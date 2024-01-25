Atlantic Ministers of Agriculture unified in support for local farmers

CANADA, January 25 - Atlantic Canadian Ministers of Agriculture joined on PEI this week to discuss a variety of topics including trade, a strategic regional approach, and other initiatives that can benefit the future of agriculture in Atlantic Canada.

Ministers discussed an Eastern Livestock Price Insurance Program, and the significance of having a risk-management option for livestock producers that could effectively manage price risk and volatility of markets. Atlantic Provinces are working with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada on this industry-led initiative to understand what a program could look like for the region. Ministers noted that individual provinces would determine their participation in the prospective program based on the conditions in their livestock sectors.

Ministers also received a presentation from representatives of the PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador Federations of Agriculture on a variety of topics pertaining to local, national and global agriculture industries. All organizations agreed upon a collaborative approach while continuing to strengthen mental health supports and work together on more growth opportunities for local farmers across Atlantic Canada.

Ministers welcomed several other presenters including representatives from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, PEI’s department responsible for trade, as well as Dr. Meghan Cameron for an update on her mental health research into the Atlantic Canadian agriculture industry.

Additionally, Ministers discussed regional plans for addressing labour constraints, especially for veterinary services in the Atlantic region.

Ministers acknowledged the passing of the Honourable Derrick Bragg of Newfoundland and Labrador and his significant contribution to the Atlantic Ministers of Agriculture Table. Ministers extended their condolences to Minister Bragg’s family and friends, and to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Quotes:

“It was a pleasure to welcome and host my Atlantic Ministerial colleagues on PEI this week. Local and regional agricultural sectors can often experience very similar challenges and bringing leaders together to present a unified approach helps our entire industry to increase collaboration and amplify competitiveness. I want to thank my colleagues for joining us on PEI this week, for their efforts to keep pushing important items forward that benefit our entire region, and for their commitment to a unified approach.”

- Hon. Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Government of Prince Edward Island



“I would like to thank my colleague in PEI and his team for hosting us this week for these important meetings. We had very productive discussions that will increase collaboration and provide important support for everyone who works in agriculture. I look forward to continuing to work with my regional colleagues to move the items discussed at our meetings forward for the benefit our region.”

- Hon. Margaret Johnson, Minister of Agriculture, Government of New Brunswick



“I’m pleased to join the Ministers of Agriculture from my fellow Atlantic provinces to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the industry. Coming together to share what’s happening both locally and regionally means we can work to find real solutions that keep Atlantic Canada’s agriculture industry connected and competitive.”

- Hon. Greg Morrow, Minister of Agriculture, Government of Nova Scotia



“It’s always wonderful to come together with our Atlantic counterparts to share ideas and collaborate on issues that affect us all. Thank you to the Government of Prince Edward Island for hosting an informative and productive meeting, and to my fellow ministers for your insights and cooperation.”

- Hon. Elvis Loveless, Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

