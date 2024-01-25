HOT WINGS MEET HARD SELTZER! TRULY HARD SELTZER SPICES UP GAME DAY WITH FIRST-EVER HOT WING-INSPIRED SELTZER

This Limited-Edition Style Fuses Two Game Day Favorites Like Never Before, Helping Football Fans Keep It Light At Watch Parties

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sure, there’s a big football game, flashy commercials, and a much-anticipated halftime show coming up a few Sundays from now, but Truly Hard Seltzer knows that none of that matters as much as the spread. The food and drink spread, that is.

Truly is bringing the OG snack of football watch parties – hot wings – to both fans and cans with the launch of the first-ever Hot Wing Sauce Hard Seltzer. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, think again. The MVP of hard seltzers meets football fans’ favorite finger food all in one convenient package – no napkins required.

Available just in time for the big weekend, Truly Hot Wing Hard Seltzer is the perfect game day addition for football fans, bringing a zesty kick to Truly’s light seltzer base. Those lucky enough to score a 4-pack for their crew will earn the cheers of everyone at their watch party. Get ready for the perfect play call; a unique limited-edition flavor that will have everyone vying for a taste.

“We’re all about keeping it light, so we’re bringing drinkers everything they need to accompany the cheers, jeers, and tears of game day in one convenient package with Truly Hot Wing Sauce Hard Seltzer,” said Matt Withington, Truly Hard Seltzer's senior director of marketing. “We’ve kicked things up a notch with this flavor exploration inspired by the flavor lab at Truly L.A. and can’t wait for fans to try this fun and playful combination that’s sure to score.”



No matter who wins the Big Game, the real winners are the fans who show up to their watch parties willing to share their coveted can of Truly Hot Wing Sauce Hard Seltzer. Available in select markets while supplies last, curious fans can head over to www.givethembeer.com/products/trulyhotwing for a chance to score this year’s perfect party favor to share with friends and family. Los Angeles-based hot wing and hard seltzer lovers can also visit Truly LA for a taste. Truly Hot Wing Sauce Hard Seltzer is available in custom 4-pack, 16-ounce cans starting January 29 for a limited time. For fans who can’t score this coveted release in time, there’s still good news – Truly Hard Seltzer Party Pack is now available in stores nationwide with something for everyone at the watch party.

For more information on Truly product drops and to ensure you don’t miss out on this limited release, follow Truly on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or visit TrulyHardSeltzer.com. As always, please drink responsibly.



About Truly

An original hard seltzer, Truly has paved the way for an entire category since 2016 as the most innovative “beyond beer” experience. The brand continues to keep its finger on the tab of what drinkers want: a great-tasting, sessionable alcoholic beverage without the fuss. Truly is all about keeping it light in how we show up in our drinkers’ lives. That's why Truly has something for everyone with lightly flavored styles at our core (Berry, Citrus, and Party packs), plus bolder flavor mix packs (Lemonade, Margarita-Style, and Punch), and culturally- and seasonally-relevant limited releases. In 2022, Truly introduced Truly Flavored Vodka and its first spirits-based seltzer, Truly Vodka Soda before introducing Truly Tequila Soda in 2023. To learn more, visit trulyhardseltzer.com, follow Truly on social media, or experience Truly for yourself at the home of innovation in Downtown Los Angeles at Truly L.A.



About Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Dogfish Head, as well as other craft beer brands including Angel City Brewery. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

