Third Installment Of Beloved Children’s Series DIXIE DUCKLING Brings Rhymes And Fun To Learning The Alphabet

Charleston, SC, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When teaching the alphabet, it can be difficult to convince young children to sit still and read. Learning doesn’t have to be a chore, though, thanks to author Mary Gillam and her beloved Dixie Duckling series that combines education with fun for a wonderful family read.

Get ready for another great adventure with Dixie Duckling and her friends! The ever-curious duckling Dixie is back for a third book and this time, she’ll have her mom — plus dolphins, raccoons, and 24 other new animal pals to learn with!

In Dixie Duckling: Animal Alphabet, young readers will experience a zoo of animals; one starting with every letter of the alphabet! Written and illustrated to satisfy the curiosity and enthusiasm of little explorers, Dixie Duckling will delight with its variety of animal illustrations, adorable main character, and fun-to-say-and-read rhymes.

Perfect for toddlers and elementary school early readers, Dixie Duckling seeks to educate and entertain. It’s a great addition to the bookshelves of children, schools, counselors, mentors, and grandparents.

Dive into the engaging, interactive experience of learning and laughing with Dixie Duckling today.

Dixie Duckling: Animal Alphabet is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

About the Author:

Mary Gillam, a devoted mother of eight—biological, adoptive, and foster—has penned tales and tunes her whole life. Her lifelong dream? Crafting children's books. Dixie Duckling was inspired by her son's cherished stuffed animal. Despite being legally blind, Mary passionately cooks, reads, sings, and strums the ukulele. A proud St. Louis, Missouri native, she continues to fill her home with love, alongside her husband and children.

