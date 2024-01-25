Pax8 Bolsters MSP Defenses with Industry-Leading Security Platform from Trend Micro

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, is now available on the Pax8 Marketplace in North America and Europe. Trend Micro's proven product and program align with Pax8's goal of increasing accessibility to market-leading cybersecurity solutions for managed service providers (MSPs).



“We are thrilled to welcome Trend Micro, a highly regarded and trusted name in cybersecurity solutions, to our Marketplace,” said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “This partnership underscores Pax8 and Trend Micro's commitment to empowering partners with the advanced technology needed to elevate the security posture of all the businesses they serve.”

Trend Micro is consistently recognized as a "Leader" by Forrester, Gartner, CRN, and G2, reinforcing its dedication to delivering top-notch security solutions. Its advanced platform, encompassing Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and Managed Detection and Response (MDR), delivers multi-layered protection and heightened visibility across endpoints, mobile devices, emails, cloud applications, and browsers. With AI-powered machine learning and automatic data correlation, the co-managed offering ensures 24/7 monitoring, detection, incident investigation, and response services.

"Our partnership with Pax8 is a testament to our commitment to the channel," said Louise McEvoy, VP of Channel at Trend Micro. "We understand the crucial role MSPs play in safeguarding organizations from cyber risk, and unlike many vendors converging on this space, we have a proven track record of MSP and SMB success. This collaboration harnesses the power of Trend Micro's industry-leading XDR platform with Pax8's advanced cloud Marketplace, equipping partners to better scale their security operations, respond swiftly to incidents, and grow their security services practice."

To learn more about Pax8 and Trend Micro, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 300,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of AI-enabled threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com

