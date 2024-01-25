Submit Release
ACNB Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and 2023 Financial Results

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB) (“ACNB” or the “Corporation”), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., announced net income of $4.1 million, or $0.48 per diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income of $10.2 million, or $1.20 per diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, net income and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2023 decreased $4.9 million and $0.58, respectively. The Corporation reported net income of $31.7 million, or $3.71 per diluted earnings per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $4.1 million compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The financial results for both the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023 were impacted by the repositioning of the investment securities portfolio as announced on Form 8-K on December 15, 2023. ACNB completed a repositioning of the investment securities portfolio by selling approximately $51.1 million in book value of available for sale investment securities for an after-tax loss of approximately $3.5 million.

2023 Highlights

  • Return on average assets was 1.32% and return on average equity was 12.23% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
  • Excluding the impact of the repositioning of the investment securities portfolio, return on average assets was 1.47%1 and return on average equity was 13.57%1 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
  • Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 4.07% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to 3.36% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
  • Efficiency ratio1 was 57.78% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to 55.81% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
  • Total loans were $1.63 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $12.0 million, or 0.7%, from September 30, 2023 and an increase of $89.4 million, or 5.8%, from December 31, 2022.
  • Total non-performing loans to loans held-for-investment was 0.26% at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.22% at September 30, 2023 and 0.25% at December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) were 0.02% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to 0.03% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 0.02% for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
  • The loan to deposit ratio was 87.44% at December 31, 2023 and the ratio of uninsured and non-collateralized deposits to total deposits was approximately 17.3% at ACNB Bank at December 31, 2023.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio1 of 9.48% at December 31, 2023 compared to 8.65% at September 30, 2023 and 7.71% at December 31, 2022. The net unrealized loss on the available for sale securities portfolio was $50.2 million at December 31, 2023 compared to a net unrealized loss of $75.2 million at September 30, 2023 and a net unrealized loss of $64.1 million at December 31, 2022.
  • ACNB and ACNB Bank capital levels remain well in excess of ACNB’s internal minimums and those required to be categorized as well-capitalized by our bank regulators. ACNB’s overall liquidity position remains strong and stable.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the pages titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.

“The financial services industry was challenged in 2023 with considerable market uncertainty and turmoil. However, ACNB Corporation continued to focus on fundamental community banking principals and we are pleased to share our positive operating results. As a result of our steadfast commitment to our shareholders, customers, and employees, our financial performance during the year has positioned ACNB Corporation to meet the future demands facing our industry and our customers,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President & Chief Executive Officer.

“We began 2023 with our rebranding efforts and the concept of One Together, One Team, One Brand. The goal of brand realignment is for ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries to operate cohesively under one name and one brand to effectively serve the financial needs of customers throughout the organization’s footprint in southcentral Pennsylvania and central Maryland. Through this dedicated effort, ACNB Corporation, ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. now provide brand recognition and impact for customers, shareholders, and communities served alike. Additionally, we experienced meaningful loan growth in 2023 led by our Commercial Lending teams. Our capital base, superior asset quality metrics and continued robust risk management practices remain key strengths of the Corporation. These corporate strengths provided us the opportunity at the end of 2023 to reposition our investment securities portfolio to improve our future interest income by approximately $1.9 million over the next 12 months.”

Mr. Helt continued, “We look forward to a successful 2024 by continuing to execute our strategy of remaining an independent financial services provider of choice in the communities served by building relationships and finding solutions for our customers. As always, ACNB Corporation’s Management and Board of Directors are focused on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and we are committed to continued growth and profitability for the Corporation.”

