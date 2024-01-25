Todd Fegan joins Nimonik as Strategic Advisor to grow standards offering
Nimonik announces the appointment of Todd Fegan as a Strategic Advisor. He will help develop and expand Nimonik's industry standards offering.
I am extremely excited to be working with Jonathan and the entire Nimonik Team and look forward to leveraging the capabilities of Nimonik.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nimonik is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Fegan as a Strategic Advisor. Todd Fegan will help Nimonik develop and grow its offering of industry standards. Todd Fegan has over 30 years of experience in the information sector and most recently was the President of Techstreet. Prior to joining Techstreet in 2008, Todd spent 16 years at ProQuest overseeing many of their products and programs in the higher education space.
Todd will provide strategic guidance to the Nimonik team as they integrate their industry standards offering from the recent acquisition of Document Center by Nimonik. As the former president of Techstreet, Todd will guide Nimonik with regards to Standards Development Organizations, copyright protection and product development for engineers and quality professionals.
The appointment comes at a pivotal time for industry as businesses are working to improve their conformance programs and better manage digital requirements in industry standards. Nimonik’s compliance software solution allows organizations to meet their requirements in standards and regulations more effectively.
The team at Nimonik is excited to offer its modern subscription platform for industry standards and regulations to its customers around the world.
Todd Fegan explains, “I am extremely excited to be working with Jonathan and the entire Nimonik Team. I have been blessed to have been part of the standards community for the last 15 years and look forward to leveraging the capabilities of Nimonik to enhance the distribution and use of standards and regulations. The team at Nimonik brings a new perspective that comes at a critical point in time for our industry.”
Jonathan Brun, Nimonik’s CEO stated: “I have had the pleasure of knowing Todd Fegan for many years and have always wanted to collaborate. It is a great privilege to have Todd on our team. He provides critical insights and knowledge as we grow our offering of industry standards and conformance tools. His deep expertise and experience growing Techstreet will provide invaluable advice for product development, customer service and our relationships with our Standards Development Organization partners.”
About Nimonik
Nimonik Inc. is a compliance software company providing an integrated compliance management solution to meet regulatory requirements and industry standards. The Nimonik software helps businesses and governments identify their obligations and requirements, track regulations for changes and determine their compliance.
Based in Montreal with offices in California, Toronto, Calgary, and Shanghai, Nimonik Inc. has a global presence and a team of experts dedicated to providing the best possible service to its clients. Its commitment to excellence is demonstrated by the acquisitions of Document Center (2024), Templegate (2023), MediaLogic (2022), Envitool (2017) and Conformance Check (2016).
