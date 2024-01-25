Optimove Appoints Hila Shabtai Shemesh as VP of Finance

Former Global Director at Lumenis joins to help lead Optimove in its next phase of growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, announced today the appointment of Hila Shabtai Shemesh as the company's Vice President of Finance. Shabtai Shemesh, who will report directly to Chief Executive Officer and Founder Pini Yakuel, will lead Optimove’s financial and legal strategy and operations, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, legal operations, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations. In her role, Hila will also act as a strategic partner to the CEO and management team in driving long-term financial growth, scaling the business, and championing culture.

Before Optimove, Hila was most recently the Director of the Global Business Unit at Lumenis, building and scaling its global business across various domains, leading to its acquisition by Boston Scientific in 2021 at a $1.1 billion valuation. Before Lumenis, Hila spent a decade in finance and business at Viola Ventures, M&A and valuation deals at KPMG, and product analysis at Procter & Gamble. Hila earned a BA in accounting and economics from Tel Aviv University and an MBA from INSEAD, where she also serves as President of the Israeli Alumni Club, leading a community of over 700 graduates.

"With a track record of financial leadership spanning over 15 years, Hila is a seasoned executive adept at steering companies towards well-documented success,” said Pini Yakuel. “Hila’s extensive experience leading and scaling startups and large organizations across various sectors is invaluable. With her comprehensive skill set and experience encompassing finance, commercial strategy, business development, product management, and marketing, Hila is set to support Optimove as it makes its next stride forward. We are thrilled to have her as a key management team member.”

"I am excited and honored to join Optimove during such a significant chapter in the company’s journey,” said Hila Shabtai Shemesh. “Optimove is a category leader in CRM marketing platforms for iGaming, retail, fintech, and more. It’s been impressive to watch the company scale over the past few years and see just how positively the customers speak about the platform and the growth it drives for their businesses. I’m looking forward to being part of an inclusive team shaping the future of our business and our customers toward the next chapter of growth.”

