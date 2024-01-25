Questex Opens Registration for the 46th Annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference in New York, themed “Driving Alpha”

New programming and growth in attendance expected to attract global capital flows into the North American hospitality industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services and event company, today announces the opening of registration for the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference (NYU IHIIC) to be held on June 2-4, 2024 at the Marriott Marquis in New York.



As the newest addition to the Questex Hospitality portfolio, NYU IHIIC brings active U.S. and global investors from private equity to institutional capital and family office, together with CEO’s from major hotel companies, leading financiers, advisors, asset managers and operators representing more than $57 billion in assets under management. This year’s event theme “Driving Alpha” will surface opportunities for those with expertise of the hotel/hospitality sector to drive profitability through operational innovation. A share of proceeds from the event will help fund student scholarships at the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality and further support the program’s mission of educating and preparing future leaders and innovators for careers in global hospitality management, travel, and tourism. Register here.

“The NYU International Hotel Industry Investment Conference has been the touchstone for hotel investment and development in the Americas for over 40 years. We’re delighted to organize this year’s event, especially at a time when expectations are high for the transactions market to unlock. We expect a historic attendance of capital all looking to deploy and do deals,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President Hospitality, Wellness and Travel, Questex.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

The 2024 NYU IHIIC program will deliver unparalleled thought leadership through keynotes, general sessions, workshops, and networking events. Top industry executives, from CEOs of hotel brands to various investment and real estate executives will discuss the latest trends, economic influences, and projections. Program features include:

Leaders from outside hospitality : keynotes and interviews of leaders from key companies outside hospitality including airlines and financial services, to share insights on initiatives in their industry sectors

: keynotes and interviews of leaders from key companies outside hospitality including airlines and financial services, to share insights on initiatives in their industry sectors Capital Talks : a panel of investors in the opening General Session to hear investors’ sentiment in the industry

: a panel of investors in the opening General Session to hear investors’ sentiment in the industry New breakouts : Branded Residential, Food and Beverage, Green Money, Casinos

: Branded Residential, Food and Beverage, Green Money, Casinos Increased representation from the investment community : as an event dedicated to hospitality investment, the program will include more of those who lead the markets

: as an event dedicated to hospitality investment, the program will include more of those who lead the markets Spotlight stage: with brief presentations and case studies; providing solutions-focused content, rising stars and industry talent



EXPANSIVE NETWORKING

Building upon the tremendous success of the previous year’s forums, this year’s NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference evolves with the help of expert show management, expanded networking, Questex’s best-in-class marketing and database platform, and a new brand look and feel. Networking opportunities start before the show begins with seamless online registration, matchmaking, and show planning tools to facilitate connections, collaboration and deal making. During the event, various enhancements such as cocktail receptions, coffee bars, lunches, meeting spacings, VIP lounges and diverse selections of food and beverages will contribute to an appealing overall event vibe.

“Continuing on the legacy of the premier hospitality finance and development event, Questex is building an impressive program with forward thinking investors, owners and developers inside and outside of the Americas,” said Nicolas Graf, chaired professor and Associate Dean of NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality. “In addition, the Conference offers significant networking opportunities for industry professionals and NYU students.”

Jonathan M. Tisch, Executive Chairman of Loews Hotels & Co., and Chair of the NYU Conference, commented, “This year’s NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference is on track to deliver enhanced information, innovation and inspiration to conference attendees and students alike. I look forward to hearing from accomplished leaders, visionaries, and influencers of global hospitality as they come together to be the catalyst for positive change and sustainable industry growth.”

To register to attend the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference, click here.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Andrew Walmsley awalmsley@questex.com.

Stay connected with the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality

The NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, now celebrating nearly 30 years of academic excellence, is a leading center for the study of hospitality, travel, and tourism. Founded in 1995, the Tisch Center was established in response to the growing need for hospitality and tourism undergraduate and graduate education. Its cutting-edge curricula attract bright, motivated students who seek to become leaders in their fields The Tisch Center recently launched the Hospitality Innovation Hub (HI Hub), which will foster entrepreneurship and creative solutions for the industries it serves. For more information, visit sps.nyu.edu/tisch .

About Questex

Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

For more information on Questex, visit questex.com . Stay connected to Questex on LinkedIn .

CONTACTS:

Kate Spellman kspellman@questex.com