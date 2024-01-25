ACNB Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and 2023 Financial Results

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB) (“ACNB” or the “Corporation”), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., announced net income of $4.1 million, or $0.48 per diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income of $10.2 million, or $1.20 per diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, net income and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2023 decreased $4.9 million and $0.58, respectively. The Corporation reported net income of $31.7 million, or $3.71 per diluted earnings per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $4.1 million compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The financial results for both the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023 were impacted by the repositioning of the investment securities portfolio as announced on Form 8-K on December 15, 2023. ACNB completed a repositioning of the investment securities portfolio by selling approximately $51.1 million in book value of available for sale investment securities for an after-tax loss of approximately $3.5 million.



2023 Highlights

Return on average assets was 1.32% and return on average equity was 12.23% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



Excluding the impact of the repositioning of the investment securities portfolio, return on average assets was 1.47% 1 and return on average equity was 13.57% 1 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



and return on average equity was 13.57% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 4.07% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to 3.36% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.



Efficiency ratio 1 was 57.78% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to 55.81% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.



was 57.78% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to 55.81% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Total loans were $1.63 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $12.0 million, or 0.7%, from September 30, 2023 and an increase of $89.4 million, or 5.8%, from December 31, 2022.



Total non-performing loans to loans held-for-investment was 0.26% at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.22% at September 30, 2023 and 0.25% at December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) were 0.02% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to 0.03% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 0.02% for the three months ended December 31, 2022.



The loan to deposit ratio was 87.44% at December 31, 2023 and the ratio of uninsured and non-collateralized deposits to total deposits was approximately 17.3% at ACNB Bank at December 31, 2023.



Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio 1 of 9.48% at December 31, 2023 compared to 8.65% at September 30, 2023 and 7.71% at December 31, 2022. The net unrealized loss on the available for sale securities portfolio was $50.2 million at December 31, 2023 compared to a net unrealized loss of $75.2 million at September 30, 2023 and a net unrealized loss of $64.1 million at December 31, 2022.



of 9.48% at December 31, 2023 compared to 8.65% at September 30, 2023 and 7.71% at December 31, 2022. The net unrealized loss on the available for sale securities portfolio was $50.2 million at December 31, 2023 compared to a net unrealized loss of $75.2 million at September 30, 2023 and a net unrealized loss of $64.1 million at December 31, 2022. ACNB and ACNB Bank capital levels remain well in excess of ACNB’s internal minimums and those required to be categorized as well-capitalized by our bank regulators. ACNB’s overall liquidity position remains strong and stable.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the pages titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.

“The financial services industry was challenged in 2023 with considerable market uncertainty and turmoil. However, ACNB Corporation continued to focus on fundamental community banking principals and we are pleased to share our positive operating results. As a result of our steadfast commitment to our shareholders, customers, and employees, our financial performance during the year has positioned ACNB Corporation to meet the future demands facing our industry and our customers,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President & Chief Executive Officer.

“We began 2023 with our rebranding efforts and the concept of One Together, One Team, One Brand. The goal of brand realignment is for ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries to operate cohesively under one name and one brand to effectively serve the financial needs of customers throughout the organization’s footprint in southcentral Pennsylvania and central Maryland. Through this dedicated effort, ACNB Corporation, ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. now provide brand recognition and impact for customers, shareholders, and communities served alike. Additionally, we experienced meaningful loan growth in 2023 led by our Commercial Lending teams. Our capital base, superior asset quality metrics and continued robust risk management practices remain key strengths of the Corporation. These corporate strengths provided us the opportunity at the end of 2023 to reposition our investment securities portfolio to improve our future interest income by approximately $1.9 million over the next 12 months.”

Mr. Helt continued, “We look forward to a successful 2024 by continuing to execute our strategy of remaining an independent financial services provider of choice in the communities served by building relationships and finding solutions for our customers. As always, ACNB Corporation’s Management and Board of Directors are focused on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and we are committed to continued growth and profitability for the Corporation.”

