summit’s allowance for loan credit losses was $48.1 million on December 31, 2023, $47.2 million at the end of the linked quarter, and $38.9 million on December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2023, the allowance for loan credit losses stood at 1.31 percent of total loans, reflecting a slight increase compared to the rate of 1.26 percent recorded as of December 31, 2022. In terms of the allowance's coverage, it represented 386.6 percent of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2023, in contrast to the figure of 497.2 percent at December 31, 2022.

Summit’s allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $7.74 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $6.91 million at the end of the linked quarter. During the most recent quarter, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments increased by $830,000, primarily due to a change in mix of type of unfunded loan balances.

As of December 31, 2023, nonperforming assets ("NPAs"), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties, and repossessed assets, totaled $16.2 million, or 0.35 percent of assets, compared to NPAs of $12.9 million, or 0.33 percent of assets at year-end 2022.

About the Company

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $4.6 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, Kentucky, Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware. Summit’s focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, including MySummitBank.com and 54 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF), headquartered in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at SummitFGI.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Summit’s management uses, and this press release contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible common equity/tangible assets; efficiency ratio; return on average tangible equity and return on average tangible common equity. Summit believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although Summit believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of Summit’s business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP or are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would" and "could" are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include: the effect of pandemics, including the negative impacts and disruptions on the communities we serve, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the successful integration of operations of our acquisitions; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in the national and local economies, the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas, the possible expansion of such conflicts and potential geopolitical consequences), terrorism or other geopolitical events; delays in completing the pending merger of Summit and Burke & Herbert, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and shareholder approvals or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the merger on a timely basis or at all, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger are not realized when expected or at all, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, anticipated trends in Summit's business, regulatory developments, estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of completed transactions, growth strategies, the inability to realize cost savings or improved revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the proposed merger; and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Summit’s Annual Report on Form 10–K for the year ended December 31, 2022, in the "Risk Factors" and "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section of Summit’s Quarterly Report on Form 10–Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, and other reports Summit files with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

Contact: Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President & CFO
Telephone: (304) 530-0552
Email: rtissue@summitfgi.com


     
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)
Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022
       
    For the Quarter Ended Percent
Dollars in thousands 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Change
Statements of Income      
  Interest income      
  Loans, including fees $ 59,856   $ 43,589   37.3 %
  Securities   6,538     4,181   56.4 %
  Other   122     70   74.3 %
  Total interest income   66,516     47,840   39.0 %
  Interest expense      
  Deposits   21,417     10,194   110.1 %
  Borrowings   4,306     3,293   30.8 %
  Total interest expense   25,723     13,487   90.7 %
  Net interest income   40,793     34,353   18.7 %
  Provision for credit losses   1,500     1,500   0.0 %
  Net interest income after provision for credit losses   39,293     32,853   19.6 %
         
  Noninterest income      
  Trust and wealth management fees   952     750   26.9 %
  Mortgage origination revenue   65     286   -77.3 %
  Service charges on deposit accounts   1,866     1,526   22.3 %
  Bank card revenue   1,837     1,513   21.4 %
  Net gains on equity investments   365     280   30.4 %
  Net realized gains/(losses) on debt securities   15     (24 ) n/m
  Bank owned life insurance and annuity income   499     367   36.0 %
  Other income   202     167   21.0 %
  Total noninterest income   5,801     4,865   19.2 %
  Noninterest expense      
  Salaries and employee benefits   11,374     10,532   8.0 %
  Net occupancy expense   1,554     1,328   17.0 %
  Equipment expense   2,342     1,769   32.4 %
  Professional fees   529     386   37.0 %
  Advertising and public relations   432     280   54.3 %
  Amortization of intangibles   995     351   183.5 %
  FDIC premiums   670     352   90.3 %
  Bank card expense   809     679   19.1 %
  Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses   16     159   -89.9 %
  Acquisition-related expense   839     81   n/m
  Other expenses   4,347     2,932   48.3 %
  Total noninterest expense   23,907     18,849   26.8 %
  Income before income taxes   21,187     18,869   12.3 %
  Income taxes   4,590     3,783   21.3 %
  Net income   16,597     15,086   10.0 %
  Preferred stock dividends   225     225   n/a
         
