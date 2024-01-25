Appu’s Turmeric Cafe Launches Exclusive Discount for Long Beach Students – A Healthy Twist to Campus Dining

Long Beach, CA, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appu’s Turmeric Cafe, a trailblazer in the culinary landscape of Long Beach, proudly announces its unique brand statement: “Seriously Healthy Indian Food”. Focused on offering heart-healthy, low-calorie Indian cuisine, every dish at Appu’s Turmeric Cafe is infused with the superfood – turmeric, catering to health enthusiasts, vegans, vegetarians, and avant-garde food lovers.

At Appu’s Turmeric Cafe, we believe in the power of blending traditional Indian flavors with the health benefits of turmeric. Known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, turmeric not only gives these dishes the soul of Indian food but also boosts the nutritional value of each meal with warm and earthy undertones. Not to mention its cheerful bright yellow color! Our menu is thoughtfully designed for those who are mindful eaters, delivering nourishment in each bite of our low-calorie dishes and proving healthy doesn’t mean boring or bland.

Our commitment to health extends beyond our menu. We are excited to announce a special offer for California State University, Long Beach (CSULB) students. To strengthen our bond with the local community, we offer a 10% discount to all CSULB students, faculty, and staff who present a valid ID. Located just 2 miles from the campus, which is home to over 40,000 students, we aim to be the go-to destination for the CSULB community seeking nutritious and delicious meals. We also welcome students to stay and study at our restaurants- our owner, “Chef VR” may even help with your homework.

“We’re passionate about offering food that is just delicious and nourishing,” said Chef VR Venkataraman , owner of Appu’s Turmeric Cafe. “Our collaboration with CSULB is a step towards making healthy eating accessible to the younger generation. We’re thrilled to welcome the students and faculty (along with all our Long Beach neighbors) to experience the rich flavors and health benefits of our turmeric-infused Indian cuisine.”

Join us at Appu’s Turmeric Cafe to explore our menu where health meets taste. Whether you’re a hardcore health freak or a food culture aficionado, our dishes promise an unparalleled culinary experience. Embrace a lifestyle of wellness and flavor at Appu’s Turmeric Cafe – where every bite is a step towards healthier living.

About Appu’s Turmeric Cafe

Appu’s Turmeric Cafe, located in the heart of Long Beach, is dedicated to serving Seriously Healthy Indian Food. With a focus on heart-healthy ingredients and the golden goodness of turmeric, the cafe offers a unique blend of taste and health. Embracing traditional Indian flavors and modern nutritional needs, Appu’s Turmeric Cafe is more than a vegan restaurant; it’s a destination for those who value wellness and flavor.

For more information or to place a pick up order, please visit the website: https://www.appuscafe.us/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/appus-turmeric-cafe-launches-exclusive-discount-for-long-beach-students—a-healthy-twist-to-campus-dining/

Appu’s Turmeric Cafe Long Beach – Vegan Indian Food 2211A Palo Verde Ave Long Beach CA 90815 United States +1 562 431 5120 https://www.appuscafe.us/