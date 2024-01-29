Submit Release
LCP Media Unveils Exciting Modern Theme and ADA Compliance for TourBuilder Pro and Go Virtual Tours

LCP Media announces the launch of a sleek and modern theme for both TourBuilder Pro and TourBuilder Go.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LCP Media, a national leader in innovative virtual tour solutions, is excited to announce the launch of a sleek and modern theme for both TourBuilder Pro and TourBuilder Go. The latest update enhances the visual appeal of virtual tours and introduces new features to provide a more immersive experience for users.

Key highlights of the modern theme include a refreshing new design that maximizes viewing space by focusing more on the main tour area. TourBuilder Pro and Go virtual tours have been revamped to incorporate this contemporary look at no extra cost to our clients.

For TourBuilder Pro community virtual tours, users will experience additional features such as an auto-rotate button and a zoom-in and out feature, which offers a dynamic and interactive exploration of spaces. These enhancements aim to provide a seamless and engaging virtual tour experience.

On the other hand, TourBuilder Go unit-level virtual tours new exciting updates include a new menu for supplementary information, unit details displayed within the tour, an auto-rotate button, a views indicator showcasing the number of viewers for a unit tour, and a like button to express appreciation for a unit.

A significant milestone for TourBuilder is achieving ADA compliance for all virtual tours. As part of our commitment to inclusivity, TourBuilder is making its virtual tours accessible to all individuals, including those with disabilities. This commitment is reflected in our adherence to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), ensuring that our virtual tours meet or exceed the necessary standards.

“We are thrilled to introduce these enhancements to TourBuilder Pro and Go virtual tours. The modern theme and ADA compliance represent our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that cater to diverse user needs,” said Tom Chomiak, Chief Technology Officer for LCP Media.

The latest updates are live; users can view the enhanced features by visiting LCPMedia.com/tourbuilder-themes.