  Net income applicable to common shares $ 16,372   $ 14,861   10.2 %


     
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)
Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022
         
    For the Quarter Ended Percent
    12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Change
Per Share Data      
  Earnings per common share      
  Basic $ 1.12   $ 1.16   -3.4 %
  Diluted $ 1.11   $ 1.16   -4.3 %
         
  Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22   $ 0.20   10.0 %
  Common stock dividend payout ratio   19.5 %   16.9 % 15.4 %
         
  Average common shares outstanding      
  Basic   14,676,383     12,775,703   14.9 %
  Diluted   14,718,790     12,837,637   14.7 %
         
  Common shares outstanding at period end   14,683,457     12,783,646   14.9 %
         
Performance Ratios      
  Return on average equity   15.74 %   17.50 % -10.1 %
  Return on average tangible equity (C)   20.01 %   21.75 % -8.0 %
  Return on average tangible common equity (D)   20.91 %   22.96 % -8.9 %
  Return on average assets   1.42 %   1.54 % -7.8 %
  Net interest margin (A)   3.76 %   3.80 % -1.1 %
  Efficiency ratio (B)   47.33 %   46.40 % 2.0 %
         

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Non-GAAP financial measure computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Non-GAAP financial measure that equals: (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Non-GAAP financial measure that equals: (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

       
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
Annual Performance Summary (unaudited)
2023 vs 2022
         
    For the Year Ended Percent
Dollars in thousands 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Change
Statements of Income      
  Interest income      
  Loans, including fees $ 217,855   $ 145,364   49.9 %
  Securities   23,961     13,052   83.6 %
  Other   732     331   121.1 %
  Total interest income   242,548     158,747   52.8 %
  Interest expense      
  Deposits   73,191     20,683   253.9 %
  Borrowings   12,788     9,078   40.9 %
  Total interest expense   85,979     29,761   188.9 %
  Net interest income   156,569     128,986   21.4 %
  Provision for credit losses   12,250     6,950   76.3 %
  Net interest income after provision for credit losses   144,319     122,036   18.3 %
         
  Noninterest income      
  Trust and wealth management fees   3,436     2,978   15.4 %
  Mortgage origination revenue   577     1,480   -61.0 %
  Service charges on deposit accounts   6,977     6,150   13.4 %
  Bank card revenue   7,299     6,261   16.6 %
  Net gains on equity investments   740     265   179.2 %
  Net realized (losses) on debt securities   (266 )   (708 ) 62.4 %
  Bank owned life insurance and annuity income   1,576     1,211   30.1 %
  Other income   537     516   4.1 %
  Total noninterest income   20,876     18,153   15.0 %
  Noninterest expense      
  Salaries and employee benefits   46,296     40,452   14.4 %
  Net occupancy expense   5,851     5,128   14.1 %
  Equipment expense   9,094     7,253   25.4 %
  Professional fees   1,775     1,628   9.0 %
  Advertising and public relations   1,113     893   24.6 %
  Amortization of intangibles   3,335     1,440   131.6 %
  FDIC premiums   2,458     1,224   100.8 %
  Bank card expense   3,429     2,928   17.1 %
  Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses   89     236   -62.3 %
  Acquisition-related expense   6,444     114   n/m
  Other expenses   14,909     11,583   28.7 %
  Total noninterest expense   94,793     72,879   30.1 %
  Income before income taxes   70,402     67,310   4.6 %
  Income taxes   15,163     14,094   7.6 %
  Net income   55,239     53,216   3.8 %
  Preferred stock dividends   900     900   0.0 %
         
  Net income applicable to common shares $ 54,339   $ 52,316   3.9 %


     
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
Annual Performance Summary (unaudited)
2023 vs 2022    
         
    For the Year Ended Percent
    12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Change
Per Share Data      
  Earnings per common share      
  Basic $ 3.82   $ 4.10   -6.8 %
  Diluted $ 3.81   $ 4.08   -6.6 %
         
