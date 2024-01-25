Wizeline appoints Fausta Ballesteros as Chief Marketing Officer

Ballesteros To Lead Wizeline's Brand Marketing and Go-To-Market Strategy Globally.

She brings 20+ years of experience in marketing and communication strategies from leading technology and multinational corporations, including Cognizant, Softvision, Globant, Shell, Unilever, and American Express

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wizeline, a global technology company providing AI-focused digital services, recently named Fausta Ballesteros as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), with the goal of advancing the global brand and ‘go-to-market’ strategy, and elevating the company's positioning in the technology sector.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fausta to the Wizeline team”, said Bismarck Lepe, CEO and founder of Wizeline. “Fausta’s experience, energy and creativity with multinational companies, particularly in the technology and software industries, will be instrumental in enhancing our market position as well as our overall world-class culture.”

Fausta has more than 20 years of experience working in global markets, including the United States and North America, Mexico and Latin America, Europe and Asia. Originally from Argentina, she has been in New York since 2007. She holds a master's degree in Marketing from the University of San Andrés in Argentina, a Women Leadership Program from the Yale School of Management, and an Entrepreneurship Program from the Austral University in Buenos Aires.

Fausta has worked for technology companies and multinational corporations, including Cognizant, Softvision, Globant, Shell, Unilever, American Express, and Urban PR, where she has been involved in strategy, branding, and communication. Her expertise includes creating culture-defining initiatives, global communications programs, thought leadership and content, and go-to-market products and strategies that help drive growth, engage internal and external audiences, and build community. Under her leadership, campaigns have resulted in bottom-line growth as well as attracting professionals with engineering and digital skill sets such as product strategy and delivery, experience design (UX, UI), cloud, AI, software development, application modernization, gaming, data, mobile, DevOps, Java, .Net, Full Stack and QA.

In addition to her professional work, Fausta is passionate about STEAM education, women entrepreneurs, corporate culture, parenting, and Hispanics in the US.

"I am proud and grateful to join this stellar and proven Wizeline team,” said Ballesteros. “Under Bismarck’s leadership, Wizeline is reinventing business processes globally with AI-based technological solutions. I look forward to working with everyone at Wizeline and helping accelerate growth and creating a world-class marketing organization.”

As part of Wizeline's growth strategy, the company promotes female talent in the technology industry, recognizing women as a fundamental accelerator for this purpose, aiming to maintain its leadership in the technology sector and the development of AI and Big Data-based products.

About Wizeline

Wizeline, a global AI-centric technology solutions provider, specializes in developing cutting-edge digital products and platforms that leverage the power of artificial intelligence. In collaboration with our customers, we are revolutionizing businesses by harnessing data and AI to accelerate time to market and drive transformative outcomes. Our agile and adaptive teams bring a unique blend of AI expertise, advanced methodologies, and innovative solutions to deliver exceptional results while fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation alongside our customers’ teams. We invest in doing well while doing good, striving to have a positive impact where we live and work. Our diverse culture of innovation, ownership, and community, combined with our AI-focused Academy, offers unparalleled opportunities for talented people to work on innovative projects and build thriving, long-term careers. Discover how Wizeline’s AI-centric approach can revolutionize your business at wizeline.com. To join our visionary team, explore exciting career opportunities at wizeline.com/careers.