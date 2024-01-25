TopLine Financial Credit Union Recognized for Outstanding Marketing Efforts

TopLine Honored in Two Categories by the Minnesota Credit Union Network

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , was honored with two marketing awards from the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN). The Minnesota Credit Union Network Marketing Awards acknowledges the outstanding programs credit unions have created to grow brand awareness and market to members and nonmembers alike. TopLine was recognized in two categories: Design and Digital Advertising.

In the Design category, TopLine’s newly developed tagline “Connected, We All Do Better” took the honor. “Connected, We All Do Better,” pays tribute to the credit union’s heritage, the telephone workers who founded the credit union in 1935. TopLine’s new tagline supports their ongoing mission of connecting with members, communities and colleagues, as well as calls back to the connecting provided by the industry of the telephone workers who established TopLine.

TopLine took home the award in the Digital Advertising category for their Google Review Contest. TopLine rolled out the Google Review Contest for all employees to gain positive Google reviews which results in higher search engine optimization (SEO), member awareness, membership growth and market share – and an opportunity to humanize TopLine with reviews. TopLine showcased these reviews on their website as a “Marvelous Member Moments” – and shared on social media to continue to connect with consumers and communities.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for our marketing efforts, and to celebrate the collaborative spirit that thrives within credit union industry,” said Vicki Erickson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, TopLine Financial Credit Union. “Our overarching goal in marketing is to make meaningful connections with our members, employees and community to create a memorable experience, and we extend our appreciation to our talented peers whose innovation and dedication inspire us every day.”

The Minnesota Credit Union Network is the statewide trade association that works to ensure the success, growth and vitality of Minnesota credit unions. For more information, visit www.mncun.org.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets of nearly $800 million and serves over 51,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0872

