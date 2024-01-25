PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – January 24, 2024

Media Contact:

Madeline Russell, 3-Acre Stormwater Project Developer

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-261-5739, Madeline.Russell@Vermont.gov

$12.4 Million in Funding Available to Help Property Owners Meet Water Quality Regulations

Montpelier, Vt. –The Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) today announced the new 3-Acre Permit Obtainment Assistance Program. The program offers $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help property owners comply with a regulation, known as the 3-Acre Permit, that aims to clean up Vermont’s waters by capturing and treating stormwater runoff.

The 3-Acre Permit contains requirements to capture and treat polluted stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces like roads, parking lots, and roofs before it reaches rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds. There are over 700 sites that need to obtain this permit and implement its requirements to treat runoff, most of which are located in the Lake Champlain and Lake Memphremagog watersheds.

The 3-Acre Permit Obtainment Assistance Program will help property owners with designing stormwater treatment and obtaining the permit.

Property owners are invited to:

“Stormwater runoff picks up dirt, bacteria, oil, trash, and other pollutants as it makes its way through storm drains and ditches and so, without treatment, pollutes our waters,” said Natural Resources Secretary, Julie Moore. “With this crucial influx of ARPA funding, we can both support property owners and continue to make progress in treating stormwater and reaching Vermont’s clean water goals.”

If Madeline Russell is not available at Madeline.Russell@Vermont.gov or 802-261-5739, contact Emily Bird at Emily.Bird@Vermont.gov or 802-490-4083.

###

The Department of Environmental Conservation is responsible for protecting Vermont's natural resources and safeguarding human health for the benefit of this and future generations. Visit dec.vermont.gov and follow the Department of Environmental Conservation on Facebook and Instagram.

