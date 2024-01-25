New Models for imagePROGRAF GP Series Offer High-Speed Output and Vivid Color Reproduction for Graphics and Posters

New ink configuration plus production printing features for the imagePROGRAF GP-6600S and GP-4600S line of large-format inkjet printers.

Melville, NY, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New models in the imagePROGRAF GP Series – the 60-inch GP-6600S, and 44-inch GP-4600S– will bolster the large-format inkjet printer offerings and are designed to provide high-speed output for graphics and posters, it was announced by Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions.



Expanding on the success of the imagePROGRAF GP Series these additions to the line feature a new seven-color ink configuration designed for the creation of high-quality graphics and vivid posters at high speeds while working to suppress scratches on the printing surface that can arise via post-processing. Featuring newly developed LUCIA PRO II1 pigment ink, designed to provide improved image permanence from the previous generation, these printers can be utilized for in-house printing departments and print for pay business for a variety of applications, including signage and advertisements. These new models replace the 8-color PRO S series printers.

“The additions to Canon’s imagePROGRAF GP Series line-up can potentially go a long way towards helping users print high-quality visuals, such as posters, graphics, banners, and advertisements, and its focus on color-matching, print reproduction and improved scratch resistance can make them attractive to a large segment of users,” said Tim Greene, research director of International Data Corporation (IDC).



The new GP S printers are an expansion of the current GP Series lineup. The seven-color ink system used in these printers include orange ink and can reach 96% of PANTONE™ FORMULA GUIDE Solid Coated2, enabling a wide range of color reproduction for more vivid and accurate poster prints. This new ink configuration can also work to help produce and preserve prints as wax has been added to the ink giving the printed surface better resistance to abrasion-caused scratches on glossy and semi-glossy media.

The newly developed ink sensing system periodically monitors ink ejection detecting deterioration of ejecting conditions and automatically performing alignment adjustment, printing can be continued without deterioration of images. The intelligent media handling system, which automatically detects the paper width, type, and estimates the remaining amount of paper in a shorter time over the previous models3, automates the feeding process which can help to ensure stable operations even in the absence of skilled or experienced personel. Reduced ink consumption relative to previous models and 700ml ink tank’s help to contibute to lower running cost for these production print models. The addition of LED interior lights allows users preview prints and semi-translucent ink tank covers allows users to monitor ink tank status.

The new models contribute to Canon’s commitment to sustainability by reducing the use of polystyrene foam packing materials by 89.5% for the imagePROGRAF GP-4600S4. Both the GP-4600S and GP-6600S have earned an EPEAT Gold designation as a product that has met the most demanding set of criteria for sustainability leadership in electronics5. Final assembly and production for the printers is carried out at a production center in which 100% of the electricity used comes from renewable energy.

“Providing imaging professionals with the ability to produce visually appealing works at fast speeds with color consistency has always been an important goal, and we are excited to see how the latest additions to the imagePROGRAF GP Series will fit into that mission while also contributing to our sustainability efforts,” said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc.

For more information on the new imagePROGRAF GP Series, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.





1 Newly developed pigment inks are 5 out of the 7 inks installed. Only matte black and orange use same ink as imagePROGRAF GP-4000/2000.

2 PANTONE FORMULA GUIDE Solid Coated: GP-4600S/6600S, 96% when using Premium Semi-Glossy Paper 2 with imagePROGRAF printer driver at [High] [Color Correction Off].

GP-4600S/6600S, 82% when using Heavyweight Coated Paper HG with imagePROGRAF printer driver at [High] [Color Correction Off].

3 imagePROGRAF PRO-6100S/4100S (released in April 2020).

4 GP-6600S reduced by 58.9%.

5 An environmental evaluation system established by the Green Electronics Council (GEC), an NPO in the United States, for the purpose of market development and promotion of environmentally friendly products.

