TAIWAN, January 25 - President Tsai meets co-chairs of US Congressional Taiwan Caucus

On the morning of January 25, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a bipartisan delegation led by co-chairs of the US Congressional Taiwan Caucus. In remarks, President Tsai thanked the US Congress for its longstanding bipartisan support for Taiwan-US relations. The president said she looks forward to the US-Taiwan Expedited Double-Tax Relief Act passing into law at the earliest possible juncture, which will help create a mutually beneficial environment for Taiwan-US economic exchange. Emphasizing that Taiwan will stand fast in its commitment to democracy while continuing to engage with the world, the president said that we look forward to Taiwan-US exchanges helping us further expand Taiwan's connections with the rest of the world and bolstering the democratic alliance, as we continue working together to advance global prosperity and development.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I last met with Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart in 2016 during a transit stop in Miami on the first overseas trip following my inauguration. And just last year I met with Congressman Ami Bera here at the Presidential Office. I am delighted to see Congressmen Díaz-Balart and Bera again today, and I look forward to our discussion.

Following Taiwan's presidential election earlier this month, more than 100 members of both houses of the US Congress, across party lines, have extended their congratulations. And the Congressional Taiwan Caucus immediately released a statement praising Taiwan's democratic election. Congressmen Díaz-Balart and Bera are now visiting in their capacity as co-chairs of the caucus, demonstrating high regard and support for Taiwan. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I extend my sincerest welcome.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, making your visit all the more meaningful. I want to thank the US Congress for its longstanding bipartisan support for Taiwan-US relations. Particularly, I want to recognize the Congressional Taiwan Caucus for its important role in strengthening economic and trade ties between Taiwan and the US.

In 2019, the caucus rallied a bipartisan group of 161 representatives to petition in support of negotiations toward the signing of a bilateral trade agreement. In 2022, it led 200 representatives to petition in support of Taiwan's inclusion in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. These actions laid the groundwork for the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade.

I understand that Congressmen Díaz-Balart and Bera share similar concerns regarding the issue of double taxation between Taiwan and the US. We look forward to the US-Taiwan Expedited Double-Tax Relief Act passing into law at the earliest possible juncture. This will help create a mutually beneficial environment for Taiwan-US economic exchange. I also want to thank the delegation members once again for supporting Taiwan through concrete actions. Due to your friendship and backing over the years, Taiwan has continued to deepen cooperation with the US and other democratic partners.

In facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the approach Taiwan took in fighting the pandemic and supporting the economy proved that we are willing and able to make even more contributions to the world. Moving forward, Taiwan will stand fast in its commitment to democracy while continuing to engage with the world. In line with the efforts of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, we look forward to Taiwan-US exchanges helping us further expand Taiwan's connections with the rest of the world and bolstering the democratic alliance. Let us continue working together to advance global prosperity and development.

Congressman Díaz-Balart then delivered remarks, first thanking President Tsai for her years of service to the people of Taiwan and for her years of contributing to global peace and stability, democracy and prosperity.

Congressman Díaz-Balart pointed out that democracy is always interesting, and that they have great debates and battles in the US Congress, but what their delegation demonstrates clearly is that there is absolutely solid bipartisan support for Taiwan, for its prosperity, and for its security.

Congressman Díaz-Balart said that they have enjoyed working with President Tsai and her team on issues of mutual concern, noting that they listened when she talked about the issue of double taxation. And on that front, he said, he hopes that soon they will be able to once again deliver good news.

Congressman Díaz-Balart said that they understand what the Taiwanese people and the Taiwanese government have had to endure from China, including trying to intervene in this last election, but more than even that. He also said that they are aware of the dramatic contrast between China and this shining star of freedom, of prosperity, of democracy that is Taiwan. He concluded by saying that they look forward to continuing to work together with Taiwan, and again thanked President Tsai and her team for a job well done.

Congressman Bera then delivered remarks, saying that it was important for himself and Congressman Díaz-Balart to come here as congressional co-chairs of the Taiwan caucus to celebrate and congratulate the people of Taiwan on a successful show of democracy and of our autonomy to choose our path forward.

Congressman Bera said that it is important to both of the co-chairs – Congressman Díaz-Balart being a Republican and himself a Democrat – that the caucus is the largest caucus in the US Congress. And to the people of Taiwan, he added, that is a show of where the people of the United States of America are in their support of the people of Taiwan.

Congressman Bera noted that it is also important for them to come and congratulate and thank President Tsai for her years of service and serving the cause of peace, freedom, and democracy. He said that as they in the US Congress understand, this is a challenging time across the strait and within the region. Pointing out that it is not the people of Taiwan or the people of the US who have chosen to change the status quo, he said that they see what is coming out of China, out of Beijing, in their level of aggression, both here across the strait and across the region. He added that it is incumbent upon us, as democracies, as people who believe in freedom, to address those aggressions.

Congressman Bera said that as President Tsai and President-elect Lai Ching-te have both said, and as he thinks they say in the US Congress, the desire is to protect the status quo, which has been prosperous and peaceful for all of our people. Emphasizing that they will continue to work together, he said that much as the last 45 years has been peaceful and prosperous for the island of Taiwan, they will continue to make the next 45 years peaceful and prosperous.

Mentioning that this is the 45th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, Congressman Bera said that the core principle of the act, which is that the people of Taiwan should be able to choose their own path forward and their own future, will stay steadfast and true.

Congressman Bera concluded by thanking President Tsai for her service, and said that they look forward to working with Taiwan's new government.