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 totaled $21.5 million, a decrease of $252 thousand, or 1.2%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decline in net interest income was driven primarily by an increase in the cost of deposits and an increase in borrowings. The FTE net interest margin was 3.93%, a decrease of 8 basis points from 4.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 0.51% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 25 basis points from the three months ended September 30, 2023. The average rate paid on total borrowings was 4.06% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 23 basis points from the three months ended September 30, 2023. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.62% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 16 basis points from the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 totaled $88.3 million, an increase of $4.9 million, or 5.9%, over the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The increase in net interest income was driven primarily by higher interest rates. Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) fees and purchase accounting accretion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 totaled $1.2 million compared to $3.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The FTE net interest margin was 4.07% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 71 basis points from 3.36% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 0.25% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 10 basis points from the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The average rate paid on total borrowings was 3.62% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 187 basis points from the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.45% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 95 basis points from the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $970 thousand, a decrease of $5.3 million, or 84.6%, from the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, noninterest income was $18.4 million, a decrease of $3.4 million, or 15.4%, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in both periods was driven primarily by the repositioning of the investment securities portfolio which generated a $4.5 million pre-tax loss on the sale of investment securities.

Insurance commissions for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $1.9 million, a decrease of $681 thousand from the three months ended September 30, 2023 due to seasonality in annual policy renewals. Insurance commissions for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $9.3 million, an increase of $1.0 million from the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 driven primarily by higher contingent income, organic growth and the full year contribution from the acquisition of the business and assets of the Hockley & O’Donnell Insurance Agency in early 2022. Wealth management income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $3.6 million, an increase of $484 thousand from the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 driven primarily by strong market returns, greater sales activity and new business generation. Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $1.9 million, an increase of $346 thousand from the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 driven primarily by additional purchases during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $17.2 million, an increase of $837 thousand, or 5.1%, from the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was driven primarily by increases in salaries and employee benefits, equipment, professional services and FDIC and regulatory expenses. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $527 thousand driven primarily by an increase in incentive compensation, an increase in employment taxes and an increase in expense due to loan originations. Equipment expense increased $176 thousand driven primarily by increases in core processing and annual maintenance expenses and purchases of additional equipment. Professional services increased $103 thousand primarily as a result of increased loan review and consulting expenses. The $68 thousand increase in FDIC and regulatory was the result of a higher FDIC assessment due to changes in the composition of ACNB’s balance sheet.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense was $66.1 million compared to $60.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The $5.8 million, or 9.6%, increase was primarily driven by increases in salaries and employee benefits, professional services, marketing and corporate relations, FDIC and regulatory and other expenses. Salaries and employee benefits increased $5.0 million in the comparable period, driven primarily by an increase to incentive compensation, partly due to a partial reversal of incentive compensation in 2022, an increase in stock-based compensation, a general increase in base wages and commissions, due in part to the full year impact of the acquisition of the business and assets of the Hockley & O’Donnell Insurance Agency, an increase in pension expense, a partial reversal of expenses in 2022 related to loan originations, and an increase in ACNB Bank’s supplemental executive retirement plan and split dollar life insurance expenses. Professional services increased $234 thousand driven primarily by an increase in recruiting, external audit and consulting expenses. Marketing and corporate relations increased $313 thousand driven primarily by an increase of $283 thousand related to the rebranding of ACNB Bank’s Maryland banking locations. FDIC and regulatory expense increased $260 thousand as a result of a higher FDIC assessment due to changes in the composition of ACNB bank’s balance sheet. Other expense increased $744 thousand driven primarily by the write-off of an investment in a partnership, an increase in director expenses, a mark-to-market loss on an SBIC fund and internet banking expenses.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans outstanding were $1.63 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $12.0 million, or 0.7%, from September 30, 2023 and an increase of $89.4 million, or 5.8%, from December 31, 2022. The increase in both periods was driven primarily by growth in the commercial loan portfolio in our core markets.

Asset quality metrics continue to be stable. The provision for credit losses was $786 thousand and the provision for unfunded commitments was a reversal of $242 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to a provision for credit losses of $250 thousand and the provision for unfunded commitments was a reversal of $171 thousand for three months ended September 30, 2023 and no provision for credit losses or unfunded commitments for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Non-performing loans were $4.2 million, or 0.26%, of total loans at December 31, 2023 compared to $3.6 million, or 0.22%, of total loans at September 30, 2023 and $3.9 million, or 0.25%, of total loans at December 31, 2022. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and non-performing loans at December 31, 2023 compared to the prior quarter was driven by one commercial and industrial relationship and was not indicative of a general weakness in the overall loan portfolio. Annualized net charge-offs for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were 0.02% of total average loans compared to 0.03% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 0.02% for three months ended December 31, 2022.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits were $1.86 billion at December 31, 2023. Deposits decreased by $89.5 million, or 4.6%, since September 30, 2023 and decreased by $337.2 million, or 15.3%, from December 31, 2022. The decrease of $89.5 million compared to September 30, 2023 was driven by an outflow of municipal deposits of $41.7 million and a replacement of $30.0 million of brokered deposits with long-term borrowings. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, ACNB Bank restrained deposit rates for the better part of the year despite an increase in market interest rates and an increase in rates by competitors. As a result, total deposits declined during 2023 as customers sought higher yielding alternative deposit and investment products.

