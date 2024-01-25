Vishay Intertechnology’s New Proximity Sensor Offers Idle Current Down to 5 μA in Compact 2.0 mm x 1.0 mm x 0.5 mm SMD Package

Featuring a VCSEL and Smart Dual I²C Slave Address, Device Is Ideal for Battery-Powered Consumer Applications, Including TWS Earphones and VR / AR Headsets

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Optoelectronics group of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new fully integrated proximity sensor designed to increase efficiency and performance in consumer applications. Featuring a vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL), the Vishay Semiconductors VCNL36828P combines a photodiode, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), 16-bit ADC, and smart dual I²C slave address in a compact 2.0 mm by 1.0 mm by 0.5 mm surface-mount package.



Compared to previous-generation solutions, the proximity sensor released today offers a 20 % smaller package, 20 % lower idle current of 5 μA, and 40 % higher sunlight cancellation up to 140 klx. With a range of 200 mm and a typical rated supply voltage of 1.8 V, the device is designed to deliver superior proximity detection while reducing power consumption to increase efficiency in space-constrained, battery-powered applications.

The proximity sensor will be used in smartphones and smart watches for automatic screen wake-up and turn-off functions, in addition to detecting if users are wearing or not wearing true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, virtual reality / augmented reality (VR / AR) headsets, and smart glasses. To lower costs in these applications, the VCNL36828P’s smart dual I²C slave address allows for the connection of two proximity sensors without the need for a multiplexer.

The device offers a programmable interrupt function that allows designers to specify high and low thresholds to reduce continuous communication with the microcontroller. The VCNL36828P uses intelligent cancellation to reduce cross-talk, while a smart persistence scheme ensures accurate sensing and a faster response time. The VCSEL wavelength peaks at 940 nm and has no visible “red-tail.” The sensor is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Device Specification Table:

Part number VCNL36828P Function PS + VCSEL Package size (mm) 2.0 x 1.0 x 0.5 Supply voltage (V) 1.65 to 2.0 I²C bus voltage (V) 1.2 to 3.6 Max. VCSEL driving current (mA) 20 Operating range (mm) 200 Supply current, idle state (μA) 5 Proximity resolution 16 bits



Samples and production quantities of the VCNL36828P are available now, with lead times of 14 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

