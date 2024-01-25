Global Tennis Racquet Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 420.10 million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 2.5%: Straits Research

The global tennis racquet market has experienced a notable expansion in recent times, primarily attributed to the rising global recognition of tennis as a sport. Tennis racquets are a fundamental piece of equipment for players across all skill levels, ranging from novice to expert. This market analysis aims to provide significant perspectives on the trends, catalysts, impediments, prospects, and noteworthy advancements in the tennis racquet market.

New York, United States, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tennis racquets are a specific category of specialized sporting apparatus employed by players to contact the ball in the context of a tennis competition. Tennis racquets are designed with specific characteristics aimed at improving performance, including frame composition, weight distribution, balance, grip dimensions, and string tension. The market for racquets provides a wide range of products that cater to players' preferences, playing styles, and skill levels.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/tennis-racquet-market/request-sample

Growing Trend of Increased Health consciousness Among Individuals Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global tennis racquet market size was valued at USD 350.02 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 420.10 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” Global demand for fitness-related activities has increased due to growing health concerns, which has seen a noticeable increase in participation in sports like tennis. Due to its many advantages as a recreational activity, tennis has grown in popularity among people of all ages across the globe. Because it can help people lose weight, the group fitness program known as cardio tennis has become popular. The significant uptake of cardio tennis among fitness enthusiasts is also anticipated to significantly contribute to the market's anticipated growth. This exercise has increased bone mineral density, decreased resting heart rate and blood pressure, enhanced metabolic function, and increased aerobic capacity.

Smart Sensors and Built-In data Tracking Technologies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Sensor-based systems and data tracking features are integrated directly into the racquet thanks to smart sensors and built-in tracking technologies. Players can use this information to improve their performance, playstyle, and game. During a game, smart devices built into the racquet collect data on swing speed, ball location, speed of spin, number of shots, and even biometric data like heart rate and energy expenditure. Subsequently, the racquet or associated mobile applications and software process and analyze the data. Smart devices can also gather data that coaches and trainers can use to tailor training and increase effectiveness. They can monitor a player's performance over time and alter training regimens to boost output, opening up market expansion opportunities.

Regional Analysis

North America is tennis racquet market share is predicted to rise significantly during the forecast period. In order to improve their health, more and more North American consumers are choosing healthy lifestyles and tennis as a recreational sport, making the region a significant player in the global tennis racquet market. In terms of a market and a nation with a wide variety of infrastructure and facilities, the United States is unmatched. Racquet sales have exploded due to more Americans playing sports, particularly among the younger generation. The North American continent is also home to several reputable tennis racquet producers. Several leading brands currently control the market, including Wilson, Babolat, Head, Prince, Yonex, and TecniFiber. These businesses exhibit a significant market presence and provide a wide selection of racquets appropriate for players with various experience levels.

Key Highlights

Based on the product type, the global tennis racquet market is divided into tweener racquets, power racquets, and control racquets. The tweener segment is the highest contributor to the market share and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Based on string patterns, the global tennis racquet market is divided into open string patterns and tight or closed string patterns. The open string pattern segment owns the largest market share and is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period.

Based on raw materials, the global tennis racquet market is divided into carbon fiber and aluminum. The carbon fiber segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global tennis racquet market is bifurcated into online and offline. The online segment dominates the global market and is anticipated to boost significantly over the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global tennis racquet market is bifurcated into adults and kids. The adult segment is the highest contributor to the market and is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global tennis racquet market shareholder and is predicted to rise significantly during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players in the Tennis Racquet market are Wilson, Babolat, Head, Yonex, Gamma Sports, Dunlop Sports Group, Prince, TecniFiber, Pacific Holding GmbH, Slazenger, and PowerAngle LLC (U.S.)

Market News

In May 2023, Babolat launched the Pure Aero Rafa” Origin” with a more head-heavy balance and increased inertia, allowing players to generate more power and hit heavier spin. The Pure Aero Rafa series is designed for players who prefer heavy spin, which combines power and severe spin, as opposed to the Pure Aero range, which is made for players who want powerful spin and make contact at the top of the bounce or right after the bounce.

Global Tennis Racquet Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Tweener Racquets

Power Racquets

Control Racquets

By Raw Material

Carbon Fiber

Aluminum

Others

By String Pattern

Open String Pattern

Tight or Closed String Pattern

By End-User

Adults

Kids

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/tennis-racquet-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com