Total borrowings were $252.2 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $98.8 million compared to September 30, 2023. The increase in borrowings was driven primarily by the outflow of municipal deposits and replacement of brokered deposits. Total borrowings increased $189.2 million from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023 to fund loan growth and deposit outflows during that period. The average rate on total long-term borrowings was 4.77% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to 4.71% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 4.56% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the average rate on total long-term borrowings was 4.76% compared to 3.97% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Stockholders’ Equity, Dividends and Share Repurchases

Total stockholders’ equity was $277.5 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $255.6 million at September 30, 2023 and $245.0 million at December 31, 2022. Tangible book value1 per share was $26.44, $23.80 and $22.41 at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

On January 23, 2024, the Board of Directors approved and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of ACNB Corporation common stock payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024. This per share amount reflects a $0.02, or 7.1%, increase over the same quarter of 2023.

ACNB repurchased 13,838 shares of ACNB common stock during the three months ended December 31, 2023 at a cost of $452 thousand. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, ACNB repurchased 61,066 shares of ACNB common stock at a cost of $2.0 million.

About ACNB Corporation

ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the $2.42 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 26 community banking offices and three loan offices located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. is a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 44 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit investor.acnb.com.

SAFE HARBOR AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Should there be a material subsequent event prior to the filing of the Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the financial information reported in this press release is subject to change to reflect the subsequent event. In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (a) projections or statements regarding future earnings, expenses, net interest income, other income, earnings or loss per share, asset mix and quality, growth prospects, capital structure, and other financial terms, (b) statements of plans and objectives of Management or the Board of Directors, and (c) statements of assumptions, such as economic conditions in the Corporation’s market areas. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “anticipates”, or the negative of any of the foregoing or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties such as national, regional and local economic conditions, competitive factors, and regulatory limitations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and experience to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to, the following: short-term and long-term effects of inflation and rising costs on the Corporation, customers and economy; banking instability caused by bank failures and continuing financial uncertainty of various banks which may adversely impact the Corporation and its securities and loan values, deposit stability, capital adequacy, financial condition, operations, liquidity, and results of operations; effects of governmental and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; effects of new laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which the Corporation and its subsidiaries must comply; impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements of the Basel III standards; effects of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; ineffectiveness of the business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; future actions or inactions of the United States government, including the effects of short-term and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and a failure to increase the government debt limit or a prolonged shutdown of the federal government; effects of economic conditions particularly with regard to the negative impact of any pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis and the responses thereto on the operations of the Corporation and current customers, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers’ ability to repay loans; effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; inflation, securities market and monetary fluctuations; risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks; difficulties in acquisitions and integrating and operating acquired business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; effects of technology changes; effects of general economic conditions and more specifically in the Corporation’s market areas; failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for credit losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; acts of war or terrorism or geopolitical instability; disruption of credit and equity markets; ability to manage current levels of impaired assets; loss of certain key officers; ability to maintain the value and image of the Corporation’s brand and protect the Corporation’s intellectual property rights; continued relationships with major customers; and, potential impacts to the Corporation from continually evolving cybersecurity and other technological risks and attacks, including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect Management’s analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please also carefully review any Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Corporation with the SEC.

