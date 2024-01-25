Submit Release
Truxton Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.2 million, or $1.46 earnings per diluted share, compared with $4.1 million, or $1.40 earnings per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income increased by 4% to $17.5 million from $16.7 million in 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, earnings per diluted share rose to $6.02 from $5.75, an increase of 5% from 2022.

“In what was a very challenging year for all banks, we are pleased with our financial results,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “The strength of our business model and value to our customers was once again on display as Wealth Management revenue grew 8%, helping to offset Net Interest Margin compression.   We earned a return on average equity for the year of 22.3% - an outstanding achievement in any environment.”  

Key Highlights

  • Truxton partially restructured its fixed income investment portfolio in December and realized $445 thousand in losses on the sale of $8 million of investments. This restructuring allowed Truxton to improve its interest rate risk profile and should contribute to an increase in its future earnings. The after-tax cost of these losses lowered earnings per share by approximately $0.12 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding these losses, earnings per diluted share for the quarter would have been approximately $1.58, up from $1.57 in the third quarter of 2023 and $1.56 in the fourth quarter of 2022, excluding approximately $0.16 per share of securities restructuring realized losses in that quarter.
  • Non-interest income, excluding the restructuring losses, was $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decline of 4% from the third quarter of 2023 and up 8% in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022. Wealth management services constituted 94% of non-interest income, excluding restructuring losses, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Loans rose 2.5% to $658 million at year end compared to $642 million on September 30, 2023, and were up 6% compared to $619 million on December 31, 2022.
  • Total deposits increased less than 1% from September 30, 2023, to $782 million at December 31, 2023, and declined 3% in comparison to December 31, 2022. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.
  • Net interest margin (NIM) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.78%, an increase of 17 basis points from the 2.61% experienced in the third quarter of 2023, but a decline of 5 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022. Approximately half of the increase in quarter-over-quarter NIM was driven by a one-time loan prepayment fee. Cost of funds was 3.15% in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from 3.05% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and an increase from 1.73% in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.   
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. The Bank had no non-performing assets at December 31, 2023.   Truxton had $8 thousand of recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2023, $1 thousand in the trailing quarter, and $2 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Truxton adopted the mandated Current Expected Credit Loss accounting methodology for calculating its allowance for credit losses effective January 1, 2023. The Allowance for Credit Losses was $6.3 million at quarter end December 31, 2023, and $6.0 million at quarter end September 30, 2023, excluding $0.4 million and $0.5 million in allowance for unfunded commitments, respectively, compared to Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses of $5.8 million at December 31, 2022. For the same three periods, the Bank’s loan-related allowance was 0.96%, 0.94%, and 0.93%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. The Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.53% at December 31, 2023, 10.36% at September 30, 2023, and 9.78% at December 31, 2022. Book value per common share was $30.31, $27.43, and $25.39 at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
  • During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.52 per common share, inclusive of a $1 special cash dividend, and repurchased 18 thousand shares of its common stock for $1.1 million, an average price of $59.95 per share.

About Truxton
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations Media Relations
Austin Branstetter Swan Burrus
615-250-0783 615-250-0773
austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  December 31,
2023*		 September 30,
2023*		 December 31,
2022
ASSETS      
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 4,272   $ 5,040   $ 5,405  
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions   3,417     7,589     1,094  
Federal funds sold   1,537     956     -  
Cash and cash equivalents   9,226     13,585     6,499  
       
Time deposits in other financial institutions   490     740     3,833  
Securities available for sale   259,926     259,543     257,257  
       
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program   657,781     641,697     618,847  
Allowance for credit losses**   (6,304 )   (6,031 )   (5,761 )
Paycheck Protection Program Loans   59     69     101  
Net loans   651,536     635,735     613,187  
       
Bank owned life insurance   10,808     10,751     10,592  
Restricted equity securities   1,858     1,940     3,227  
Premises and equipment, net   189     129     209  
Accrued interest receivable   4,388     4,310     3,512  
Deferred tax asset, net   6,010     7,910     7,161  
Other assets   10,839     13,922     11,803  
       
