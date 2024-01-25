MINT Appoints Lorenzo Larini as New CEO to Drive Global Expansion

Former executive at Ipsos and Gartner will oversee renewed focus on organic growth in key markets and strategic acquisitions

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MINT , the global leader in advertising resource management (ARM) software, has announced the appointment of Lorenzo Larini as global CEO as the company embarks on the next phase of its global expansion.



Larini joins MINT following his tenure as CEO at Ipsos North America and will be based in the company’s New York office, where he will oversee the continued expansion of the company in the US and globally. Prior to Ipsos, he held senior executive roles within Gartner’s technology division, and brings a wealth of experience in developing business growth strategies for global media and technology players.

“As global organizations across every industry have experienced in the past for enterprise resource planning or customer relationship management, the natural consequence of complexity and fragmentation are a lack of governance, transparency and efficiency,” said Larini. “There is a massive opportunity to optimize every dollar spent in advertising today. MINT completes the enterprise software ecosystem for the advertising process providing marketers with a very clear competitive advantage in a market where uncertainty will continue to be the only certainty. By providing a state of the art, AI-enabled, open and highly integrated enterprise solution for the end-to-end advertising process, MINT puts organizations and their marketing teams in full control.”

Spearheaded by Larini, MINT will continue to focus on both organic and inorganic growth opportunities across key industries and geographies in 2024, and expand its strategic partnerships across the entire enterprise technology ecosystem. MINT founder and former CEO, Andrea Pezzi, will move to a new role as chairman, overseeing the transition to the new CEO with whom he will share delegated authority for the first two quarters of 2024.

“I believe founders must have the ability to become non-essential to their company,” said Pezzi. “Great ideas come to life thanks to the men and women who are drawn to those ideas. I’m proud to have succeeded in making MINT the ‘place to be’ for people of talent, vision, and ability. Lorenzo's appointment only confirms this and greatly enriches the value of MINT's human capital.”

Having gone through a year of product consolidation in 2022, MINT's focus in 2023 was to refine and streamline its operating model and to introduce leading edge, AI-enabled capabilities. The company achieved continuous, accelerated growth in terms of its client numbers and revenue, while also continuing to expand beyond Italy across France, the UK, Germany and the U.S. over the course of the year.

“MINT’s rapid success across Europe is a testament to the overwhelming need for a modern solution that reimagines the entire advertising process,” said MINT’s Board Member and General Partner of AperiamVentures Joe Zawadski. “MINT’s technology alleviates the burden of manual, menial tasks that have traditionally drained marketers’ resources, putting it in pole position to revolutionize the way marketers work on a global scale. I’m confident that Lorenzo’s deep expertise and relationships will unlock valuable opportunities for MINT as it enters its next phase of growth.”

Larini has been a trustee at the Committee for Economic Development , a distinguished public policy think tank, and serves as a board member of the non-profit organization Harambe Entrepreneur Alliance , supporting startups in Africa. Over the last decade, Harambeans have created several tech-enabled ventures such as Andela , Flutterwave , and Yoco , which have collectively generated over 3,000 jobs in Africa and raised over $2bn from Google Ventures , CRE Ventures and Accel .

To learn more about MINT, please visit https://www.mint.ai/.

About MINT

MINT is a world-leading SaaS in the Advertising Resource Management (ARM) sector, headquartered in Milan with an international presence that extends from New York to London, from Rome, Paris, and Munich to Sao Paulo.

Global brands in the financial, FMCG, automotive and telecommunications sectors choose to rely on MINT to complete their Software Ecosystem and transform themselves into a true Data Driven Company.

Following the path of the great giants of the Software as a Service (SaaS) world and recognizing the advent of artificial intelligence as an opportunity to put at the service of its customers, MINT has built a solution that allows brands to generate their own Advertising Equity, consolidate its resources, processes, workflow and data into a single platform, thus improving the efficiency of advertising operations and the way humans work.

Empower Human Thinking. For more information, visit www.mint.ai.

DiGennaro Communications

MINT-DGC@digennaro-us.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08fae71a-1125-4864-8b9b-2d7295055814