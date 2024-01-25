Attorney General Hilgers Announces Over $1 Million in Recoveries for Consumers in 2023

Attorney General Hilgers announced today the successful recovery of over $1 million for consumers throughout 2023. The amount reflects responsiveness to reports and complaints submitted to the Attorney General’s Office online and by phone, leading to hundreds of calls and contacts from their Consumer Affairs Response Team (CART).

General Hilgers commended the efforts of CART and Nebraska businesses engaging with CART toward the voluntary resolution of consumer complaints. The complaints cover a sweeping range of consumer issues. Some of the most frequent consumer complaints are related to home repairs or improvements, medical billing, online shopping, and travel.

In recognizing the CART team’s efforts, General Hilgers stated, “Our team works tirelessly every day to help protect Nebraska consumers and to recover the money taken from them by scammers and fraudsters or resolve other complaints. Nebraskans deserve helpful and responsive service from government employees, and the CART team delivers. Hitting this milestone is a reflection of that hard work and dedication to Nebraskans.”

CART was created to address the growing need for an improved dispute resolution process between consumers and businesses. It assists Nebraskans in addressing complaints and identifying scams by providing personal, one-on-one consumer support. These issues not only include scams but also fraud, identity theft education, and volunteer dispute resolution. Consumers can engage with the team directly online at ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov or by calling the Attorney General’s Office at (402) 471-2682. Complaint forms are also available by mail.