ACNB #2024-3

January 25, 2024

Contact: Jason H. Weber EVP/Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer 717.339.5090 jweber@acnb.com





ACNB Corporation Financial Highlights

Selected Financial Data by Respective Quarter End

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 BALANCE SHEET DATA Assets $ 2,418,847 $ 2,388,522 $ 2,378,151 $ 2,410,933 $ 2,525,507 Securities 517,221 501,063 518,093 568,232 620,250 Total loans 1,627,988 1,615,966 1,573,817 1,531,626 1,538,610 Allowance for credit losses (19,969 ) (19,264 ) (19,148 ) (19,485 ) (17,861 ) Deposits 1,861,813 1,951,359 1,963,754 2,055,822 2,198,975 Allowance for unfunded commitments 1,719 1,962 2,132 2,011 92 Borrowings 252,174 153,388 132,703 76,294 62,954 Stockholders’ equity 277,461 255,638 257,069 255,841 245,042 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 25,284 $ 24,234 $ 23,213 $ 23,909 $ 24,894 Interest expense 3,791 2,489 1,223 817 846 Net interest income 21,493 21,745 21,990 23,092 24,048 Provision for (reversal of ) credit losses 786 250 (273 ) 97 — (Reversal of) provision for unfunded commitments (242 ) (171 ) 121 276 — Net interest income after provisions for credit losses and unfunded commitments 20,949 21,666 22,142 22,719 24,048 Noninterest income 970 6,297 6,194 4,984 5,423 Noninterest expenses 17,173 16,336 16,281 16,282 16,673 Income before income taxes 4,746 11,627 12,055 11,421 12,798 Provision for income taxes 649 2,583 2,531 2,398 2,599 Net income $ 4,097 $ 9,044 $ 9,524 $ 9,023 $ 10,199 PROFITABILITY RATIOS Total loans held-for-investment to deposits 87.44 % 82.81 % 80.14 % 74.50 % 69.97 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.68 % 1.52 % 1.62 % 1.50 % 1.56 % Return on average equity (annualized) 6.09 % 13.84 % 14.74 % 14.58 % 17.10 % Efficiency ratio2 62.48 % 56.97 % 55.52 % 56.36 % 55.66 % FTE Net interest margin 3.93 % 4.01 % 4.11 % 4.22 % 4.03 % Yield on average earning assets 4.62 % 4.46 % 4.33 % 4.37 % 4.17 % Yield on investment securities 2.36 % 2.24 % 2.24 % 2.46 % 2.30 % Yield on total loans 5.29 % 5.16 % 5.05 % 5.12 % 4.97 % Cost of funds 0.71 % 0.47 % 0.23 % 0.15 % 0.14 % PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 1.06 $ 1.12 $ 1.06 $ 1.20 Cash dividends paid per share 0.30 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 Tangible book value per share2 26.44 23.80 23.83 23.66 22.41 Tangible book value per share2 (excluding AOCI)3 31.74 31.43 30.64 29.76 29.23 CAPITAL RATIOS4 Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.57 % 11.97 % 11.79 % 11.09 % 9.91 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.16 % 15.30 % 15.38 % 15.21 % 15.00 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 15.45 % 15.59 % 15.72 % 15.56 % 15.36 % Total risk based capital ratio 17.41 % 17.49 % 17.67 % 17.56 % 17.32 % CREDIT QUALITY Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Total non-performing loans to loans held-for-investment5 0.26 % 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.25 % Total non-performing assets to total assets6 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.17 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment 1.23 % 1.19 % 1.22 % 1.27 % 1.16 %

2 Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the pages titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.

3 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss).

4 Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2023 are preliminary.

5 Non-performing Loans consists of loans on nonaccrual status and loans greater than ninety days past due and still accruing interest.