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 totaled $21.5 million, a decrease of $252 thousand, or 1.2%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decline in net interest income was driven primarily by an increase in the cost of deposits and an increase in borrowings. The FTE net interest margin was 3.93%, a decrease of 8 basis points from 4.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 0.51% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 25 basis points from the three months ended September 30, 2023. The average rate paid on total borrowings was 4.06% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 23 basis points from the three months ended September 30, 2023. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.62% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 16 basis points from the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 totaled $88.3 million, an increase of $4.9 million, or 5.9%, over the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The increase in net interest income was driven primarily by higher interest rates. Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) fees and purchase accounting accretion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 totaled $1.2 million compared to $3.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The FTE net interest margin was 4.07% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 71 basis points from 3.36% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 0.25% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 10 basis points from the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The average rate paid on total borrowings was 3.62% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 187 basis points from the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.45% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 95 basis points from the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $970 thousand, a decrease of $5.3 million, or 84.6%, from the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, noninterest income was $18.4 million, a decrease of $3.4 million, or 15.4%, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in both periods was driven primarily by the repositioning of the investment securities portfolio which generated a $4.5 million pre-tax loss on the sale of investment securities.

Insurance commissions for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $1.9 million, a decrease of $681 thousand from the three months ended September 30, 2023 due to seasonality in annual policy renewals. Insurance commissions for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $9.3 million, an increase of $1.0 million from the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 driven primarily by higher contingent income, organic growth and the full year contribution from the acquisition of the business and assets of the Hockley & O’Donnell Insurance Agency in early 2022. Wealth management income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $3.6 million, an increase of $484 thousand from the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 driven primarily by strong market returns, greater sales activity and new business generation. Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $1.9 million, an increase of $346 thousand from the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 driven primarily by additional purchases during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $17.2 million, an increase of $837 thousand, or 5.1%, from the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was driven primarily by increases in salaries and employee benefits, equipment, professional services and FDIC and regulatory expenses. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $527 thousand driven primarily by an increase in incentive compensation, an increase in employment taxes and an increase in expense due to loan originations. Equipment expense increased $176 thousand driven primarily by increases in core processing and annual maintenance expenses and purchases of additional equipment. Professional services increased $103 thousand primarily as a result of increased loan review and consulting expenses. The $68 thousand increase in FDIC and regulatory was the result of a higher FDIC assessment due to changes in the composition of ACNB’s balance sheet.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense was $66.1 million compared to $60.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The $5.8 million, or 9.6%, increase was primarily driven by increases in salaries and employee benefits, professional services, marketing and corporate relations, FDIC and regulatory and other expenses. Salaries and employee benefits increased $5.0 million in the comparable period, driven primarily by an increase to incentive compensation, partly due to a partial reversal of incentive compensation in 2022, an increase in stock-based compensation, a general increase in base wages and commissions, due in part to the full year impact of the acquisition of the business and assets of the Hockley & O’Donnell Insurance Agency, an increase in pension expense, a partial reversal of expenses in 2022 related to loan originations, and an increase in ACNB Bank’s supplemental executive retirement plan and split dollar life insurance expenses. Professional services increased $234 thousand driven primarily by an increase in recruiting, external audit and consulting expenses. Marketing and corporate relations increased $313 thousand driven primarily by an increase of $283 thousand related to the rebranding of ACNB Bank’s Maryland banking locations. FDIC and regulatory expense increased $260 thousand as a result of a higher FDIC assessment due to changes in the composition of ACNB bank’s balance sheet. Other expense increased $744 thousand driven primarily by the write-off of an investment in a partnership, an increase in director expenses, a mark-to-market loss on an SBIC fund and internet banking expenses.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans outstanding were $1.63 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $12.0 million, or 0.7%, from September 30, 2023 and an increase of $89.4 million, or 5.8%, from December 31, 2022. The increase in both periods was driven primarily by growth in the commercial loan portfolio in our core markets.