  Cash dividends per common share $ 0.84   $ 0.76   10.5 %
  Common stock dividend payout ratio   21.6 %   18.2 % 18.7 %
         
  Average common shares outstanding      
  Basic   14,206,811     12,760,649   11.3 %
  Diluted   14,249,129     12,821,533   11.1 %
         
  Common shares outstanding at period end   14,683,457     12,783,646   14.9 %
         
Performance Ratios      
  Return on average equity   13.69 %   15.83 % -13.5 %
  Return on average tangible equity (C)   17.51 %   19.88 % -11.9 %
  Return on average tangible common equity (D)   18.34 %   21.03 % -12.8 %
  Return on average assets   1.25 %   1.42 % -12.0 %
  Net interest margin (A)   3.84 %   3.73 % 2.9 %
  Efficiency ratio (B)   47.57 %   47.76 % -0.4 %
         

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Non-GAAP financial measure computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Non-GAAP financial measure that equals: (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Non-GAAP financial measure that equals: (Net income applicable to common shares + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

         
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)
             
      For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022
Statements of Income          
  Interest income            
  Loans, including fees   $ 59,856   $ 58,102   $ 54,413   $ 45,485   $ 43,589  
  Securities     6,538     6,357     6,247     4,819     4,181  
  Other     122     235     203     171     70  
  Total interest income     66,516     64,694     60,863     50,475     47,840  
  Interest expense            
  Deposits     21,417     19,924     17,851     14,000     10,194  
  Borrowings     4,306     3,497     2,699     2,286     3,293  
  Total interest expense     25,723     23,421     20,550     16,286     13,487  
  Net interest income     40,793     41,273     40,313     34,189     34,353  
  Provision for credit losses     1,500     1,250     8,000     1,500     1,500  
  Net interest income after provision for credit losses     39,293     40,023     32,313     32,689     32,853  
               
  Noninterest income            
  Trust and wealth management fees     952     819     854     811     750  
  Mortgage origination revenue     65     172     169     171     286  
  Service charges on deposit accounts     1,866     1,775     1,943     1,392     1,526  
  Bank card revenue     1,837     1,907     1,987     1,568     1,513  
  Net gains on equity investments     365     180     150     45     280  
  Net realized gains/(losses) on debt securities     15     (12 )   (211 )   (59 )   (24 )
  Bank owned life insurance and annuity income     499     311     431     336     367  
  Other income     202     113     100     122     167  
  Total noninterest income     5,801     5,265     5,423     4,386     4,865  
  Noninterest expense            
  Salaries and employee benefits     11,374     11,959     12,156     10,807     10,532  
  Net occupancy expense     1,554     1,436     1,528     1,333     1,328  
  Equipment expense     2,342     2,361     2,361     2,030     1,769  
  Professional fees     529     400     471     376     386  
  Advertising and public relations     432     247     264     170     280  
  Amortization of intangibles     995     998     999     343     351  
  FDIC premiums     670     716     742     330     352  
  Bank card expense     809     972     951     696     679  
  Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses     16     10     48     15     159  
  Acquisition-related expenses     839     1,110     4,163     331     81  
  Other expenses     4,347     3,953     3,641     2,968     2,932  
  Total noninterest expense     23,907     24,162     27,324     19,399     18,849  
  Income before income taxes     21,187     21,126     10,412     17,676     18,869  
  Income tax expense     4,590     4,794     2,203     3,575     3,783  
  Net income     16,597     16,332     8,209     14,101     15,086  
  Preferred stock dividends     225     225     225     225     225  
               
  Net income applicable to common shares   $ 16,372   $ 16,107   $ 7,984   $ 13,876   $ 14,861  


         
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)     
           
    For the Quarter Ended
    12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022
Per Share Data          
  Earnings per common share          
  Basic $ 1.12   $ 1.10   $ 0.54   $ 1.09   $ 1.16  
  Diluted $ 1.11   $ 1.09   $ 0.54   $ 1.08   $ 1.16  
             
  Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22   $ 0.22   $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.20  
  Common stock dividend payout ratio   19.5 %   19.8 %   36.7 %   18.1 %   16.9 %
             
  Average common shares outstanding          
  Basic   14,676,383     14,672,176     14,668,923     12,783,851     12,775,703  
  Diluted   14,718,790     14,714,211     14,703,636     12,830,102     12,837,637  
             
  Common shares outstanding at period end   14,683,457     14,674,852     14,672,147     12,786,404     12,783,646  
             
Performance Ratios          
  Return on average equity   15.74 %   15.66 %   7.99 %   15.55 %   17.50 %
  Return on average tangible equity (C)   20.01 %   20.03 %   10.86 %   19.10 %   21.75 %
  Return on average tangible common equity (D)   20.91 %   20.95 %   11.37 %   20.10 %   22.96 %
  Return on average assets   1.42 %   1.42 %   0.73 %   1.43 %   1.54 %
  Net interest margin (A)   3.76 %   3.88 %   3.89 %   3.83 %   3.80 %
  Efficiency ratio (B)   47.33 %   47.15 %   47.90 %   48.00 %   46.40 %
                                 

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Non-GAAP financial measure computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Non-GAAP financial measure that equals: (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Non-GAAP financial measure that equals: (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

           
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)     
Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022
Assets          
  Cash and due from banks $ 21,834   $ 23,159   $ 23,341   $ 16,488   $ 16,469  
  Interest bearing deposits other banks   30,398     36,398     39,902     54,328     28,248  
  Debt securities, available for sale   502,762     511,403     512,038     431,933     405,201  
  Debt securities, held to maturity   94,227     94,715     95,200     95,682     96,163  
  Equity investments   10,958     31,241     30,818     29,867     29,494  
  Other investments   21,130     19,579     16,014     12,696     16,029  
  Loans, net   3,633,522     3,551,686     3,506,880     3,059,099     3,043,919  
  Property held for sale   3,729     4,505     4,742     5,128     5,067  
  Premises and equipment, net   63,038     62,721     60,967     54,491     53,981  
  Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   74,430     75,425     76,423     61,807     62,150  
  Cash surrender value of life insurance policies and annuities   85,679     85,076     84,790     72,019     71,640  
  Derivative financial instruments   33,145     44,527     39,951     34,758     40,506  
  Other assets   59,470     63,773     61,204     49,111     47,825  
  Total assets $ 4,634,322   $ 4,604,208   $ 4,552,270   $ 3,977,407   $ 3,916,692  
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
  Deposits $ 3,715,148   $ 3,754,495   $ 3,735,034   $ 3,299,846   $ 3,169,879  
  Short-term borrowings   302,957     258,054     232,150     140,150     225,999  
  Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures, net   124,008     123,892     123,776     123,660     123,543  
  Other liabilities   52,001     51,315     48,136     44,205     42,741  
  Total liabilities   4,194,114     4,187,756     4,139,096     3,607,861     3,562,162  
  Preferred stock and related surplus   14,920     14,920     14,920     14,920     14,920  
  Common stock and related surplus   129,990     130,508     130,227     90,939     90,696  
  Retained earnings   302,783     289,641     276,762     271,712     260,393  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (7,485 )   (18,617 )   (8,735 )   (8,025 )   (11,479 )
  Total shareholders' equity   440,208     416,452     413,174     369,546     354,530  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,634,322   $ 4,604,208   $ 4,552,270   $ 3,977,407   $ 3,916,692  
             
  Book value per common share $ 28.96   $ 27.36   $ 27.14   $ 27.73   $ 26.57  
  Tangible book value per common share (A) $ 23.89   $ 22.22   $ 21.93   $ 22.90   $ 21.70  
  Tangible common equity to tangible assets (B)   7.7 %   7.2 %   7.2 %   7.5 %   7.2 %
             

NOTES

(A) – Non-GAAP financial measure that equals: (Common stock and related surplus + Retained earnings + Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss – Intangible assets) / Common shares outstanding.