6 Non-performing Assets consists of Non-performing Loans and Foreclosed assets held for resale.





Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 21,442 $ 22,786 $ 40,067 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 44,516 41,255 128,094 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 65,958 64,041 168,161 Equity securities with readily determinable fair values 928 888 1,719 Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 451,693 435,559 553,554 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 64,600 64,616 64,977 Loans held for sale 280 — 123 Total loans 1,627,988 1,615,966 1,538,610 Less: Allowance for credit losses (19,969 ) (19,264 ) (17,861 ) Loans, net 1,608,019 1,596,702 1,520,749 Assets held for sale — — 3,393 Premises and equipment, net 26,283 25,740 27,053 Right of use asset 2,615 2,784 3,162 Restricted investment in bank stocks 9,677 5,477 1,629 Investment in bank-owned life insurance 79,871 79,391 77,993 Investments in low-income housing partnerships 1,003 1,034 1,129 Goodwill 44,185 44,185 44,185 Intangible assets, net 9,082 9,434 10,332 Foreclosed assets held for resale 467 467 474 Other assets 54,186 58,204 46,874 Total Assets $ 2,418,847 $ 2,388,522 $ 2,525,507 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 500,332 $ 565,530 $ 595,049 Interest-bearing 1,361,481 1,385,829 1,603,926 Total Deposits 1,861,813 1,951,359 2,198,975 Short-term borrowings 56,882 33,106 41,954 Long-term borrowings 195,292 120,282 21,000 Lease liability 2,615 2,784 3,162 Allowance for unfunded commitments 1,719 1,962 92 Other liabilities 23,065 23,391 15,282 Total Liabilities 2,141,386 2,132,884 2,280,465 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred Stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding — — — Common stock, $2.50 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 8,896,119, 8,892,374, and 8,838,720 shares issued; 8,511,453, 8,521,546, and 8,515,120 shares outstanding 22,231 22,224 22,086 Treasury stock, at cost; 384,666, 370,828, and 323,600 shares (10,954 ) (10,502 ) (8,927 ) Additional paid-in capital 97,602 96,744 96,022 Retained earnings 213,491 211,939 193,873 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (44,909 ) (64,767 ) (58,012 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 277,461 255,638 245,042 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,418,847 $ 2,388,522 $ 2,525,507





Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans, including fees Taxable $ 21,303 $ 18,820 $ 79,433 $ 68,898 Tax-exempt 336 353 1,405 1,348 Securities: Taxable 2,534 2,697 10,985 9,799 Tax-exempt 285 526 1,168 1,144 Dividends 135 25 331 104 Other 691 2,473 3,318 5,756 Total Interest and Dividend Income 25,284 24,894 96,640 87,049 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,808 572 3,695 2,561 Short-term borrowings 334 17 898 77 Long-term borrowings 1,649 257 3,727 986 Total Interest Expense 3,791 846 8,320 3,624 Net Interest Income 21,493 24,048 88,320 83,425 Provision for credit losses 786 — 860 — Reversal of provision for unfunded commitments (242 ) — (16 ) — Net Interest Income after Provisions for Credit Losses and Unfunded Commitments 20,949 24,048 87,476 83,425 NONINTEREST INCOME Insurance commissions 1,948 1,870 9,319 8,307 Service charges on deposits 1,007 1,020 3,958 4,066 Wealth management 872 711 3,644 3,160 ATM debit card charges 846 867 3,348 3,322 Gain from mortgage loans held for sale 25 19 56 487 Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance 479 480 1,878 1,532 Net losses on sales or calls of securities (4,501 ) (234 ) (5,240 ) (234 ) Net gains (losses) on equity securities 40 46 18 (298 ) Net gain on sale of low-income housing partnership — 421 — 421 Gain on assets held for sale — — 337 — Other 254 223 1,127 1,044 Total Noninterest Income 970 5,423 18,445 21,807 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 10,596 9,786 40,931 35,979 Net occupancy 927 978 3,908 4,076 Equipment 1,730 2,046 6,514 6,612 Other tax 304 403 1,269 1,632 Professional services 720 758 2,320 2,086 Supplies and postage 175 193 808 823 Marketing and corporate relations 140 72 612 299 FDIC and regulatory 456 330 1,388 1,128 Intangible assets amortization 352 399 1,424 1,492 Other 1,773 1,708 6,898 6,154 Total Noninterest Expenses 17,173 16,673 66,072 60,281 Income Before Income Taxes 4,746 12,798 39,849 44,951 Provision for income taxes 649 2,599 8,161 9,199 Net Income $ 4,097 $ 10,199 $ 31,688 $ 35,752 PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings $ 0.48 $ 1.20 $ 3.72 $ 4.15 Diluted earnings $ 0.48 $ 1.20 $ 3.71 $ 4.15





Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates Three months ended December 31, 2023 Three months ended September 30, 2023 Three months ended

June 30, 2023 Three months ended

March 31, 2023 Three months ended December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest7 Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest7 Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest7 Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest7 Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest7 Yield/

