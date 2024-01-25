Del Taco Opens New Fresh Flex Restaurant in San Bernardino

The Fresh Flex design delivers an elevated brand experience to the Inland Empire

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced today the opening of its new Fresh Flex location at 770 W. 5th St, San Bernardino, CA 92410. The company-owned location features the brand’s bold, modern design that optimizes operational efficiencies and improves the guest experience. The new restaurant is the first of the company’s 60th anniversary year and serves as a milestone for the brand, which traces its origins back to the same county it established its first-ever location in 1964.



Del Taco’s Fresh Flex restaurant features bold color palettes and modernized design, including innovative layout additions like third-party pick-up stations and double drive-thru lanes with one dedicated for mobile orders and third-party delivery services. The W. 5th St location will serve Del Taco’s signature Mexican and American favorites from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. PT Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. PT on weekends.

“We’re excited to bring our contemporary and colorful Fresh Flex design to the San Bernardino market as we continue to expand our footprint in Southern California,” says Tim Linderman, Chief Development Officer at Del Taco. “We’re delivering the same value and convenience Del Taco is known for, now with an elevated curb appeal for a better customer experience.”

The new location will feature Del Taco’s classic menu items fans know and love, including a wide variety of tacos, Epic Burritos®, quesadillas, beverages and Del Taco’s famous Crinkle Cut fries. During select morning hours, customers can also order from Del’s popular breakfast menu to start their day with fan-favorite dishes. Locals can save some cash by ordering from the “20 Under $2” Menu, the largest value menu in the QSR industry, which includes a variety of tacos, burritos, snacks and beverages at an affordable price.

As part of Del Taco’s Better Mex® brand promise, every dish is prepared fresh in the restaurant's working kitchen, delivering high-quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, signature creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-made guacamole and new signature sauce flavors to diners every day.

For those interested in joining the San Bernardino Del Taco team, positions are listed at http://www.deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.



Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