Asset quality metrics continue to be stable. The provision for credit losses was $786 thousand and the provision for unfunded commitments was a reversal of $242 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to a provision for credit losses of $250 thousand and the provision for unfunded commitments was a reversal of $171 thousand for three months ended September 30, 2023 and no provision for credit losses or unfunded commitments for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Non-performing loans were $4.2 million, or 0.26%, of total loans at December 31, 2023 compared to $3.6 million, or 0.22%, of total loans at September 30, 2023 and $3.9 million, or 0.25%, of total loans at December 31, 2022. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and non-performing loans at December 31, 2023 compared to the prior quarter was driven by one commercial and industrial relationship and was not indicative of a general weakness in the overall loan portfolio. Annualized net charge-offs for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were 0.02% of total average loans compared to 0.03% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 0.02% for three months ended December 31, 2022.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits were $1.86 billion at December 31, 2023. Deposits decreased by $89.5 million, or 4.6%, since September 30, 2023 and decreased by $337.2 million, or 15.3%, from December 31, 2022. The decrease of $89.5 million compared to September 30, 2023 was driven by an outflow of municipal deposits of $41.7 million and a replacement of $30.0 million of brokered deposits with long-term borrowings. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, ACNB Bank restrained deposit rates for the better part of the year despite an increase in market interest rates and an increase in rates by competitors. As a result, total deposits declined during 2023 as customers sought higher yielding alternative deposit and investment products.

Total borrowings were $252.2 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $98.8 million compared to September 30, 2023. The increase in borrowings was driven primarily by the outflow of municipal deposits and replacement of brokered deposits. Total borrowings increased $189.2 million from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023 to fund loan growth and deposit outflows during that period. The average rate on total long-term borrowings was 4.77% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to 4.71% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 4.56% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the average rate on total long-term borrowings was 4.76% compared to 3.97% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Stockholders’ Equity, Dividends and Share Repurchases

Total stockholders’ equity was $277.5 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $255.6 million at September 30, 2023 and $245.0 million at December 31, 2022. Tangible book value1 per share was $26.44, $23.80 and $22.41 at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

On January 23, 2024, the Board of Directors approved and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of ACNB Corporation common stock payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024. This per share amount reflects a $0.02, or 7.1%, increase over the same quarter of 2023.

ACNB repurchased 13,838 shares of ACNB common stock during the three months ended December 31, 2023 at a cost of $452 thousand. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, ACNB repurchased 61,066 shares of ACNB common stock at a cost of $2.0 million.

About ACNB Corporation

ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the $2.42 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 26 community banking offices and three loan offices located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. is a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 44 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit investor.acnb.com.

SAFE HARBOR AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Should there be a material subsequent event prior to the filing of the Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the financial information reported in this press release is subject to change to reflect the subsequent event. In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (a) projections or statements regarding future earnings, expenses, net interest income, other income, earnings or loss per share, asset mix and quality, growth prospects, capital structure, and other financial terms, (b) statements of plans and objectives of Management or the Board of Directors, and (c) statements of assumptions, such as economic conditions in the Corporation’s market areas. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “anticipates”, or the negative of any of the foregoing or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties such as national, regional and local economic conditions, competitive factors, and regulatory limitations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and experience to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to, the following: short-term and long-term effects of inflation and rising costs on the Corporation, customers and economy; banking instability caused by bank failures and continuing financial uncertainty of various banks which may adversely impact the Corporation and its securities and loan values, deposit stability, capital adequacy, financial condition, operations, liquidity, and results of operations; effects of governmental and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; effects of new laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which the Corporation and its subsidiaries must comply; impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements of the Basel III standards; effects of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; ineffectiveness of the business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; future actions or inactions of the United States government, including the effects of short-term and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and a failure to increase the government debt limit or a prolonged shutdown of the federal government; effects of economic conditions particularly with regard to the negative impact of any pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis and the responses thereto on the operations of the Corporation and current customers, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers’ ability to repay loans; effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; inflation, securities market and monetary fluctuations; risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks; difficulties in acquisitions and integrating and operating acquired business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; effects of technology changes; effects of general economic conditions and more specifically in the Corporation’s market areas; failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for credit losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; acts of war or terrorism or geopolitical instability; disruption of credit and equity markets; ability to manage current levels of impaired assets; loss of certain key officers; ability to maintain the value and image of the Corporation’s brand and protect the Corporation’s intellectual property rights; continued relationships with major customers; and, potential impacts to the Corporation from continually evolving cybersecurity and other technological risks and attacks, including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect Management’s analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please also carefully review any Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Corporation with the SEC.