Rate ASSETS Loans: Taxable $ 1,559,411 $ 21,303 5.42 % $ 1,520,134 $ 20,285 5.29 % $ 1,463,967 $ 18,946 5.19 % $ 1,454,934 $ 18,898 5.27 % $ 1,459,830 $ 18,821 5.11 % Tax-exempt 69,058 425 2.44 % 73,995 457 2.45 % 75,670 446 2.36 % 77,341 451 2.36 % 78,274 446 2.26 % Total Loans 1,628,469 21,728 5.29 % 1,594,129 20,742 5.16 % 1,539,637 19,392 5.05 % 1,532,275 19,349 5.12 % 1,538,104 19,267 4.97 % Investment Securities: Taxable 453,713 2,669 2.33 % 466,402 2,581 2.20 % 498,401 2,739 2.20 % 557,377 3,327 2.42 % 542,137 2,722 1.99 % Tax-exempt 54,835 361 2.61 % 55,027 359 2.59 % 55,588 361 2.60 % 55,589 397 2.90 % 42,987 666 6.15 % Total Investments 508,548 3,030 2.36 % 521,429 2,940 2.24 % 553,989 3,100 2.24 % 612,966 3,724 2.46 % 585,124 3,388 2.30 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 50,225 691 5.46 % 53,324 723 5.38 % 71,040 890 5.03 % 90,987 1,014 4.52 % 268,911 2,473 3.65 % Total Earning Assets 2,187,242 25,449 4.62 % 2,168,882 24,405 4.46 % 2,164,666 23,382 4.33 % 2,236,228 24,087 4.37 % 2,392,139 25,128 4.17 % Total Assets $ 2,406,900 $ 2,365,365 $ 2,357,626 $ 2,439,219 $ 2,598,000 LIABILITIES Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 560,510 $ 275 0.19 % $ 571,314 $ 185 0.13 % $ 577,480 $ 150 0.10 % $ 591,972 $ 146 0.10 % $ 653,369 $ 192 0.12 % Money markets 274,226 707 1.02 % 245,899 312 0.50 % 261,560 100 0.15 % 298,584 73 0.10 % 328,808 85 0.10 % Savings deposits 348,244 28 0.03 % 366,398 30 0.03 % 387,847 31 0.03 % 403,419 33 0.03 % 408,285 41 0.04 % Time deposits 221,778 798 1.43 % 212,159 401 0.75 % 224,608 205 0.37 % 268,708 221 0.33 % 318,115 254 0.32 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,404,758 1,808 0.51 % 1,395,770 928 0.26 % 1,451,495 486 0.13 % 1,562,683 473 0.12 % 1,708,577 572 0.13 % Short-term borrowings 56,872 334 2.33 % 66,942 439 2.60 % 34,080 108 1.27 % 35,596 17 0.19 % 41,257 17 0.16 % Long-term borrowings 137,026 1,649 4.77 % 94,554 1,122 4.71 % 59,901 629 4.21 % 29,211 327 4.54 % 22,350 257 4.56 % Total borrowings 193,898 1,983 4.06 % 161,496 1,561 3.83 % 93,981 737 3.15 % 64,807 344 2.15 % 63,607 274 1.71 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,598,656 3,791 0.94 % 1,557,266 2,489 0.63 % 1,545,476 1,223 0.32 % 1,627,490 817 0.20 % 1,772,184 846 0.19 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 519,797 541,995 550,581 557,546 586,092 Cost of Funds 0.71 % 0.47 % 0.23 % 0.15 % 0.14 % FTE Net Interest Margin 3.93 % 4.01 % 4.11 % 4.22 % 4.03 % Stockholders’ Equity 266,799 259,284 259,239 251,054 236,674

7 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.





Year Ended

December 31, 2023 Year Ended

December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest8 Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest8 Yield/