Total assets $ 955,270   $ 948,566   $ 917,280  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 123,918   $ 116,918   $ 153,870  
Interest bearing $ 658,061   $ 663,950     653,880  
Total deposits   781,979     780,868     807,750  
       
Federal funds purchased   -     -     4,933  
Swap counterparty cash collateral   4,060     4,820     4,090  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   4,500     4,500     4,500  
Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances   53,800     55,000     -  
Subordinated debt   14,327     14,291     14,727  
Other liabilities   8,922     9,544     7,904  
Total liabilities   867,588     869,023     843,904  
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock, $0.10 par value $ 289   $ 288   $ 289  
Additional paid-in capital   31,457     31,335     31,107  
Retained earnings   51,679     52,780     42,766  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (13,279 )   (18,167 )   (17,512 )
Net Income $ 17,536   $ 13,307   $ 16,726  
Total shareholders' equity   87,682     79,543     73,376  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 955,270   $ 948,566   $ 917,280  
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
**2022 data shows Allowance for loan losses. Truxton adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology as of January 1, 2023. The total excludes reserve for credit losses on unfunded commitments recorded in Other liabilities in 2023.
       


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year To Date
  December 31,
2023*		   September 30,
2023*		   December 31,
2022*		   December 31,
2023*		   December 31,
2022
Non-interest income                  
Wealth management services $ 4,435     $ 4,608   $ 4,126     $ 17,657     $ 16,377  
Service charges on deposit accounts   111       123     111       461       415  
Securities gains (losses), net   (445 )     0     (588 )     (387 )     (636 )
Bank owned life insurance income   56       54     51       216       203  
Other   52       146     63       309       253  
Total non-interest income   4,208       4,931     3,763       18,256       16,612  
                   
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 10,495     $ 9,714   $ 8,017     $ 37,804     $ 25,125  
Taxable securities   2,554       2,575     1,620       9,350       5,247  
Tax-exempt securities   210       216     373       876       1,568  
Interest bearing deposits   194       69     303       695       469  
Federal funds sold   41       30     26       101       39  
Other interest income   63       105     59       216       156  
Total interest income   13,558       12,709     10,398       49,042       32,604  
                   
Interest expense                  
Deposits   6,048       5,679     3,485       20,881       6,792  
Short-term borrowings   685       61     42       2,154       52  
Long-term borrowings   23       716     72       490       141  
Subordinated debentures   187       195     194       771       776  
Total interest expense   6,943       6,650     3,793       24,296       7,761  
                   
Net interest income   6,615       6,059     6,605       24,746       24,843  
                   
Provision for credit losses   215       6     9       296       984  
                   
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   6,400       6,053     6,596       24,450       23,859  
                   
Total revenue, net   10,608       10,984     10,359       42,706       40,471  
                   
Non interest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   3,563       3,819     3,823       14,810       14,587  
Occupancy   272       313     278       1,185       1,034  
Furniture and equipment   24       7     25       76       112  
Data processing   389       470     400       1,703       1,486  
Wealth management processing fees   166       178     179       729       666  
Advertising and public relations   109       58     78       248       162  
Professional services   285       127     177       941       793  
FDIC insurance assessments   225       85     55       460       246  
Other   322       256     196       901       879  
Total non interest expense   5,355       5,314     5,211       21,053       19,965  
                   
Income before income taxes   5,253       5,670     5,148       21,653       20,506  
                   
Income tax expense   1,029       1,109     1,098       4,117       3,780  
                   
Net income $ 4,225     $ 4,560   $ 4,050     $ 17,536     $ 16,726  
                   
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $1.46     $1.57   $1.40     $6.04     $5.78  
Diluted $1.46     $1.57   $1.40     $6.02     $5.75  
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.        


Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  December 31, 2023* September 30, 2023* December 31, 2022
       
Per Common Share Data      
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share      
Basic $1.46 $1.57 $1.40
Diluted $1.46 $1.57 $1.40
Book value per common share $30.31 $27.43 $25.39
Tangible book value per common share $30.31 $27.43 $25.39
Basic weighted average common shares 2,821,846 2,829,139 2,810,702
Diluted weighted average common shares 2,828,274 2,836,187 2,822,538
Common shares outstanding at period end 2,893,064 2,900,171 2,887,362
       
       
Selected Balance Sheet Data      
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 9.18% 8.39% 8.00%
Average Loans $653,804 $634,179 $616,609
Average earning assets (1) $956,793 $943,584 $939,763
Average total assets $960,852 $949,754 $943,900
Average shareholders' equity $81,759 $80,535 $70,128
       
       
Selected Asset Quality Measures      
Nonaccrual loans $0 $0 $0
90+ days past due still accruing $0 $0 $0
Total nonperforming loans $0 $0 $0
Total nonperforming assets $0 $0 $0
Net charge offs (recoveries) ($8) ($1) ($2)
Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans** 0.96% 0.94% 0.93%
Net charge offs to average loans -0.00% -0.00% -0.00%
       
       
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)      
Tier 1 leverage 10.53% 10.36% 9.78%
Common equity tier 1 14.58% 14.11% 13.36%
Total risk-based capital 15.53% 15.04% 14.20%
       
Selected Performance Ratios      
Efficiency ratio 47.07% 47.87% 48.55%
Return on average assets (ROA) 1.75% 1.91% 1.70%
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) 20.52% 22.48% 22.92%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 20.52% 22.48% 22.92%
Net interest margin 2.78% 2.61% 2.83%
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
**2022 data shows Allowance for loan losses. Truxton adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology as of January 1, 2023. 2023 ratios do not include reserve for unfunded commitments
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.
       


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
                       
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
                                         
                                         
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2023*   September, 30 2023*   December 31, 2022*
                       
  Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense
                       
Earning Assets                      
   Loans $653,804   6.18 $10,183   $634,179   6.01 $9,602   $616,609   5.01 $7,905
   Loan fees $0   0.19 $312   $0   0.07 $112   $0   0.07 $112
      Loans with fees $653,804   6.37 $10,495   $634,179   6.08 $9,714   $616,609   5.16 $8,017
   Mortgage loans held for sale $0   0.00 $0   $0   0.00 $0   $0   0.00 $0
   Federal funds sold $2,985   5.41 $41   $2,293   5.20 $30   $2,688   3.76 $26
   Deposits with banks $14,240   5.51 $198   $13,213   5.34 $178   $31,462   3.82 $303
   Investment securities - taxable $248,778   4.11 $2,554   $255,822   4.03 $2,575   $228,108   2.84 $1,620
   Investment securities - tax-exempt $36,986   3.39 $210   $38,077   3.38 $216   $60,897   3.31 $372
      Total Earning Assets $956,793   5.65 $13,498   $943,584   5.40 $12,713   $939,764   4.43 $10,338
Non interest earning assets                      
   Allowance for loan losses   (6,123)           (5,989)           (5,783)      
   Cash and due from banks $5,402         $5,814         $6,871      
   Premises and equipment $119         $134         $224      
   Accrued interest receivable $3,575         $3,443         $2,935      
   Other real estate $0         $0         $0      
   Other assets $30,404         $29,298         $30,251      
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities   (29,318)           (26,530)           (30,362)      
      Total Assets $960,852         $949,754         $943,900      
Interest bearing liabilities                      
   Interest bearing demand $345,966   3.42 $2,984   $354,018   3.43 $3,062   $380,638   2.23 $2,140
   Savings and money market $138,244   2.95 $1,027   $132,842   2.67 $895   $142,369   1.44 $515
   Time deposits - retail $16,343   3.18 $131   $17,334   2.67 $117   $24,280   1.41 $86
   Time deposits - wholesale $165,756   4.56 $1,906   $147,046   4.33 $1,605   $128,619   2.29 $744
      Total interest bearing deposits $666,309   3.6 $6,048   $651,240   3.46 $5,679   $675,906   2.05 $3,485
   Federal Home Loan Bank advances $4,500   1.98 $23   $9,337   3.79 $91   $9,957   2.85 $72
   Subordinated debt $14,422   5.08 $187   $15,030   5.09 $195   $14,827   5.12 $194
   Other borrowings $60,859   4.39 $685   $60,606   4.40 $682   $4,760   4.33 $42
      Total borrowed funds $79,781   4.39 $895   $84,973   4.46 $968   $29,544   4.08 $308
      Total interest bearing liabilities $746,090   3.69 $6,943   $736,213   3.57 $6,647   $705,450   2.13 $3,793
Net interest rate spread   1.96 $6,555     1.83 $6,066     2.30 $6,545
   Non-interest bearing deposits $126,534         $127,389         $163,653      
   Other liabilities $6,469         $5,308         $4,671      
   Shareholder's equity $81,759         $80,535         $70,128      
      Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $960,852         $949,445         $943,902      
Cost of funds   3.15       3.05       1.73  
Net interest margin   2.78       2.61       2.83  
                       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.    
                       
