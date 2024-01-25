UnitedLex Hires Praveen Jayant as Vice President of Incident Response

Appointment of new leadership for the legal industry’s largest cyber incident response team driven by growing market demand

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedLex, a leading data and professional services company specializing in litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations, today announces the hiring of Praveen Jayant as Vice President of Incident Response. Working from the Gurugram (Haryana, India) office, Praveen Jayant will lead a global team of over 1,000 forensic examiners and data mining, technology, and review professionals delivering incident response services to a global client base.



“I’m thrilled to be joining a team that is continuously looking at how AI and other innovations can be integrated into our processes to reduce risk and response timelines for our clients,” said Praveen Jayant. “The UnitedLex team has delivered thousands of incident response projects, with a strong track record in helping clients meet or exceed notification deadlines while navigating complex regulations.”

A legal services and eDiscovery industry veteran, Praveen Jayant joins UnitedLex from Epiq where he spent 11 years in senior operations leadership roles, most recently as Senior Director of its India operations. Earlier in his career, he held senior data services and eDiscovery roles at HP/Autonomy, Iron Mountain, and Stratify.

UnitedLex’s Incident Response team works 24/7/365, leveraging programmatic extraction of structured and unstructured data sources to minimize human review, accelerate delivery timelines, and provide price predictability and certainty. UnitedLex maintains incident response panel seats with dozens of insurance companies and breach counsel and has deep experience managing the complex regulations and notification reporting timelines required by regulators.

“Praveen’s extensive experience in incident response, data services, and operations made him a natural fit to lead our team, which is the largest in the industry,” said James Schellhase, UnitedLex CEO. “With Praveen at the helm, we will build on our proven performance driving efficient workflows that allow clients to understand the extent of exposed sensitive data when time is of the essence.”

Praveen Jayant adds to a string of key hires, including James Schellhase as the new CEO, Rajitha Boer as Chief Client Officer, Renee Meisel as EVP and General Counsel, and Jeannine Whittaker as SVP, Business Development, among others. In 16 years, UnitedLex has grown from five employees to more than 3,000 across nine offices in 26 global jurisdictions, including a well-established team of over 1,600 operating across two locations in India, Gurugram and Bengaluru. The company’s more than 600 clients include 25 percent of the Fortune 100 that have a combined $2 trillion in revenue.