Rate ASSETS Loans: Taxable $ 1,499,635 $ 79,433 5.30 % $ 1,428,150 $ 68,898 4.82 % Tax-exempt 73,993 1,778 2.40 % 78,204 1,706 2.18 % Total Loans 1,573,628 81,211 5.16 % 1,506,354 70,604 4.69 % Investment Securities: Taxable 491,208 11,316 2.30 % 516,126 9,799 1.90 % Tax-exempt 57,670 1,478 2.56 % 53,242 1,448 2.72 % Total Investments 548,878 12,794 2.33 % 569,368 11,247 1.98 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 66,246 3,318 5.01 % 427,706 5,860 1.37 % Total Earning Assets 2,188,752 97,323 4.45 % 2,503,428 87,711 3.50 % Total Assets $ 2,392,278 $ 2,720,957 LIABILITIES Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 569,357 $ 757 0.13 % $ 600,366 $ 749 0.12 % Money markets 283,918 1,192 0.42 % 346,498 342 0.10 % Savings deposits 377,498 122 0.03 % 409,839 167 0.04 % Time deposits 230,431 1,624 0.70 % 370,766 1,303 0.35 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,461,204 3,695 0.25 % 1,727,469 2,561 0.15 % Short-term borrowings 49,433 898 1.82 % 35,882 77 0.21 % Long-term borrowings 78,262 3,727 4.76 % 24,814 986 3.97 % Total borrowings 127,695 4,625 3.62 % 60,696 1,063 1.75 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,588,899 8,320 0.52 % 1,788,165 3,624 0.20 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 543,843 609,622 Cost of Funds 0.39 % 0.15 % FTE Net Interest Margin 4.07 % 3.36 % Stockholders’ Equity 259,094 249,074

8 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.





Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Note: The Corporation has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation’s results of operations and financial condition. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Corporation’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other corporations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Tangible book value per share Stockholders’ equity $ 277,461 $ 255,638 $ 257,069 $ 255,841 $ 245,042 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (53,267 ) (53,619 ) (53,797 ) (54,157 ) (54,517 ) Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator) $ 224,194 $ 202,019 $ 203,272 $ 201,684 $ 190,525 Shares outstanding, less unvested shares, end of period (denominator) 8,478,460 8,488,446 8,528,782 8,523,406 8,501,752 Tangible book value per share $ 26.44 $ 23.80 $ 23.83 $ 23.66 $ 22.41 Tangible book value per share (excluding AOCI) Tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 224,194 $ 202,019 $ 203,272 $ 201,684 $ 190,525 Less: AOCI (44,909 ) (64,767 ) (58,052 ) (51,960 ) (58,012 ) Tangible equity (excluding AOCI) $ 269,103 $ 266,786 $ 261,324 $ 253,644 $ 248,537 Tangible book value per share (excluding AOCI) $ 31.74 $ 31.43 $ 30.64 $ 29.76 $ 29.23 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE/TA Ratio) Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator) $ 224,194 $ 202,019 $ 203,272 $ 201,684 $ 190,525 Total assets $ 2,418,847 $ 2,388,522 $ 2,378,151 $ 2,410,933 $ 2,525,507 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (53,267 ) (53,619 ) (53,797 ) (54,157 ) (54,517 ) Total tangible assets (denominator) $ 2,365,580 $ 2,334,903 $ 2,324,354 $ 2,356,776 $ 2,470,990 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.48 % 8.65 % 8.75 % 8.56 % 7.71 % Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 17,173 $ 16,336 $ 16,281 $ 16,282 $ 16,673 Less: Intangible amortization 352 352 360 360 399 Less: Loss on MD Title Investment — — 142 — — Numerator $ 16,821 $ 15,984 $ 15,779 $ 15,922 $ 16,274 Net interest income $ 21,493 $ 21,745 $ 21,990 $ 23,092 $ 24,048 Plus: Total noninterest income 970 6,297 6,194 4,984 5,423 Less: Net losses on sales or calls of securities (4,501 ) — (546 ) (193 ) (234 ) Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities 40 (27 ) (15 ) 20 46 Less: Gain on assets held for sale — 14 323 — — Less: Net gains on sale of low income housing partnership — — — — 421 Denominator $ 26,924 $ 28,055 $ 28,422 $ 28,249 $ 29,238 Efficiency ratio 62.48 % 56.97 % 55.52 % 56.36 % 55.66 %





Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Note: The Corporation has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation’s results of operations and financial condition. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Corporation’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other corporations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

(Dollars in thousands) Year Ended

December 31, 2023 Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 66,072 $ 60,281 Less: Intangible amortization 1,424 1,492 Less: Loss on MD Title Investment 142 — Noninterest expense (numerator) $ 64,506 $ 58,789 Net interest income $ 88,320 $ 83,425 Plus: Total noninterest income 18,445 21,807 Less: Net losses on sales or calls of securities (5,240 ) (234 ) Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities 18 (298 ) Less: Gain on assets held for sale 337 — Less: Net gains on sale of low income housing partnership — 421 Total revenue (denominator) $ 111,650 $ 105,343 Efficiency ratio 57.78 % 55.81 %



