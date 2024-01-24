F&G Commission approves 2024-25 upland game, turkey and furbearer seasons and rules; see 2024 spring turkey controlled hunts here

IMPORTANT: The full 2024-25 Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furearer Seasons and Rules booklet will be available online shortly after Feb. 1 when the application period opens. Printed booklets will be available towards the end of February.

Note: Hunters should ensure they are using the 2024-25 seasons and rules booklet when submitting a controlled hunt application because the previous booklet will have incorrect hunt numbers and information.

How to apply

Application fees are $6.25 per person for residents, and $18.00 per person for nonresidents and are non-refundable. Hunters must have a 2024 hunting license in order to apply for controlled hunts. Here’s how to apply:

Online: Hunters can apply at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com. Applications submitted online can be paid using a Visa, MasterCard or Discover card, and are subject to a processing fee of 3% of the transaction, plus $4.00, in addition to the nonrefundable application fee.

Applications may be submitted in-person at any Fish and Game regional office or license vendor location. Telephone: Applications can be submitted over the phone by calling 1 (800) 554-8685 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. MST. The charge for processing telephone applications is 3% of the transaction plus $6.50, in addition to the nonrefundable application fee.

About controlled hunts

Controlled hunts are hunts with a limited number of tags allocated by a random drawing, unlike a general season hunt, which allows hunters to purchase tags over the counter. Controlled hunts are often desirable because of location and timing, and success rates are usually higher than general season hunts.

Controlled hunt tags are valid in the controlled hunt for which a hunter was drawn or in any open general hunt during the calendar year for which the tag is valid. A turkey hunter may only harvest one bird per controlled hunt tag.

Junior hunters must be between the ages of 10 and 17 to participate in controlled youth hunts, but a 9-year-old may buy a junior license to apply for a controlled hunt, provided the hunter is 10 years old at the time of the hunt for which they applied.

Controlled hunt applications for spring 2024 turkey close on March 1. Successful spring turkey applicants will be notified no later than March 20. Hunters with a valid email address on file will be notified of their status via email. Any leftover tags for spring turkey controlled hunts go on sale April 1.