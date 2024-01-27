SCDC Welcomes Christopher Pemberton as Chief Information Officer to Drive Digital Transformation
I'm thrilled to lead digital efforts to transform SCDC as they continue to grow as a company and make an impact in the community.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly introduces Christopher Pemberton as the newly appointed Chief Information Officer (CIO), a pivotal role overseeing the effective implementation of Information Technology (IT) management and strategic planning for all IT management functions. This encompasses software architecture, web development, manufacturing, and security as a data-driven organization. Mr. Pemberton's arrival signifies a significant leap in fortifying the design, aesthetics, and digital structural framework for SCDC and their Class A multifamily communities.
With over 15 years of leadership experience in various aspects of information technology, Christopher Pemberton holds a Master’s in Business Administration, a Master of Arts, and a Bachelor’s in Music. Blending art and technology, he brings a unique perspective to building intricate digital structures, comprehensive IT strategy, and creative solutions for safe and streamlined communications. Notably, Mr. Pemberton most recently directed global cloud cybersecurity at Cummins, Inc., a multinational corporation generating over $28 billion in annual revenues with 73,600 team members. His leadership in the Cloud Boundary initiative had a substantial positive security impact on the enterprise, providing direction for multiple teams, forming and leading security committees, and collaborating with c3.ai to advance artificial intelligence, analytics, and enterprise business intelligence objectives.
Mr. Pemberton not only thinks of implementing safe digital structures, but he also has C-Suite company experience in saving and generating profits for companies. Notably with White Cloud Security, he secured large contracts with major government organizations that generated all sales in Texas and West Coast regions, personally he generated $125K investment and $700K in total revenues. At Walkercom, as CTO he increased income by 12% by leading the development and launching a new service and product line by conceptualizing and designing the product technology infrastructure plan, while coordinating the product release with Sales, Development, Operations, and Finance. In addition, under his role as Director of Global IT Infrastructure with SITUS and under the direction of CIO Jeff Roberts, they achieved a 70% increase in loan efficiency and $1.2M in annual overhead expense reduction. Mr. Pemberton was promoted to interim CIO after the departure of former CIO Jeff Roberts.
Beyond the digital realm, Christopher Pemberton enjoys spending time with his wife Jennifer, together for over 35 years, and their two children. He proudly shares stories about his daughter, Leah, an operating nurse at MD Anderson, and his teenage son, Gabe, an amateur bodybuilder. Mr. Pemberton's love for music as a drummer is not only a personal enjoyment but a shared passion as he engages in playing, teaching, and spreading the joy of music to others.
Excited about this new role, Mr. Pemberton enthuses, “I'm thrilled to lead digital efforts to transform SCDC as they continue to grow as a company and make an impact in the community.”
Chief Visionary Officer, Odell Abdur-Raheem, remarks, “We are excited to have Mr. Pemberton onboard as he builds the digital landscape of SCDC. His considerable background and digital acumen are essential to SCDC’s growth.”
Mr. Pemberton's extensive IT leadership, profound background in cybersecurity functions, and significant experience in growth, turnaround, and value creation align seamlessly with SCDC's trajectory of success. His proven track record in leading breakthrough technology results that drive critical revenue, profit, and compliance goals make him the ideal person for this role as SCDC continues to grow as a company.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
