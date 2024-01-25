Juvo Jobs Announces Partnership with TimeForge - Poised to Disrupt the Payroll and Hiring Landscape
Together, Juvo Jobs and TimeForge Labor Management are solving challenges in hiring and retention with streamlined tools that connect workers with local jobs.
Together, we’re simplifying the hiring process and changing how businesses manage their workforce.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juvo Jobs, the innovative platform reshaping the hiring landscape for businesses and job seekers, is thrilled to announce its newest partnership with TimeForge, a leading provider of labor management solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for businesses that rely on hourly workers, aiming to deliver an unparalleled blend of innovative hiring tools and streamlined labor management capabilities.
— Debbie Emery, Co-Founder, Juvo Jobs
The synergy between Juvo Jobs and TimeForge is evident in their shared commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge tools and resources. Juvo Jobs, renowned for its neighborhood-centric approach to hiring, complements TimeForge's comprehensive labor management system, creating a seamless experience for employers and employees alike.
"Our partnership with TimeForge exemplifies our mission to bridge the gap between employers and job seekers," said Debbie Emery, Co-Founder of Juvo Jobs. "Together, we’re simplifying the hiring process and changing how businesses manage their workforce. With TimeForge, we’re thrilled to expand the Juvo Jobs employer network to help our app users find more local work opportunities."
TimeForge, with its robust suite of labor management tools, has been instrumental in helping businesses streamline their HR and operations. The partnership with Juvo Jobs will further enhance TimeForge's offerings, providing clients with a holistic solution for hiring, scheduling, and payroll management.
"We are excited to partner with Juvo Jobs and combine our strengths to deliver a unified workforce solution for our clients and to enhance visibility of their businesses," commented Anthony Presley, Co-Founder of TimeForge. "With the help of the Juvo Jobs’ team, we are setting a new standard for efficiency and effectiveness in hiring and retention."
Attendees of this year’s NRF: Retail’s Big Show got to learn more about this partnership at the TimeForge booth (2500), as well as other tools and tech the TimeForge team unveiled. As the partnership continues to grow, TimeForge clients can look forward to a smoother hiring process and better workforce management across the board.
For more information about the partnership and how it can benefit your business, please visit https://www.juvojobs.com/payrollpartner/timeforge.
About Juvo
80 million people in the U.S. are hourly workers. Juvo helps them find meaningful work inside their communities. Juvo Jobs is an app that connects job seekers with employers by using innovative app technology to promote local-only hiring. To learn more visit https://juvojobs.com.
Juvo Contact: social@juvo360.com
About TimeForge
TimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, manager logbooks, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge’s powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.
To learn more visit https://timeforge.com/.