(B) – Non-GAAP financial measure that equals: (Common stock and related surplus + Retained earnings + Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss – Intangible assets) / (Total assets – Intangible assets).

         
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
  
Loan Composition (unaudited)       
               
Dollars in thousands 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022
               
Commercial   $ 503,842   $ 511,951   $ 511,457   $ 498,268   $ 501,844  
Mortgage warehouse lines   108,848     114,734     118,785     86,240     130,390  
Commercial real estate            
Owner occupied   545,108     547,886     566,447     469,560     467,050  
Non-owner occupied   1,254,337     1,217,029     1,193,927     1,036,358     1,004,368  
Construction and development            
Land and development   145,258     114,354     117,371     102,351     106,362  
Construction     374,026     349,049     309,709     290,556     282,935  
Residential real estate            
Conventional     505,398     497,076     483,998     395,312     386,874  
Jumbo     116,614     113,837     117,219     111,475     92,103  
Home equity     81,126     81,967     86,050     70,167     71,986  
Consumer     43,756     44,288     44,429     36,531     35,372  
Other     3,299     6,748     3,169     3,117     3,534  
Total loans, net of unearned fees   3,681,612     3,598,919     3,552,561     3,099,935     3,082,818  
Less allowance for loan credit losses     48,090     47,233     45,681     40,836     38,899  
Loans, net $ 3,633,522   $ 3,551,686   $ 3,506,880   $ 3,059,099   $ 3,043,919  
               
Unfunded loan commitments $ 950,001   $ 943,508   $ 957,278   $ 907,757   $ 925,657  


         
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)     
Deposit Composition (unaudited)      
               
Dollars in thousands   12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022
Core deposits              
Non-interest bearing checking $ 593,576   $ 630,055   $ 679,139   $ 552,716   $ 553,616  
Interest bearing checking   2,164,522     2,144,737     2,024,341     1,886,011     1,743,299  
Savings     450,526     477,348     512,129     462,631     496,751  
Time deposits     473,687     469,530     465,026     327,037     343,423  
Total core deposits   3,682,311     3,721,670     3,680,635     3,228,395     3,137,089  
               
Brokered time deposits   32,837     32,825     54,399     71,451     32,790  
Total deposits $ 3,715,148   $ 3,754,495   $ 3,735,034   $ 3,299,846   $ 3,169,879  
               
Estimated uninsured deposits (A) $ 1,291,467   $ 1,283,610   $ 1,189,908   $ 933,703   $ 946,188  
               
(A) - Excludes uninsured public funds otherwise secured or collateralized as required by law.    


         
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
  
Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited)       
    12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022
Summit Financial Group, Inc.            
  CET1 Risk-based Capital 9.1 % 8.9 % 8.7 % 8.9 % 8.6 %  
  Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 9.9 % 9.7 % 9.5 % 9.8 % 9.5 %  
  Total Risk-based Capital 13.7 % 13.5 % 13.3 % 14.0 % 13.5 %  
  Tier 1 Leverage 8.7 % 8.5 % 8.4 % 8.7 % 8.5 %  
               
Summit Community Bank, Inc.            
  CET1 Risk-based Capital 11.7 % 11.6 % 11.3 % 11.9 % 11.6 %  
  Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 11.7 % 11.6 % 11.3 % 11.9 % 11.6 %  
  Total Risk-based Capital 12.9 % 12.7 % 12.5 % 13.1 % 12.6 %  
  Tier 1 Leverage 10.2 % 10.1 % 9.9 % 10.6 % 10.4 %  


         
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Asset Quality Information (unaudited)     
    For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022
  Gross loan charge-offs $ 444   $ 227   $ 4,009   $ 164   $ 250  
  Gross loan recoveries   (632 )   (108 )   (118 )   (227 )   (249 )
  Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (188 ) $ 119   $ 3,891   $ (63 ) $ 1  
             
  Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   -0.02 %   0.01 %   0.44 %   -0.01 %   0.00 %
             