January 25, 2024

Contact: Jason H. Weber
  EVP/Treasurer &
  Chief Financial Officer
  717.339.5090
  jweber@acnb.com


ACNB Corporation Financial Highlights
Selected Financial Data by Respective Quarter End
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
BALANCE SHEET DATA                  
Assets $ 2,418,847     $ 2,388,522     $ 2,378,151     $ 2,410,933     $ 2,525,507  
Securities   517,221       501,063       518,093       568,232       620,250  
Total loans   1,627,988       1,615,966       1,573,817       1,531,626       1,538,610  
Allowance for credit losses   (19,969 )     (19,264 )     (19,148 )     (19,485 )     (17,861 )
Deposits   1,861,813       1,951,359       1,963,754       2,055,822       2,198,975  
Allowance for unfunded commitments   1,719       1,962       2,132       2,011       92  
Borrowings   252,174       153,388       132,703       76,294       62,954  
Stockholders’ equity   277,461       255,638       257,069       255,841       245,042  
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                  
Interest income $ 25,284     $ 24,234     $ 23,213     $ 23,909     $ 24,894  
Interest expense   3,791       2,489       1,223       817       846  
Net interest income   21,493       21,745       21,990       23,092       24,048  
Provision for (reversal of ) credit losses   786       250       (273 )     97        
(Reversal of) provision for unfunded commitments   (242 )     (171 )     121       276        
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses and unfunded commitments   20,949       21,666       22,142       22,719       24,048  
Noninterest income   970       6,297       6,194       4,984       5,423  
Noninterest expenses   17,173       16,336       16,281       16,282       16,673  
Income before income taxes   4,746       11,627       12,055       11,421       12,798  
Provision for income taxes   649       2,583       2,531       2,398       2,599  
Net income $ 4,097     $ 9,044     $ 9,524     $ 9,023     $ 10,199  
PROFITABILITY RATIOS                  
Total loans held-for-investment to deposits   87.44 %     82.81 %     80.14 %     74.50 %     69.97 %
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.68 %     1.52 %     1.62 %     1.50 %     1.56 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   6.09 %     13.84 %     14.74 %     14.58 %     17.10 %
Efficiency ratio2   62.48 %     56.97 %     55.52 %     56.36 %     55.66 %
FTE Net interest margin   3.93 %     4.01 %     4.11 %     4.22 %     4.03 %
Yield on average earning assets   4.62 %     4.46 %     4.33 %     4.37 %     4.17 %
Yield on investment securities   2.36 %     2.24 %     2.24 %     2.46 %     2.30 %
Yield on total loans   5.29 %     5.16 %     5.05 %     5.12 %     4.97 %
Cost of funds   0.71 %     0.47 %     0.23 %     0.15 %     0.14 %
PER SHARE DATA                  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48     $ 1.06     $ 1.12     $ 1.06     $ 1.20  
Cash dividends paid per share   0.30       0.28       0.28       0.28       0.28  
Tangible book value per share2   26.44       23.80       23.83       23.66       22.41  
Tangible book value per share2 (excluding AOCI)3   31.74       31.43       30.64       29.76       29.23  
CAPITAL RATIOS4                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   11.57 %     11.97 %     11.79 %     11.09 %     9.91 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio   15.16 %     15.30 %     15.38 %     15.21 %     15.00 %
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio   15.45 %     15.59 %     15.72 %     15.56 %     15.36 %
Total risk based capital ratio   17.41 %     17.49 %     17.67 %     17.56 %     17.32 %
CREDIT QUALITY                  
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)   0.02 %     0.03 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %
Total non-performing loans to loans held-for-investment5   0.26 %     0.22 %     0.23 %     0.25 %     0.25 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets6   0.19 %     0.17 %     0.17 %     0.18 %     0.17 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment   1.23 %     1.19 %     1.22 %     1.27 %     1.16 %
                                       

2 Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the pages titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.
3 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss).
4 Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2023 are preliminary.
5 Non-performing Loans consists of loans on nonaccrual status and loans greater than ninety days past due and still accruing interest.
6 Non-performing Assets consists of Non-performing Loans and Foreclosed assets held for resale.


Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
ASSETS            
Cash and due from banks   $ 21,442     $ 22,786     $ 40,067  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     44,516       41,255       128,094  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents     65,958       64,041       168,161  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair values     928       888       1,719  
Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value     451,693       435,559       553,554  
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost     64,600       64,616       64,977  
Loans held for sale     280             123  
Total loans     1,627,988       1,615,966       1,538,610  
Less: Allowance for credit losses     (19,969 )     (19,264 )     (17,861 )
Loans, net     1,608,019       1,596,702       1,520,749  
Assets held for sale                 3,393  
Premises and equipment, net     26,283       25,740       27,053  
Right of use asset     2,615       2,784       3,162  
Restricted investment in bank stocks     9,677       5,477       1,629  
Investment in bank-owned life insurance     79,871       79,391       77,993  
Investments in low-income housing partnerships     1,003       1,034       1,129  
Goodwill     44,185       44,185       44,185  
Intangible assets, net     9,082       9,434       10,332  
Foreclosed assets held for resale     467       467       474  
Other assets     54,186       58,204       46,874  
   Total Assets   $ 2,418,847     $ 2,388,522     $ 2,525,507  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Deposits:            
Noninterest-bearing   $ 500,332     $ 565,530     $ 595,049  
Interest-bearing     1,361,481       1,385,829       1,603,926  
   Total Deposits     1,861,813       1,951,359       2,198,975  
Short-term borrowings     56,882       33,106       41,954  
Long-term borrowings     195,292       120,282       21,000  
Lease liability     2,615       2,784       3,162  
Allowance for unfunded commitments     1,719       1,962       92  
Other liabilities     23,065       23,391       15,282  
   Total Liabilities     2,141,386       2,132,884       2,280,465  
             
Stockholders’ Equity:            
Preferred Stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding                  
Common stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 8,896,119, 8,892,374, and 8,838,720 shares issued; 8,511,453, 8,521,546, and 8,515,120 shares outstanding     22,231       22,224       22,086  
Treasury stock, at cost; 384,666, 370,828, and 323,600 shares     (10,954 )     (10,502 )     (8,927 )
Additional paid-in capital     97,602       96,744       96,022  
Retained earnings     213,491       211,939       193,873  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (44,909 )     (64,767 )     (58,012 )
   Total Stockholders’ Equity     277,461       255,638       245,042  
   Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   $ 2,418,847     $ 2,388,522     $ 2,525,507  


Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
    Three months ended
December 31,		   Years Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2023       2022       2023       2022  
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                
Loans, including fees                
Taxable   $ 21,303     $ 18,820     $ 79,433     $ 68,898  
Tax-exempt     336       353       1,405       1,348  
Securities:                
Taxable     2,534       2,697       10,985       9,799  
Tax-exempt     285       526       1,168       1,144  
Dividends     135       25       331       104  
Other     691       2,473       3,318       5,756  
Total Interest and Dividend Income     25,284       24,894       96,640       87,049  
INTEREST EXPENSE                
Deposits     1,808       572       3,695       2,561  
Short-term borrowings     334       17       898       77  
Long-term borrowings     1,649       257       3,727       986  
Total Interest Expense     3,791       846       8,320       3,624  
Net Interest Income     21,493       24,048       88,320       83,425  
Provision for credit losses     786             860        
Reversal of provision for unfunded commitments     (242 )           (16 )      
Net Interest Income after Provisions for Credit Losses and Unfunded Commitments     20,949       24,048       87,476       83,425  
NONINTEREST INCOME                
Insurance commissions     1,948       1,870       9,319       8,307  
Service charges on deposits     1,007       1,020       3,958       4,066  
Wealth management     872       711       3,644       3,160  
ATM debit card charges     846       867       3,348       3,322  
Gain from mortgage loans held for sale     25       19       56       487  
Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance     479       480       1,878       1,532  
Net losses on sales or calls of securities     (4,501 )     (234 )     (5,240 )     (234 )
Net gains (losses) on equity securities     40       46       18       (298 )
Net gain on sale of low-income housing partnership           421             421  
Gain on assets held for sale                 337        
Other     254       223       1,127       1,044  
Total Noninterest Income     970       5,423       18,445       21,807  
NONINTEREST EXPENSES                
Salaries and employee benefits     10,596       9,786       40,931       35,979  
Net occupancy     927       978       3,908       4,076  
Equipment     1,730       2,046       6,514       6,612  
Other tax     304       403       1,269       1,632  
Professional services     720       758       2,320       2,086  
Supplies and postage     175       193       808       823  
Marketing and corporate relations     140       72       612       299  
FDIC and regulatory     456       330       1,388       1,128  
Intangible assets amortization     352       399       1,424       1,492  
Other     1,773       1,708       6,898       6,154  
Total Noninterest Expenses     17,173       16,673       66,072       60,281  
Income Before Income Taxes     4,746       12,798       39,849       44,951  
Provision for income taxes     649       2,599       8,161       9,199  
Net Income   $ 4,097     $ 10,199     $ 31,688     $ 35,752  
PER SHARE DATA                
Basic earnings   $ 0.48     $ 1.20     $ 3.72     $ 4.15  
Diluted earnings   $ 0.48     $ 1.20     $ 3.71     $ 4.15  


Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
    Three months ended December 31, 2023   Three months ended September 30, 2023   Three months ended
June 30, 2023 		  Three months ended
March 31, 2023 		  Three months ended December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest7   Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest7   Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest7   Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest7   Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest7   Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                                                            
Loans:                                                            
Taxable   $ 1,559,411   $ 21,303   5.42 %   $ 1,520,134   $ 20,285   5.29 %   $ 1,463,967   $ 18,946   5.19 %   $ 1,454,934   $ 18,898   5.27 %   $ 1,459,830   $ 18,821   5.11 %
Tax-exempt     69,058     425   2.44 %     73,995     457   2.45 %     75,670     446   2.36 %     77,341     451   2.36 %     78,274     446   2.26 %
Total Loans     1,628,469     21,728   5.29 %     1,594,129     20,742   5.16 %     1,539,637     19,392   5.05 %     1,532,275     19,349   5.12 %     1,538,104     19,267   4.97 %
                                                             
Investment Securities:                                                            
Taxable     453,713     2,669   2.33 %     466,402     2,581   2.20 %     498,401     2,739   2.20 %     557,377     3,327   2.42 %     542,137     2,722   1.99 %
Tax-exempt     54,835     361   2.61 %     55,027     359   2.59 %     55,588     361   2.60 %     55,589     397   2.90 %     42,987     666   6.15 %
Total Investments     508,548     3,030   2.36 %     521,429     2,940   2.24 %     553,989     3,100   2.24 %     612,966     3,724   2.46 %     585,124     3,388   2.30 %
                                                             
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     50,225     691   5.46 %     53,324     723   5.38 %     71,040     890   5.03 %     90,987     1,014   4.52 %     268,911     2,473   3.65 %
                                                             
Total Earning Assets     2,187,242     25,449   4.62 %     2,168,882     24,405   4.46 %     2,164,666     23,382   4.33 %     2,236,228     24,087   4.37 %     2,392,139     25,128   4.17 %
                                                             
Total Assets   $ 2,406,900           $ 2,365,365           $ 2,357,626           $ 2,439,219           $ 2,598,000        
                                                             
LIABILITIES                                                            
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 560,510   $ 275   0.19 %   $ 571,314   $ 185   0.13 %   $ 577,480   $ 150   0.10 %   $ 591,972   $ 146   0.10 %   $ 653,369   $ 192   0.12 %
Money markets     274,226     707   1.02 %     245,899     312   0.50 %     261,560     100   0.15 %     298,584     73   0.10 %     328,808     85   0.10 %
Savings deposits     348,244     28   0.03 %     366,398     30   0.03 %     387,847     31   0.03 %     403,419     33   0.03 %     408,285     41   0.04 %
Time deposits     221,778     798   1.43 %     212,159     401   0.75 %     224,608     205   0.37 %     268,708     221   0.33 %     318,115     254   0.32 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     1,404,758     1,808   0.51 %     1,395,770     928   0.26 %     1,451,495     486   0.13 %     1,562,683     473   0.12 %     1,708,577     572   0.13 %
                                                             
