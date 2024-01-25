Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers in Four Tennessee Counties Will Close Soon

NASHVILLE – Disaster Recovery Centers in Cheatham, Dickson, Gibson and Sumner counties will close permanently in a few days.

The centers, with specialists from Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), provide help to people with losses from the December tornadoes.

Closing Monday, Jan. 29

  • Cheatham County: McCullough Community Room, 334 Frey St., Ashland City; operating 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday until closure. 

Closing Tuesday, Jan. 30

  • Gibson County: First Baptist Church of Rutherford, 301 W. Main St., Rutherford; operating 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday until closure. 

Closing Wednesday, Jan. 31

  • Dickson County: Bibb-White Bluff Civic Center, 1054 Old Charlotte Rd., White Bluff; operating 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday until closure.
  • Sumner County: Gallatin Public Utilities, 239 Hancock St., Gallatin; operating 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday until closure.

Two centers will continue operating after these centers close. Any resident of Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Montgomery or Sumner County who had uninsured losses from the December tornadoes can visit any open center.

  • Davidson County: Nashville Public Library, 610 Gallatin Pike S., Madison; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, closed Sunday. 
  • Montgomery County: Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, 350 Pageant Lane #501, Clarksville; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, closed Sunday. 

In addition to visiting a center, homeowners and renters can apply by going online to disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app or calling 800-621-3362. The phone line is open daily, and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. Deadline for applications is Feb. 12, 2024.

For information on Tennessee’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4751. Follow FEMA on X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema. Follow Tennessee Emergency Management Agency at facebook.com/TennesseeEMA.