  Allowance for loan credit losses $ 48,090   $ 47,233   $ 45,681   $ 40,836   $ 38,899  
  Allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of period end loans   1.31 %   1.31 %   1.29 %   1.32 %   1.26 %
             
  Allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments ("ULC") $ 7,742   $ 6,912   $ 7,332   $ 6,572   $ 6,947  
  Allowance for credit losses on ULC as a percentage of period end ULC   0.81 %   0.73 %   0.81 %   0.72 %   0.75 %
             
  Nonperforming assets:          
  Nonperforming loans          
  Commercial $ 1,088   $ 783   $ 254   $ 402   $ 93  
  Commercial real estate   5,675     6,402     5,970     1,700     1,750  
  Residential construction and development   708     750     772     813     851  
  Residential real estate   4,831     4,787     4,298     4,322     5,117  
  Consumer   137     124     46     65     12  
  Total nonperforming loans   12,439     12,846     11,340     7,302     7,823  
  Foreclosed properties          
  Commercial real estate   297     297     297     297     297  
  Commercial construction and development   1,253     2,187     2,187     2,187     2,187  
  Residential construction and development   1,924     1,924     2,161     2,293     2,293  
  Residential real estate   255     97     97     351     290  
  Total foreclosed properties   3,729     4,505     4,742     5,128     5,067  
  Total nonperforming assets $ 16,168   $ 17,351   $ 16,082   $ 12,430   $ 12,890  
             
  Nonperforming loans to period end loans   0.34 %   0.36 %   0.32 %   0.24 %   0.25 %
  Nonperforming assets to period end assets   0.35 %   0.38 %   0.35 %   0.31 %   0.33 %


         
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited)     
             
Dollars in thousands 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022
             
  Commercial $ 1,152   $ 3,300   $ 1,006   $ 463   $ 3,168
  Commercial real estate   1,711     781     513     1,000     641
  Construction and development   570     793     161     3,459     317
  Residential real estate   6,114     4,620     4,933     2,311     6,231
  Consumer   401     440     389     252     253
  Other   43     37     17     13     22
  Total $ 9,991   $ 9,971   $ 7,019   $ 7,498   $ 10,632


                     
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
  
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates
  
Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023 vs Q4 2022 (unaudited)   
                         
  Q4 2023   Q3 2023   Q4 2022  
  Average Earnings / Yield /   Average Earnings / Yield /   Average Earnings / Yield /  
Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate   Balances Expense Rate   Balances Expense Rate  
                         
ASSETS                        
Interest earning assets                        
Loans, net of unearned interest (1)                            
Taxable $ 3,688,505   $ 59,802   6.43 %   $ 3,591,583   $ 58,040   6.41 %   $ 3,100,595   $ 43,549   5.57 %  
Tax-exempt (2)   4,357     68   6.19 %     3,911     78   7.91 %     4,525     52   4.56 %  
Securities                        
Taxable   410,211     5,129   4.96 %     417,299     4,972   4.73 %     280,114     2,747   3.89 %  
Tax-exempt (2)   206,375     1,784   3.43 %     211,150     1,754   3.30 %     219,245     1,813   3.28 %  
Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold   31,053     122   1.56 %     39,200     235   2.38 %     25,785     70   1.08 %  
Total interest earning assets   4,340,501     66,905   6.12 %     4,263,143     65,079   6.06 %     3,630,264     48,231   5.27 %  
                         
Noninterest earning assets                        
Cash & due from banks   22,485           24,229           16,892        
Premises & equipment   63,298           62,085           54,431        
Intangible assets   75,043           76,037           62,336        
Other assets   215,821           219,150           191,926        
Allowance for loan credit losses   (47,834 )         (46,498 )         (37,377 )      
Total assets $ 4,669,314         $ 4,598,146         $ 3,918,472        
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
                         
