European Bioplastics Calls for Action to Accelerate Biopolymers Industrial Growth

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Bioplastics (EUBP) released its Policy Manifesto today, calling on the European Union (EU) to develop a comprehensive Biopolymers Industrial Action Plan to accelerate the growth of the bioplastics industry.



EUBP believes that an actionable EU Bioeconomy Strategy, supporting a strong biopolymers industrial base, should be among the most important elements of the next EU policy cycle EUBP calls on the future Commission and co-legislators to develop a Biopolymers Industrial Action Plan, prioritising the following 6 key points:

Harmonizing regulations: There is a lack of integration of bioeconomy concepts and priorities within the existing EU regulatory framework, despite a high-level political support for the bioeconomy. The EU should harmonize regulations to create a fair level playing field for bioplastics.



Incentivizing access to sustainable biomass: The EU needs to strike a balance between bioenergy and biobased sustainable products.



Enhancing financial support for technological innovation: Scaling up bioplastics manufacturing processes to meet commercial demands can be technically challenging and will require a favourable financial environment for innovation to be able to grow at scale.



Closing infrastructure gaps and incentivising access to food waste collection: Achieving a circular economy for bioplastics requires robust mechanical, chemical, and organic recycling infrastructure, as well as having access to this infrastructure. The EU should invest more in infrastructures for the collection, sorting, and recycling of food waste, to support the growth of the bioplastics industry.



Increasing market uptake: Market incentives are needed in Europe to keep the return on public and private investment from being harvested elsewhere. The EU should set up a fair level playing field for biobased, biodegradable, and compostable plastics.



Increasing consumer awareness: Many consumers remain unaware of the actual environmental benefits of biobased or compostable alternatives. The EU should increase consumer awareness of the benefits of bioplastics to help drive the demand.



“Bioplastics have the potential to play a significant role in reducing the environmental impact of plastics,” declares Hasso von Pogrell, Managing Director of EUBP. “However, the industry needs a clear and supportive policy framework to reach its full potential.”

The Manifesto is supported by a wide range of stakeholders, including bioplastics producers, converters, and end-users.

“We are calling on the EU to seize this opportunity to create a thriving bioplastics industry that will benefit the environment and the economy,” says Roberto Ferrigno, Head of EU Affairs at EUBP.

EUBP is committed to working with the EU and other stakeholders to develop and implement said Biopolymers Industrial Action Plan.

You can read the full manifesto here: https://www.european-bioplastics.org/european-bioplastics-eu-policy-manifesto/.

Contact

Marion Thérage, Communications Manager

T: +4916094450233

Email: therage@european-bioplastics.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfb66940-1d3b-4b59-bed5-47b3a7a51607