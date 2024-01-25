Cellebration Wellness Center treated “Mr. Universe” champion Calum Von Moger
Costa Rica-based stem cell facility provides treatment to Australian actor and bodybuilder
It was a transformational experience for me and I recommend anyone looking into stem cell therapies to contact Cellebration Wellness.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellebration Wellness is excited to announce its partnership with four time “Mr. Universe'' champion, actor and bodybuilder Calum Von Moger as he embarks on his healing journey at Cellebration Wellness Costa Rica’s premier stem cell rejuvenation treatment center. Von Moger received stem cell therapies to aid in the treatment of various injuries.
— Calum Von Moger, “Mr. Universe” champion
“Before I came to Cellebration Wellness, I did not know much about stem cell therapy. The staff walked me through the whole process and answered all the questions that I had,” said Calum Von Moger, “Mr. Universe” champion. “It was a transformational experience for me and I recommend anyone looking into stem cell therapies to contact Cellebration Wellness. It can change your life like it did mine.”
“We are incredibly honored to have been able to treat Calum with our stem cell treatment in his healing journey,” said Tim Kopatich, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebration. “We can’t wait to see the improvements in his physicality as he continues to train as an influential figure in the bodybuilding world.”
Visit Von Moger’s YouTube vlog and journey detailing his experience and treatments at Cellebration Wellness Center.
Von Moger has become one of the most popular fitness pros to cross over from the new generation of young competitors. Now a four time Mr. Universe winner, he is amongst the most sought after talent in the world. Utilizing social media to bring attention to his onscreen presence, Von Moger has grown to over 3.2 million followers on Instagram. In 2017, Von Moger starred in the film, 'Generation Iron 2' (Netflix), directed by Vlad Yudin. He starred in 'Generation Iron 2' and ‘Bigger,’ directed by George Gallo and co-starring Tyler Hoechlin and Julianne Hough in 2018. In 2019 he became the first bodybuilder to land a modeling campaign for luxury brand Gucci for Pre Fall 2019. His biopic ‘Calum von Moger Unbroken’ landed on the top two documentary iTunes charts nationwide and is now available via Netflix.
Cellebration Wellness, a division of San Diego, California-based Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc., offers one-on-one stem cell-based therapies to patients from around the world at its facility in Escazu. Stem cell treatments will be available for patients suffering from: various autoimmune diseases, diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, cardiovascular illnesses, neuropathy, osteoarthritis, and chronic pain among others.
To learn more about Cellebration Wellness and the research behind their regenerative stem cell therapies, please visit www.cellebrationwellness.com. For details and a free consultation please call 1.800.601.8290 or email at info@cellebrationwellness.com.
About Cellebration Wellness:
Cellebration Wellness based in San Jose, Costa Rica, is a leading stem cell wellness provider offering patients organic stem cell-based treatments for those seeking relief from autoimmune diseases, orthopedic injuries, rejuvenation, and aging concerns. It is affiliated with Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc., the world’s foremost stem cell-based research organization. The science team at Cellebration Wellness has successfully been treating patients with stem cell-based therapies for more than twenty years. Cellebration was co-founded by Dr. Anand Srivastava at the University of California – San Diego. He is recognized as one of the world’s most well-known stem cell research scientists.
