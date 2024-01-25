Windsor Launches Dedicated 2024 Prom Shop With Over 900 Dresses to Suit Every Style

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the shopping destination for every occasion, has officially launched its 2024 Prom Dress Shop , boasting an assortment of over 900 dresses plus shoes and accessories for the perfect head to toe look. With the online Prom Shop and over 350 stores nationwide, Windsor is the leading fashion retailer for those celebrating this milestone moment.



Windsor’s collection showcases a range of chic and sophisticated styles, from short prom dresses to floor-sweeping gowns and formal two-piece ensembles , specially designed to celebrate this unforgettable night. The brand’s diverse selection provides a wonderful blend of unique details, quality fabrics, and flattering silhouettes, guaranteeing that all young women will look and feel their absolute best. With fabulous embellishments , vibrant colors , and on-trend cuts that cater to any personal style, Windsor shoppers are sure to find the perfect fit for such a memorable occasion.

“Preparing for Prom is one of the most exciting times of the year for our team, and for the young women shopping for their outfits. It’s one of the first formalwear moments in a woman’s life and we want to make the process of finding her full look as exciting and easy as possible,” said Catherine Seaton, VP of Marketing at Windsor. “Having the opportunity to inspire and empower women for such a defining moment in their lives is a core part of our mission. We’re thrilled to launch our 2024 Prom Shop as a way to simplify the dress search and provide a style guide to make each outfit, and night, one to remember.”

As the ultimate shopping destination for the 2024 Prom season, Windsor makes the process a seamless experience with glamorous head-to-toe ensembles, all at an affordable price point. With over 260 dresses that are under $50, and over 570 options between $50 and $100, Windsor’s Prom Shop makes fashion accessible to all.

Windsor’s 2024 Prom collection is available in-store and online at WindsorStore.com.

For images and sample requests, please email WindsorPR@icrinc.com .

Media Contact:

WindsorPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43e2449b-8155-409e-b5d0-57bdd2ba89bc