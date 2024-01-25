Online Food Delivery Services Market to Reach US$ 90.3 Billion by 2030, Persistence Market Research

Explore the dynamic landscape of the Online Food Delivery Services market with in-depth research segmentation. Discover delivery models, channel types, payment methods, and regional influences shaping the industry. Gain valuable insights for strategic decision-making in this rapidly evolving and competitive market

New York, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for online food delivery services is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4%, increasing from a value of US$ 3.7 billion in 2023 to US$ 90.3 billion by the end of 2030.



Online food delivery services market comprise a platform that allows individuals to order food and beverages over the Internet, using either a website or a mobile application. The widespread accessibility of the internet enables customers to explore a variety of culinary options, browse different cuisines, and check prices for their preferred dishes. These platforms offer features such as convenient location-based delivery and timely delivery options. The surge in demand for online food delivery services is fueled by factors like hectic work schedules and changing lifestyles, leading to a growing user base.

This market encompasses businesses that source packages from hotels, operating through online platforms or dedicated mobile applications. The offerings may include ready-to-eat meals or items that require specific preparation before consumption. Key benefits provided by online delivery services include significant discounts, rewards, cashback incentives, doorstep delivery convenience, and multiple payment options. Furthermore, food service providers are strategically establishing large warehouses to store fresh produce, ensuring the delivery of high-quality food and promoting the adoption of online delivery services.

Emerging Trends Shaping the Landscape of Online Food Delivery Services

Key trends in the online food delivery services industry include the rising prominence of ghost kitchens or virtual kitchens, which are centralized cooking facilities catering exclusively to online orders. These kitchens operate without a traditional dine-in option, allowing for cost efficiencies and increased focus on fulfilling delivery orders. Another notable trend is the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in order management, route optimization, and personalized recommendations, enhancing the overall efficiency and customer experience.

Additionally, sustainability has become a significant trend, with a growing emphasis on eco-friendly packaging and environmentally conscious practices throughout the food delivery process. The adoption of contactless delivery methods and the incorporation of robotics and automation in various stages of the delivery process also reflect the industry's commitment to safety and efficiency. Moreover, partnerships between online food delivery platforms and local businesses, including grocery stores and specialty shops, contribute to a more comprehensive and diversified range of offerings for consumers. These trends collectively underscore the dynamic nature of the online food delivery services sector and its continuous evolution to meet changing consumer preferences and market demands.

Driving Forces behind the Growth of the Online Food Delivery Market

In recent years, the remarkable expansion of the e-commerce industry has been primarily driven by consumers' increasing preference for online platforms. This shift is influenced by various factors, including both industry-specific and global trends. Key drivers include the proliferation of online food delivery businesses, heightened consumer awareness of e-commerce advancements, secure and user-friendly online payment options, a rise in disposable income, and the growing prevalence of remote work, limiting individuals' time for home-cooked meals.

The surge in internet accessibility, widespread smartphone usage, streamlined electronic banking systems, optimized food-service logistics, and evolving lifestyles are crucial elements propelling the growth of the online food delivery sector. According to a report by Zomato, Indian food delivery platforms are expected to achieve 80 million monthly active users in 2021, with ambitious targets of reaching 200 million in the coming years. As a result, the increasing number of smartphone users and expanding internet penetration play a pivotal role in fostering the expansion of online food delivery services.

Challenges Facing the Online Food Delivery Market

As the popularity of online food ordering continues to soar, food delivery companies are grappling with the challenge of managing large order volumes. The partnerships between restaurants and online delivery platforms, aimed at expanding market reach, often result in a significant influx of daily orders. This surge poses logistical hurdles in efficiently handling a high volume of orders across multiple platforms, leading to potential issues such as improper food handling, order misplacement, and a decline in food and service quality. Effectively managing logistics operations for order fulfillment becomes a critical challenge, with delays in the delivery process having adverse effects on food quality and customer satisfaction.

Additionally, ensuring food safety and maintaining quality during the delivery process presents another obstacle. Meeting customer expectations for hot and fresh meals, especially for items with specific temperature and freshness criteria, requires intricate management of last-mile delivery logistics. Optimizing delivery routes to guarantee timely deliveries, particularly in densely populated urban areas, becomes imperative for overcoming this challenge.

Opportunities in Online Food Delivery:

Cutting-edge technologies like AI and machine learning enhance the online food ordering experience, introducing features like chatbots and personalized recommendations. Companies are exploring innovative delivery methods, such as drones and robots, to optimize speed and efficiency. Examples include Domino's Pizza's successful drone delivery in New Zealand and Postmates' use of delivery robots in Los Angeles. Moreover, advancements like Cuboh's application, consolidating orders from different platforms, streamline and automate processes, reducing preparation and delivery times. These technological implementations are expected to improve overall efficiency, ensuring timely and quality service, driving market growth.