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.     
                                         


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
                             
                             
  Twelve Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2023*     December 31, 2022
  Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense
                 
Earning Assets                
   Loans $635,059   5.85 $37,150     $562,647   4.35 $24,470
   Loan fees $0   0.10 $654     $0   0.12 $654
      Loans with fees $635,059   5.95 $37,804     $562,647   4.47 $25,124
   Mortgage loans held for sale $0   0.00 $0     $28   4.13 $1
   Federal funds sold $1,907   5.21 $101     $2,102   1.85 $39
   Deposits with banks $13,711   5.07 $695     $27,043   1.73 $469
   Investment securities - taxable $247,483   3.78 $9,350     $232,515   2.26 $5,247
   Investment securities - tax-exempt $38,410   3.40 $876     $64,684   3.28 $1,568
      Total Earning Assets $936,570   5.26 $48,826     $889,019   3.71 $32,448
Non interest earning assets                
   Allowance for loan losses   (6,087)             (5,318)      
   Cash and due from banks   5,960           $7,789      
   Premises and equipment $154           $251      
   Accrued interest receivable $3,271           $2,453      
   Other real estate $0           $0      
   Other assets $29,175           $25,359      
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities   (26,891)             (17,031)      
      Total Assets $942,152           $902,522      
Interest bearing liabilities                
   Interest bearing demand $351,956   3.20 $11,247     $366,943   1.19 $4,350
   Savings and Money Market $134,518   2.50 $3,368     $143,591   0.68 $975
   Time deposits - Retail $17,168   2.53 $435     $19,072   1.08 $205
   Time Deposits - Wholesale $143,922   4.05 $5,832     $89,916   1.40 $1,262
      Total interest bearing deposits $647,564   3.22 $20,882     $619,522   1.10 $6,792
   Federal home Loan Bank advances $12,355   3.91 $490     $6,511   2.14 $141
   Subordinated debt $14,831   5.12 $771     $14,853   5.21 $780
   Other borrowings $47,985   4.42 $2,153     $2,124   2.54 $48
      Total borrowed funds $75,171   4.48 $3,414     $23,488   4.07 $969
      Total interest bearing liabilities $722,735   3.36 $24,296     $643,010   1.20 $7,761
Net interest rate spread   1.90 $24,530       2.51 $24,687
   Non-interest bearing deposits $135,909           $180,665      
   Other liabilities $4,810           $4,142      
   Shareholder's equity $78,619           $74,771      
      Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $942,073           $902,588      
Cost of funds   2.82         0.94  
Net interest margin   2.67         2.84  
                 
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.    
                 
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.
                             