Liabilities                        
Interest bearing liabilities                        
Interest bearing demand deposits   2,170,953     16,196   2.96 %     2,057,035     15,053   2.90 %     1,615,275     7,848   1.93 %  
Savings deposits   459,277     1,986   1.72 %     493,565     2,035   1.64 %     529,039     1,651   1.24 %  
Time deposits   508,383     3,235   2.52 %     505,824     2,836   2.22 %     399,101     695   0.69 %  
Short-term borrowings   309,657     2,791   3.58 %     267,935     1,988   2.94 %     276,823     1,868   2.68 %  
Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures   123,954     1,515   4.85 %     123,839     1,509   4.83 %     123,488     1,425   4.58 %  
Total interest bearing liabilities   3,572,224     25,723   2.86 %     3,448,198     23,421   2.69 %     2,943,726     13,487   1.82 %  
                         
Noninterest bearing liabilities                        
Demand deposits   621,082           681,035           586,617        
Other liabilities   54,160           51,669           43,378        
Total liabilities   4,247,466           4,180,902           3,573,721        
                         
Shareholders' equity - preferred   14,920           14,920           14,920        
Shareholders' equity - common   406,928           402,324           329,831        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,669,314         $ 4,598,146         $ 3,918,472        
                         
NET INTEREST EARNINGS   $ 41,182       $ 41,658       $ 34,744    
                         
NET INTEREST MARGIN       3.76 %         3.88 %         3.80 %  
                         
(1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.            
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented.  
The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $389,000, $385,000, and $391,000 for Q4 2023,    
Q3 2023 and Q4 2022, respectively.                      


               
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
    
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates
    
YTD 2023 vs YTD 2022 (unaudited)           
       
  YTD 2023   YTD 2022    
  Average Earnings / Yield /   Average Earnings / Yield /    
Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate   Balances Expense Rate    
                   
ASSETS                  
Interest earning assets                  
Loans, net of unearned interest (1)                  
Taxable $ 3,472,844   $ 217,615   6.27 %   $ 2,949,350   $ 145,189   4.92 %    
Tax-exempt (2)   4,618     304   6.58 %     4,961     222   4.47 %    
Securities                  
Taxable   392,720     18,412   4.69 %     295,264     8,442   2.86 %    
Tax-exempt (2)   210,945     7,024   3.33 %     195,558     5,836   2.98 %    
Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold   34,948     732   2.09 %     46,248     331   0.72 %    
Total interest earning assets   4,116,075     244,087   5.93 %     3,491,381     160,020   4.58 %    
                   
Noninterest earning assets                  
Cash & due from banks   21,948           17,473          
Premises & equipment   60,123           55,219          
Intangible assets   73,430           62,878          
Other assets   209,305           167,982          
Allowance for loan credit losses   (44,564 )         (34,630 )        
Total assets $ 4,436,317         $ 3,760,303          
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
                   
Liabilities                  
Interest bearing liabilities                  
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,009,253   $ 55,471   2.76 %   $ 1,350,227   $ 13,863   1.03 %    
Savings deposits   490,219     7,935   1.62 %     627,630     4,155   0.66 %    
Time deposits   479,573     9,785   2.04 %     479,545     2,665   0.56 %    
Short-term borrowings   238,351     6,816   2.86 %     204,265     3,786   1.85 %    
Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures   123,777     5,972   4.82 %     123,331     5,292   4.29 %    
    3,341,173     85,979   2.57 %     2,784,998     29,761   1.07 %    
Noninterest bearing liabilities                  
Demand deposits   641,806           597,199          
Other liabilities   49,966           42,005          
Total liabilities   4,032,945           3,424,202          
                   
Shareholders' equity - preferred   14,920           14,920          
Shareholders' equity - common   388,452           321,181          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,436,317         $ 3,760,303          
                   
NET INTEREST EARNINGS   $ 158,108       $ 130,259      
                   
NET INTEREST MARGIN       3.84 %         3.73 %    
                   
(1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.        
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented.  
The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $1,539,000 and $1,273,000 for the      
YTD 2023 and YTD 2022 periods, respectively.                
                   

Primary Logo

You just read:

CORRECTION: Summit Financial Group Reports Earnings of $1.11 Per Share for Fourth Quarter 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more