Competitive Landscape in Online Food Delivery Services:

Leading organizations like Deliveroo, DoorDash, and Foodpanda drive innovation in the sector, leveraging technology and industry experience. Focused on technological advancements, strategic alliances, and user experience, these companies invest significantly in R&D to gain a competitive edge and expand their market presence. In this highly competitive market, differentiation is achieved through innovative features, personalized experiences, and efficient delivery services. Other major players include GrubHub, Just Eat Holding Limited, Postmates Inc., Swiggy, Takeaway.com, Zomato, and Uber Technologies Inc. As they adapt to industry dynamics, maintaining a strategic emphasis on innovation and user-centric solutions is critical for sustained success.

Market Segmentation in Online Food Delivery Services:

Delivery Type:

Platform-to-Consumer Model: Extensive revenue generation expected, especially in capital cities, due to heightened investments in this operational model. This model showcases nearby restaurants to customers through dedicated apps or websites, dispatching meals from affiliated cloud kitchens or restaurants without their delivery services.

Channel Type:

Mobile Application: Anticipated to be the most targeted channel type, holding the highest percentage share. Mobile apps offer a user-friendly platform, fostering substantial growth due to their ease of use, accessibility, and enhanced features. Attributes such as personalized recommendations, real-time order tracking, and secure payment options contribute to an improved overall user experience, driving customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Payment Method:

Online Payment: Expected to widen its footprint due to the growing familiarity with digital currency. This method involves transactions via payment portals, net banking, or credit/debit cards, with the added convenience of wallet features. The use of wallets supports promotional activities and offers, contributing to increased engagement with online food delivery services.

Top Regional Markets in Online Food Delivery Services:

North America:

Dominance Factors: The North American market, particularly the United States, commands a substantial global market share in online food delivery. Factors such as a significant urban population, increasingly hectic lifestyles, and widespread internet and smartphone usage contribute to the region's thriving online food delivery landscape. The United States, with a sizable young population, continues to drive market growth. Strategic moves, like Delivery Hero's acquisition of Hugo's food and grocery delivery verticals, have expanded market footprint in Central America and the Caribbean. Innovations in delivery methods, including self-driving cars, drones, and robots, further bolster positive market growth trends.

Europe:

Targeting Millennials: Online food delivery services in Europe primarily target millennials due to their hectic lifestyles. In the United Kingdom, the largest generation with approximately 14.4 million individuals in 2021, millennials allocate a significant portion of their income to prepared food. The growing allure of online food ordering among consumers in Europe is driven by increasing purchasing power and evolving lifestyles. The online food delivery industry is particularly prominent in France, Italy, and the UK, with key players like Deliveroo and Just Eat acting as intermediaries. Just Eat, for example, processes over 100 million orders annually, showcasing its substantial presence in the online food delivery market.

Analyst Viewpoint on the Online Food Delivery Services Market:

Market Expansion and Change: The Online Food Delivery Services Market is poised for significant expansion and transformation. The surge in mobile app usage, driven by widespread smartphone adoption, has played a pivotal role in this remarkable growth. Mobile apps have brought culinary convenience to consumers' fingertips, streamlining the ordering process and aligning seamlessly with modern, fast-paced lifestyles.

Challenges and Obstacles: Despite the growth, the market faces challenges related to quality and food safety. A substantial percentage of consumers (42%) express concerns about food safety in online orders, with instances of mishandled or contaminated food eroding trust. Inability to visually inspect food before consumption can lead to dissatisfaction, customer complaints, refunds, and potential loss of loyal patrons.

Supply-side Dynamics: Factors such as increased mobile app usage and digitalization contribute to the dynamic expansion of the global Online Food Delivery Services market. Leading market players include Deliveroo, DoorDash, Foodpanda, GrubHub, and Just Eat Holding Limited. Significant production hubs include Germany, Japan, China, France, and the United States. Ongoing consumer preference for convenience and the expanding digital landscape are expected to drive market growth, especially in Germany. Corporations are actively expanding their capacity to meet the rising demand, leading to heightened competition, reduced prices, and the introduction of innovative products in the market.

Future Outlook of the Online Food Delivery Services Market:

The future of the Online Food Delivery Services market appears promising yet marked by challenges. The continual surge in mobile app usage, facilitated by the widespread adoption of smartphones, is expected to sustain market growth. The convenience offered by these apps aligns well with the fast-paced nature of modern lifestyles. However, addressing concerns regarding food safety and quality is crucial to building and maintaining consumer trust. Efforts to enhance transparency, improve delivery protocols, and implement quality control measures will be pivotal in overcoming these challenges.

On the supply side, the market is poised for dynamic changes. Leading players such as Deliveroo, DoorDash, Foodpanda, GrubHub, and Just Eat Holding Limited are likely to intensify competition through expansions, leading to reduced prices and the introduction of innovative products. Germany, Japan, China, France, and the United States will continue to be significant production hubs, driven by evolving consumer preferences, urbanization trends, and technological advancements. As the industry undergoes substantial transformations, adapting to changing consumer demands and ensuring a seamless, secure, and high-quality delivery experience will be paramount for sustained success in the evolving landscape of online food delivery services.

