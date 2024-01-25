Elimin8 Brings Laser Tattoo Removal to Twin Falls, Idaho, Debuting State-of-the-Art Laser Technology

TWIN FALLS, Idaho, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elimin8 brings a game-changing service to Twin Falls, Idaho and establishes itself as the go-to destination for laser tattoo removal. This exciting addition to the local community promises individuals the opportunity for a fresh start by providing advanced laser tattoo removal services with the Astanza Duality .



Elimin8 is Magic Valley’s preferred choice for those seeking a reliable and effective solution to part ways with unwanted tattoos. Amy Spaulding, founder and owner of Elimin8, is committed to offering Magic Valley residents a chance to embrace a new chapter in their lives. To celebrate their grand opening, Elimin8 will be offering a raffle with exclusive prizes along with specials on laser tattoo removal services.

With the latest advancements in laser technology, Elimin8 ensures a safe tattoo removal process. The skilled team at Elimin8 is dedicated to delivering professional and personalized services, creating an environment where clients feel comfortable and confident in their decision to part ways with their past.

"We are thrilled to introduce Elimin8 to the Magic Valley. As the founder of Elimin8, my passion is to empower individuals to rewrite their stories," says Amy Spaulding. "With the power and effectiveness of laser tattoo removal, we offer the opportunity for a new beginning, allowing our community to embrace change and rediscover the beauty of a fresh start."

As a community-focused business, Elimin8 is excited to contribute to the thriving Magic Valley area. The grand opening marks a significant milestone for Amy and her team, and they look forward to being a trusted partner for those seeking a fresh start with laser tattoo removal.

About Elimin8

Elimin8 is a cutting-edge tattoo removal business located in Twin Falls, Idaho. Founded by Amy Spaulding, Elimin8 is dedicated to providing a safe and effective solution for individuals looking to remove unwanted tattoos and start anew. With state-of-the-art laser technology and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Elimin8 is committed to providing the best laser tattoo removal services for their community.

For more information about Elimin8 and their services, visit their website elimin8.info or contact them at (208) 212-3042. Follow them on Instagram and Meta to keep up with their grand opening virtual event and specials. You can visit Elimin8 in person at 1309 Blue Lakes Blvd N., Twin Falls, ID 83301.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza Laser is the provider of FDA-cleared, medical-grade laser devices for tattoo removal, hair removal, and other aesthetic laser procedures. Our powerful product line comprises the Trinity , Duality Signature , Eternity TSR , MeDioStar ® , PicoStar ® , DermaBlate ® , and QuadroStarPro YELLOW laser machines. Astanza offers an unbeatable support system through The Astanza Experience , which consists of our 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Clinical Support, and unique Business Builder System. This all-encompassing system guides laser businesses every step of the way, providing a complete range of training, service, marketing, and business strategies. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading aesthetic industry organizations, including Aesthetic Everything and MyFaceMyBody. Astanza is also certified as a Great Place to Work ™, ranks #33 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ and #49 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Places to Work in Texas™.