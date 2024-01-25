Massachusetts Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash Identified

CONTACT:

January 25, 2024

Concord, NH – On Tuesday January 23, 2024, a snowmobile crash on Corridor 12 in the town of Berlin, near Androscoggin Valley Hospital, resulted in the driver’s death. The victim has now been identified as Stacey McGarry, 56, of Littleton, Massachusetts.

Berlin Police Officers were first on scene, as it was a short distance from the back parking lot of the hospital. The officers were attempting lifesaving measures when members of the Berlin Fire Department and Berlin Ambulance EMS arrived. Two Fish and Game Conservation Officers also responded, but were a significant distance from the scene. EMS personnel were unable to resuscitate McGarry as the injuries she sustained in the crash were too severe to sustain life.

The initial investigation at the scene and an interview with the only witness to the crash revealed that the victim and a passenger on the back of the snowmobile were traveling west on Corridor 12 when McGarry failed to make a right-hand turn in the trail. It appears that McGarry did not attempt to make the turn and instead went straight off the trail, striking a rock which caused the snowmobile to become airborne. The snowmobile then struck a tree causing the fatal injuries to the operator and ejecting the passenger.