Short-term borrowings     56,872     334   2.33 %     66,942     439   2.60 %     34,080     108   1.27 %     35,596     17   0.19 %     41,257     17   0.16 %
Long-term borrowings     137,026     1,649   4.77 %     94,554     1,122   4.71 %     59,901     629   4.21 %     29,211     327   4.54 %     22,350     257   4.56 %
Total borrowings     193,898     1,983   4.06 %     161,496     1,561   3.83 %     93,981     737   3.15 %     64,807     344   2.15 %     63,607     274   1.71 %
                                                             
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     1,598,656     3,791   0.94 %     1,557,266     2,489   0.63 %     1,545,476     1,223   0.32 %     1,627,490     817   0.20 %     1,772,184     846   0.19 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     519,797             541,995             550,581             557,546             586,092        
Cost of Funds           0.71 %           0.47 %           0.23 %           0.15 %           0.14 %
FTE Net Interest Margin           3.93 %           4.01 %           4.11 %           4.22 %           4.03 %
Stockholders’ Equity     266,799             259,284             259,239             251,054             236,674        
 

7 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.


    Year Ended
December 31, 2023 		  Year Ended
December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest8   Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest8   Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                        
Loans:                        
Taxable   $ 1,499,635   $ 79,433   5.30 %   $ 1,428,150   $ 68,898   4.82 %
Tax-exempt     73,993     1,778   2.40 %     78,204     1,706   2.18 %
Total Loans     1,573,628     81,211   5.16 %     1,506,354     70,604   4.69 %
                         
Investment Securities:                        
Taxable     491,208     11,316   2.30 %     516,126     9,799   1.90 %
Tax-exempt     57,670     1,478   2.56 %     53,242     1,448   2.72 %
Total Investments     548,878     12,794   2.33 %     569,368     11,247   1.98 %
                         
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     66,246     3,318   5.01 %     427,706     5,860   1.37 %
                         
Total Earning Assets     2,188,752     97,323   4.45 %     2,503,428     87,711   3.50 %
                         
Total Assets   $ 2,392,278           $ 2,720,957        
                         
LIABILITIES                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 569,357   $ 757   0.13 %   $ 600,366   $ 749   0.12 %
Money markets     283,918     1,192   0.42 %     346,498     342   0.10 %
Savings deposits     377,498     122   0.03 %     409,839     167   0.04 %
Time deposits     230,431     1,624   0.70 %     370,766     1,303   0.35 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     1,461,204     3,695   0.25 %     1,727,469     2,561   0.15 %
Short-term borrowings     49,433     898   1.82 %     35,882     77   0.21 %
Long-term borrowings     78,262     3,727   4.76 %     24,814     986   3.97 %
Total borrowings     127,695     4,625   3.62 %     60,696     1,063   1.75 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     1,588,899     8,320   0.52 %     1,788,165     3,624   0.20 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     543,843             609,622        
Cost of Funds           0.39 %           0.15 %
FTE Net Interest Margin           4.07 %           3.36 %
Stockholders’ Equity     259,094             249,074        
 

8 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.


Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Note: The Corporation has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation’s results of operations and financial condition. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Corporation’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other corporations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

    Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   December 31,
2023
 		  September 30,
2023
 		  June 30,
2023
 		  March 31,
2023
 		  December 31,
2022
Tangible book value per share                            
Stockholders’ equity   $ 277,461     $ 255,638     $ 257,069     $ 255,841     $ 245,042  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (53,267 )   (53,619 )   (53,797 )   (54,157 )     (54,517 )
Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator)   $ 224,194     $ 202,019     $ 203,272     $ 201,684     $ 190,525  
Shares outstanding, less unvested shares, end of period (denominator)   8,478,460     8,488,446     8,528,782     8,523,406       8,501,752  
Tangible book value per share   $ 26.44     $ 23.80     $ 23.83     $ 23.66     $ 22.41  
Tangible book value per share (excluding AOCI)                            
Tangible common stockholders’ equity   $ 224,194     $ 202,019     $ 203,272     $ 201,684     $ 190,525  
Less: AOCI   (44,909 )   (64,767 )   (58,052 )   (51,960 )     (58,012 )
Tangible equity (excluding AOCI)   $ 269,103     $ 266,786     $ 261,324     $ 253,644     $ 248,537  
Tangible book value per share (excluding AOCI)   $ 31.74     $ 31.43     $ 30.64     $ 29.76     $ 29.23  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE/TA Ratio)                            
Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator)   $ 224,194     $ 202,019     $ 203,272     $ 201,684     $ 190,525  
Total assets   $ 2,418,847     $ 2,388,522     $ 2,378,151     $ 2,410,933     $ 2,525,507  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (53,267 )   (53,619 )   (53,797 )   (54,157 )     (54,517 )
Total tangible assets (denominator)   $ 2,365,580     $ 2,334,903     $ 2,324,354     $ 2,356,776     $ 2,470,990  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   9.48 %   8.65 %   8.75 %   8.56 %     7.71 %
Efficiency Ratio                            
Noninterest expense   $ 17,173     $ 16,336     $ 16,281     $ 16,282     $ 16,673  
Less: Intangible amortization   352     352     360     360       399  
Less: Loss on MD Title Investment           142            
Numerator   $ 16,821     $ 15,984     $ 15,779     $ 15,922     $ 16,274  
Net interest income   $ 21,493     $ 21,745     $ 21,990     $ 23,092     $ 24,048  
Plus: Total noninterest income   970     6,297     6,194     4,984       5,423  
Less: Net losses on sales or calls of securities   (4,501 )       (546 )   (193 )     (234 )
Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities   40     (27 )   (15 )   20       46  
Less: Gain on assets held for sale       14     323            
Less: Net gains on sale of low income housing partnership                     421  
Denominator   $ 26,924     $ 28,055     $ 28,422     $ 28,249     $ 29,238  
Efficiency ratio   62.48 %   56.97 %   55.52 %   56.36 %     55.66 %


Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Note: The Corporation has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation’s results of operations and financial condition. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Corporation’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other corporations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

(Dollars in thousands)   Year Ended
December 31, 2023 		  Year Ended
December 31, 2022
Efficiency Ratio        
Noninterest expense   $ 66,072     $ 60,281  
Less: Intangible amortization     1,424       1,492  
Less: Loss on MD Title Investment     142        
Noninterest expense (numerator)   $ 64,506     $ 58,789  
Net interest income   $ 88,320     $ 83,425  
Plus: Total noninterest income     18,445       21,807  
Less: Net losses on sales or calls of securities     (5,240 )     (234 )
Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities     18       (298 )
Less: Gain on assets held for sale     337        
Less: Net gains on sale of low income housing partnership           421  
Total revenue (denominator)   $ 111,650     $ 105,343  
Efficiency ratio     57.78 %     55.81 %


(Dollars in thousands)   Three Months Ended December 31, 2023   Year Ended
December 31, 2023
Return on average assets (excluding the repositioning)        
Net income   $ 4,097     $ 31,688  
Less: Loss on repositioning of investment securities portfolio, net of tax effect     (3,479 )     (3,479 )
Net income, excluding repositioning (numerator)   $ 7,576     $ 35,167  
Average assets (denominator)   $ 2,406,900     $ 2,392,278  
Return on average assets (excluding the repositioning)     1.25 %     1.47 %
         
Return on average equity (excluding the repositioning)        
Net income, excluding repositioning (numerator)   $ 7,576     $ 35,167  
Average equity (denominator)   $ 266,799     $ 259,094  
Return on average equity (excluding the repositioning)     11.27 %     13.57 %

