Pacific General Appoints Pieter Wernink and John Romney as Senior Advisors

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific General, a New York based investment firm specializing in cross-border transactions, announces the appointment of Pieter Wernink and John Romney as Senior Advisors to Pacific General’s Private Equity team. Both Mr. Wernink and Mr. Romney will bring a wealth of expertise and seasoned leadership in private equity investing to Pacific General, further solidifying the firm’s position in navigating the evolving global investment landscape and to successfully implement Pacific General’s cross-border investment strategy.



Mr. Wernink is a seasoned private equity executive in the U.S. and globally, having held senior positions at elite investment firms, including Albright Capital Management, CVC International and JP Morgan. He is currently serving as a Managing Director at PETRA Trade Finance, a New York-based specialty finance company focused on trade finance assets. In his role as Senior Advisor to Pacific General, Mr. Wernink will advise Pacific General on evaluating and structuring investment opportunities by bringing in-depth experience of executing various private investments globally.

Mr. Romney has more than 42 years of experience working with both private and public companies in various industry sectors. His experience encompasses private equity, investment banking, capital markets, and M&A advisory services. Romney’s prior leadership roles included serving as the Head of Originations at RF Investment Partners and as a Managing Director for new deal origination at Levine Leichtman Capital Partners. In his role as Senior Advisor to Pacific General, Mr. Romney will advise Pacific General on origination strategy, while also supporting to expand the firm’s investor relationships and the portfolio’s value creation strategies.

Pieter Wernink, Senior Advisor at Pacific General, said: “I am delighted to be part of Pacific General’s growing Private Equity team. I’ve known the leadership of the firm for more than a decade and share strategic vision of Pacific General, and I am looking forward to helping make the firm’s vision a reality.”

John Romney, Senior Advisor at Pacific General, said: “I am excited to take part in Pacific General’s growth. Given today’s complex geopolitical dynamics and challenges, Pacific General is uniquely positioned to create compelling cross-border investment strategies which appeal to many investors.”

Matthew Yoon, Managing Partner at Pacific General, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome both Pieter and John to Pacific General. Their deep industry expertise, coupled with expansive relationships, will be highly valuable to Pacific General in achieving our vision to be a leader in cross-border investing.”

About Pacific General

Pacific General is an investment firm focusing on private equity and alternative investments. The firm specializes in originating, structuring, and investing in transactions, and leverages its cross-border expertise and network to create value. The firm operates with offices in New York; Seoul, South Korea; and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

